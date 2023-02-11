Don’t expect Florida governor to be in Florida
Editor:
The article “Buchanan wants federal assist on red tide fight” describes efforts by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan to help protect Southwest Florida, which is uniquely vulnerable to red tide. Meanwhile, where has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis been the past four years?
Instead of finding solutions to this critical issue of red tide, he was too busy running over to Israel with his entire cabinet, spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars so he could mingle with his billionaire donors.
Now, with the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, don’t expect DeSantis to even be in Florida as he travels to other states seeking votes and money, failing Florida citizens once again.
Ray Gordon
Venice
Why do we allow growth when we’re running out of water?
Editor:
When are the powers that be — the Venice City Council and the Sarasota County Commissioners — going to stop ignoring the elephant in the room — the lack of water — and do something about it? They continue to let the developers run roughshod over them and give them permission to build and build and build.
Where are you going to get the water to supply all these houses? Do you believe a fairy godmother is going to wave her magic wand and produce some?
Oh, you’ve sent us reminders that we can only water our lawns one day a week. And we were recently asked if we could go one week without watering our lawns. Try doing that if you live in an HOA.
My husband and I moved here in 1989 when, unknown at that time, we were at the beginning of a 5-year drought. Many wells went dry and several businesses had to close due to lack of water.
But did the powers in charge learn anything from that? No, they just continued to give permission to build and build and build. With global warming rearing its ugly head, don’t you think we could face another drought like that?
Our beautiful state is surrounded on three sides by water; yet no desalinization plants have been considered. Why is that? Does NIMBY (not in my back yard) apply? Wake up. One thing we cannot live without is water.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Trump, not Biden, ordered troop withdrawal
Editor:
The letter of 2/4 “Biden responsible for country’s greatest defeat” was clearly written with out any knowledge of actual facts. The writer somehow thinks Biden is responsible for the pullout of troops from Afghanistan. What the writer missed or ignored is Trump negotiated in February of 2020 a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government.
He agreed to free 5,000 Taliban soldiers held by the Afghan government and set a date of May 2021 for withdrawal. I’ll speculate here that he picked that date in anticipation of being re-elected.
Trump further reduced U.S. troops from about 13,000 to 2,500 as part of the deal. At the same time, the Taliban continued to attack the Afghan government while welcoming Al-Qaeda terrorists into Taliban leadership roles.
Now if the writer or readers doubt my statement of the facts, here’s a direct quote from Mr. Trump: “I started the process,” Trump says. “All the troops are coming back home. They [the Biden administration] couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough. Don’t we think? 21 years. They couldn’t stop the process. They wanted to, but it was very tough to stop the process when other things … It’s a shame. 21 years, by a government that wouldn’t last. The only way they last is if we’re there. What are we going to say? We’ll stay for another 21 years, then we’ll stay for another 50. The whole thing is ridiculous. … We’re bringing troops back home from Afghanistan.”
I’d probably agree with the writer if he were to criticize the actual withdrawal, which was less then ideal. However, he is way off base and ignoring the facts with his “responsible for country’s greatest defeat” logic.
Facts matter.
Larry Basta
Venice
DeSantis should let teachers teach
Editor:
This state keeps kicking itself. New College has become the Really Old College overnight, just in time for second semester. This restructuring is owed to Mr. DeSantis personal agenda to gut public education from primary grades through university level. Sorry kids.
His anti woke program/slogan/law (can a law really be this ill defined?) professes to provide freedom from indoctrination. The reality is, according to one definition, that indoctrination is “teaching a group to accept a set of ideas/beliefs ... uncritically ... until accepted without question. Seems like we’re heading the other way here. Heck of a way to foster education.
For a primary source, and example of trying to actually teach under this woke yoke, refer to “Chris Fulton/woke/Tampa” in Google, which everybody has in their pockets these days. How about suggesting a public high school debate to discuss/argue/challenge the merits of what this elected guy is doing? Not likely to fly anywhere in this state. Not under this governor.
How about letting teachers teach, without diluting their job requirements, and without fear of job loss, or even criminal sanction, for reason’s sake. The pandemic was brutal enough for teachers.
I understand there’s a promise of higher wages for these folks, but when you’re looking over your shoulder every day ...
These kids are going to learn, and then have to figure out for themselves what they missed out on. Too bad.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
We must plan beyond just cars
Editor:
As one who was in the passenger rail and transit industry in excess of 30 years and observing Florida’s transportation woes concerning traffic, I will predict that Florida will not be able to build enough highway capacity to solve its looming traffic woes.
I lived in California for a number of years. Although that state built an extensive highway system, they still experience gridlock and safety issues. California moved onto constructing a reasonably capable rail and transit system, which has offered mobility and safety to its users.
What concerns me is that Governor DeSantis, in the refund of sales tax due to a court decision for Hillsborough County, has mandated funds not be spent on any transit whatsoever. This is short-sighted and foolish thinking to say the least.
Regionally, many counties here in the Tampa region should be analyzing alternatives to the automobile for some of the transportation needs, particularly since the population is aging out. The state of Florida has not stepped up to the task of formulating alternatives in the state to the use of the automobile, either.
In the interim, if there is an ongoing expansion of highway construction, then lanes used only for vehicles with high capacity such as buses and or cars with two or more passengers ought to be considered. Right now in Sarasota, there is not even a bus that travels to and from Tampa or other regional airports!
Getting from Venice to Tampa in three hours at times is ridiculous on the unsafe I-75. Get use to it, Floridians, if our planners do not think beyond the automobile for mobility.
Robert Ash
Nokomis
