Trump got things done, exposed people
Editor:
I grew up and lived in New York City for 59 years. And luckily, I got out just as DeBlasio started scrapping all the good that Giuliani did and that Bloomberg, for the most part, upheld.
And being a former New Yorker I witnessed first-hand Trump’s ego, bragging and self-promotion — also his accomplishments.
What I saw was politicians and activists, of both parties, flooding to Trump for donations, and Trump routinely embarrassing them by doing what they couldn’t, ahead of schedule and under budget.
In my humble opinion, the singularly best thing Trump accomplished as president was the exposing of a deeply corrupt swamp on both sides of the aisle.
There were far more RINOs than I had imagined. and now unfortunately, the Swamp is infiltrating the FBI, CIA, education system, and DOJ and is empowered by a biased media.
Trump exposing the corruption is exactly why the far left, and establishment politicians, have to destroy him.
He is far from perfect but effective, and actually did put America first — the exact opposite of the Bush, Obama, and now this present disastrous administration.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Governor is attacking free speech rights
Editor:
What’s next? Our infamous governor just got cited by a federal judge for violating the free speech rights of a Florida State Attorney, and he literally did the same thing when he attacked Disney for expressing their free speech rights.
Didn’t our forefathers come here for religious freedom and the right to think and speak freely?
He’s also against Critical Race Theory being taught in our schools, but as someone asked, where’s that book that the kids are supposedly reading?
Forget the study of Black History, no way. And when it comes to immigrants who want the same thing as our forefathers, he ships them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, using Florida taxpayers’ money.
The list goes on and on but it’s really all about racial and ethnic prejudice and discrimination and it’s also about our governor wanting Florida and our country to become a Christian state and nation and not a multi-religious one.
Dr. Sara Moslener, researcher and lecturer at Central Michigan University, says this comes from colonial times when whiteness was coupled with freedom and innocence, a delusion that gave some white people a sense of “specialness” and “we have something in common.”
Christian Nationalists believe it’s part of God’s plan, but it’s really about evangelicals gaining political power. Like it or not, it’s exactly what Ron DeSantis wants, and what he keeps doing leaves those like Disney and Tampa’s state attorney fighting to have their rights defended.
It’s too bad our governor doesn’t realize that.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Where did this happen?
Editor:
“Teachers fear prosecution over classroom discussions” is a recent headline. Where is this occurring?
Communist China
Russia
Cuba
Iran
Florida
All of the above
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Roundabout doesn’t benefit motorists
Editor:
The recent article about the construction of a roundabout on U.S. 41 begs of some answers to blaring questions.
First of all, how did the department of Florida highways approve a roundabout in the middle of state highway? What improvements of traffic flow are made with the insertion of a roundabout on U.S. 41?
It appears this construction is only for the benefit of Wellen Park, a private development. Why do the citizens of Florida have to help a commercial real estate development?
Wellen Park will only bring more traffic to U.S. 41, which will be slowed by the roundabout.
Also, please quit referring to the downtown of Wellen Park. Cities have downtowns. Wellen Park is commercial development that will have an area of commercial enterprises
Lastly, the roundabout doesn’t even make sense. There is only one exit from it, into Wellen Park, unless somebody who is traveling on U.S. 41 all of a sudden decides to make a U-turn and head in the opposite direction.
The approval of this construction smells a little fishy. The only beneficiary is Wellen Park.
Andrew Cullison
Venice
Biden responsible for country’s greatest defeat
Editor:
Joseph R. Biden is directly responsible for the worst, most humiliating, most dangerous — yet completely avoidable — defeat in the history of American warfare.
He has betrayed the country that elected him and that he is sworn to serve. Yet Biden has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility for the damage he has done. Instead, he has brazenly lied and called his own disaster a “success.”
Every tyrant and terrorist watched the humiliating retreat from Afghanistan and knew we were weak, with billions of dollars left to them in our military equipment.
After the fall of Kabul, Communist China completed its takeover of Hong Kong with rigged parliamentary elections. Right around the same time, Vladimir Putin began the military buildup for the invasion of Ukraine. None of that was a coincidence.
Biden has weakened our military while arming and empowering terrorists. He has emboldened Iran, China, and Russia leading to threats and conflicts around the world.
He has drained our reservoirs by selling the oil to China. Tell me, how is your finances these days?
William Loader
Venice
You can’t say these cases are similar
Editor:
A recent letter “No excuse for Biden having classified documents,” attempts to equate this with the Mara Largo trove. The writer laments about not knowing the number of documents. He just knows “caches “ of classified documents are turning up.
Well, if the writer took the time to perform a little research, he would have found that the estimated number by the investigators and National Archive people put the amount between 20 and 30.
That is compared to the 33 boxes at Mara Largo and approximately 300 documents. The writer forgot to mention the roughly 12 documents found at the Pence residence — again, an approximate number. He also couldn’t account for having them in his possession.
The writer states “numerous Republican and Democratic senators have stated there is absolutely no reason Biden should be in possession of such documents.”
Would that mean there is an actual reason for the other two to have them? He also in true Tucker Carlson fashion wonders aloud about Biden’s declining brain cells, ignoring Pence had the same response.
The writer chooses to ignore the glaring differences in all three cases. One denied having anything, then admitted to having them but he was allowed to. Then after almost 12 months, turns over what his lawyers said “was everything,” only to have a search warrant executed to find the rest of what he had.
The other two (Pence and Biden) said they weren’t aware of them and immediately turned them over and continue to cooperate with the authorities.
The writer attempts to compare apples and tomatoes; yes, they’re both red but are completely different,
Larry Basta
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.