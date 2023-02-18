Trump had the right to keep classified documents
Editor:
It is always interesting to me when people write into the paper how they feel, then need to ad-lib so they can make their point.
President Trump, when the classified documents were removed, was President. The law says as president, he has the authority to do so.
I am also interested how you know it was 300 documents, as I cannot find anywhere where was published. The folders we saw laying on the floor were just that — empty folders.
The National Archives contacted President Trump and asked to come to his home in Mar-A-Lago to review what he took. They did so, took what they wanted, and left.
The National Archives instructed him to move the documents to a locked room. President Trump did.
Mr. Biden, knowing he was in trouble before this happened, released the FBI to raid, making a big deal out of President Trump having these documents.
Mr. Biden did not have the authority to remove any documents. One of the things you fail to mention the 1,850 documents he had illegally removed before all this took place.
The fact is that many people, including Hunter Biden, had access to this house where these documents were stored out in the open.
As far as Pence goes, you all can have him.
William Loader
Venice
Airplanes fly over homes. No big deal!
Editor:
One reader just thought she let the cat out of the bag … oh my! Airplanes fly from airports; hence, they fly over homes that people buy.
All across America, people buy homes in flood plains; people buy homes in direct mudslide paths; people buy homes on earthquake fault lines; people buy homes in tornado alleys where fields are dotted with underground shelters; people buy homes and they vote against professional building upgrades that leads to their collapse and subsequent deaths, literally.
People buy homes 100 feet from the North Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico; people buy homes in historic rockslide areas; people buy homes in forest lands with no water or electric piped in for sanitation or firefighting; people buy homes in sand sinkhole-marked areas; people buy homes in wildlife areas and people even buy homes in the Great Yellowstone Caldera.
I couldn’t agree more with the writer as people who buy property are responsible for every single thing about it from the water supply’s derivation and its distribution to the birds flying overhead.
Our environment is our responsibility and I don’t care who buys where, as long as they don’t ask for my tax dollars to compensate them for their ignorance.
Happy living.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
House’s far right agenda a real threat
Editor:
The new Republican House majority is a collection of election-deniers, QAnon conspiracists, and political arsonists hellbent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.
They’ll be in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years and have already shown an inability to govern. They couldn’t even elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy without historic chaos.
We should all be concerned about their far-right extremist agenda. Already on the chopping block? Our freedom to vote and our right to an abortion.
Rather than focusing on kitchen table issues, these MAGA extremists are pledging to focus on punishing anyone who tried to hold them accountable for their attacks on our democracy, including members and staff of the January 6th Select Committee.
It’s up to us to resist this MAGA House Majority to protect our democracy and our freedoms. We must call out their lies and combat their far-right agenda starting now.
Jeanmarie Wentzel
Englewood
DeSantis continues to hurt Florida, its people
Editor:
Will it ever stop? Well, the cronies our infamous Gov. DeSantis appointed to the New College Board in Sarasota hired his former Florida Education Commissioner as interim President of the college.
They’re paying him a whopping $699,000 salary. That’s twice what former President Patricia Okker was paid before she was fired, and that’s caused a huge concern from the Trustees as well as the public.
And our DeSankdemonious governor also believes Florida can do without the College Boards, Advance Placement (AP) classes and even the SAT tests that tens of thousands of students need to take every year to get into prestigious colleges and universities.
And now he’s banned well over one million books in Florida schools like those about Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente and even Jackie Robinson, all Major League Baseball legends.
What’s next, Nazi Germany-style book burnings? Reality is it’s all about his getting get rid of that so called Woke Culture, though it’s actually DeSantis’s appeal to his all white political base, no blacks or Latinos included.
And it’s now costing Florida multi-millions more in higher bond interest rates because he banned the state from investing funds with any bond company that’s in favor of environmental, social and governance factors in their investing, so the big ones are gone.
And finally, since Florida refused to accept $6.6 billion in Federal Medicaid expansion funds, over 450,000 Floridians have no medical insurance, the second largest of any state. Will it ever end? I sure doubt it.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Biden is reason for Afghanistan, China situations
Editor:
For the apologist for President Biden, facts do matter. While President Trump started the disengagement from Afghanistan, the agreement for the May, 2021 withdrawal was conditioned-based.
Technically, the withdrawal could have gone on past the agreed deadline and Biden could have extended the stay there. Furthermore, it was Biden who pulled air cover for the Afghan forces that led to the rapid takeover by the Taliban after 20 years of battle, throwing the earned women’s rights in that country to the wind.
In a recent writing, the withdrawal was referred to as less than ideal. We lost 13 soldiers due to poor planning, whereas, in the previous 18 months under Trump, no personnel were lost.
Left behind was $80 billion of military hardware. As to the state of the country under this administration, note all major areas are under some sort of attack.
We are dropping billions of dollars in military equipment and lives lost in Ukraine due to Biden’s perceived weakness by Russia. The country now has an open southern border while we are still under pandemic operations.
The country has learned nothing from 9/11 as to who enters the country. China is aggressively monitoring the U.S. with direct surveillance within our air space.
For some Americans, remove your rose-colored glasses, even if you are a hardcore Democrat. It’s time for some pragmatic awareness.
JoAnne Ash
Nokomis
