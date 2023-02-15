We must plan beyond just cars
Editor:
As one who was in the passenger rail and transit industry in excess of 30 years and observing Florida’s transportation woes concerning traffic, I will predict that Florida will not be able to build enough highway capacity to solve its looming traffic woes.
I lived in California for a number of years. Although that state built an extensive highway system, they still experience gridlock and safety issues. California moved onto constructing a reasonably capable rail and transit system, which has offered mobility and safety to its users.
What concerns me is that Governor DeSantis, in the refund of sales tax due to a court decision for Hillsborough County, has mandated funds not be spent on any transit whatsoever. This is short-sighted and foolish thinking to say the least.
Regionally, many counties here in the Tampa region should be analyzing alternatives to the automobile for some of the transportation needs, particularly since the population is aging out. The state of Florida has not stepped up to the task of formulating alternatives in the state to the use of the automobile, either.
In the interim, if there is an ongoing expansion of highway construction, then lanes used only for vehicles with high capacity such as buses and or cars with two or more passengers ought to be considered. Right now in Sarasota, there is not even a bus that travels to and from Tampa or other regional airports!
Getting from Venice to Tampa in three hours at times is ridiculous on the unsafe I-75. Get use to it, Floridians, if our planners do not think beyond the automobile for mobility.
Robert Ash
Nokomis
DeSantis should let teachers teach
Editor:
This state keeps kicking itself. New College has become the Really Old College overnight, just in time for second semester. This restructuring is owed to Mr. DeSantis personal agenda to gut public education from primary grades through university level. Sorry kids.
His anti woke program/slogan/law (can a law really be this ill defined?) professes to provide freedom from indoctrination. The reality is, according to one definition, that indoctrination is “teaching a group to accept a set of ideas/beliefs ... uncritically ... until accepted without question. Seems like we’re heading the other way here. Heck of a way to foster education.
For a primary source, and example of trying to actually teach under this woke yoke, refer to “Chris Fulton/woke/Tampa” in Google, which everybody has in their pockets these days. How about suggesting a public high school debate to discuss/argue/challenge the merits of what this elected guy is doing? Not likely to fly anywhere in this state. Not under this governor.
How about letting teachers teach, without diluting their job requirements, and without fear of job loss, or even criminal sanction, for reason’s sake. The pandemic was brutal enough for teachers.
I understand there’s a promise of higher wages for these folks, but when you’re looking over your shoulder every day ...
These kids are going to learn, and then have to figure out for themselves what they missed out on. Too bad.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
Trump had the right to keep classified documents
Editor:
It is always interesting to me when people write into the paper how they feel, then need to ad-lib so they can make their point.
President Trump, when the classified documents were removed, was President. The law says as president, he has the authority to do so.
I am also interested how you know it was 300 documents, as I cannot find anywhere where was published. The folders we saw laying on the floor were just that — empty folders.
The National Archives contacted President Trump and asked to come to his home in Mar-A-Lago to review what he took. They did so, took what they wanted, and left.
The National Archives instructed him to move the documents to a locked room. President Trump did.
Mr. Biden, knowing he was in trouble before this happened, released the FBI to raid, making a big deal out of President Trump having these documents.
Mr. Biden did not have the authority to remove any documents. One of the things you fail to mention the 1,850 documents he had illegally removed before all this took place.
The fact is that many people, including Hunter Biden, had access to this house where these documents were stored out in the open.
As far as Pence goes, you all can have him.
William Loader
Venice
Airplanes fly over homes. No big deal!
Editor:
One reader just thought she let the cat out of the bag … oh my! Airplanes fly from airports; hence, they fly over homes that people buy.
All across America, people buy homes in flood plains; people buy homes in direct mudslide paths; people buy homes on earthquake fault lines; people buy homes in tornado alleys where fields are dotted with underground shelters; people buy homes and they vote against professional building upgrades that leads to their collapse and subsequent deaths, literally.
People buy homes 100 feet from the North Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico; people buy homes in historic rockslide areas; people buy homes in forest lands with no water or electric piped in for sanitation or firefighting; people buy homes in sand sinkhole-marked areas; people buy homes in wildlife areas and people even buy homes in the Great Yellowstone Caldera.
I couldn’t agree more with the writer as people who buy property are responsible for every single thing about it from the water supply’s derivation and its distribution to the birds flying overhead.
Our environment is our responsibility and I don’t care who buys where, as long as they don’t ask for my tax dollars to compensate them for their ignorance.
Happy living.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
House’s far right agenda a real threat
Editor:
The new Republican House majority is a collection of election-deniers, QAnon conspiracists, and political arsonists hellbent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.
They’ll be in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years and have already shown an inability to govern. They couldn’t even elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy without historic chaos.
We should all be concerned about their far-right extremist agenda. Already on the chopping block? Our freedom to vote and our right to an abortion.
Rather than focusing on kitchen table issues, these MAGA extremists are pledging to focus on punishing anyone who tried to hold them accountable for their attacks on our democracy, including members and staff of the January 6th Select Committee.
It’s up to us to resist this MAGA House Majority to protect our democracy and our freedoms. We must call out their lies and combat their far-right agenda starting now.
Jeanmarie Wentzel
Englewood
