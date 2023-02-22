House’s far right agenda a real threat
Editor:
The new Republican House majority is a collection of election-deniers, QAnon conspiracists, and political arsonists hellbent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.
They’ll be in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years and have already shown an inability to govern. They couldn’t even elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy without historic chaos.
We should all be concerned about their far-right extremist agenda. Already on the chopping block? Our freedom to vote and our right to an abortion.
Rather than focusing on kitchen table issues, these MAGA extremists are pledging to focus on punishing anyone who tried to hold them accountable for their attacks on our democracy, including members and staff of the January 6th Select Committee.
It’s up to us to resist this MAGA House Majority to protect our democracy and our freedoms. We must call out their lies and combat their far-right agenda starting now.
Jeanmarie Wentzel
Englewood
DeSantis continues to hurt Florida, its people
Editor:
Will it ever stop? Well, the cronies our infamous Gov. DeSantis appointed to the New College Board in Sarasota hired his former Florida Education Commissioner as interim President of the college.
They’re paying him a whopping $699,000 salary. That’s twice what former President Patricia Okker was paid before she was fired, and that’s caused a huge concern from the Trustees as well as the public.
And our DeSankdemonious governor also believes Florida can do without the College Boards, Advance Placement (AP) classes and even the SAT tests that tens of thousands of students need to take every year to get into prestigious colleges and universities.
And now he’s banned well over one million books in Florida schools like those about Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente and even Jackie Robinson, all Major League Baseball legends.
What’s next, Nazi Germany-style book burnings? Reality is it’s all about his getting get rid of that so called Woke Culture, though it’s actually DeSantis’s appeal to his all white political base, no blacks or Latinos included.
And it’s now costing Florida multi-millions more in higher bond interest rates because he banned the state from investing funds with any bond company that’s in favor of environmental, social and governance factors in their investing, so the big ones are gone.
And finally, since Florida refused to accept $6.6 billion in Federal Medicaid expansion funds, over 450,000 Floridians have no medical insurance, the second largest of any state. Will it ever end? I sure doubt it.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Biden is reason for Afghanistan, China situations
Editor:
For the apologist for President Biden, facts do matter. While President Trump started the disengagement from Afghanistan, the agreement for the May, 2021 withdrawal was conditioned-based.
Technically, the withdrawal could have gone on past the agreed deadline and Biden could have extended the stay there. Furthermore, it was Biden who pulled air cover for the Afghan forces that led to the rapid takeover by the Taliban after 20 years of battle, throwing the earned women’s rights in that country to the wind.
In a recent writing, the withdrawal was referred to as less than ideal. We lost 13 soldiers due to poor planning, whereas, in the previous 18 months under Trump, no personnel were lost.
Left behind was $80 billion of military hardware. As to the state of the country under this administration, note all major areas are under some sort of attack.
We are dropping billions of dollars in military equipment and lives lost in Ukraine due to Biden’s perceived weakness by Russia. The country now has an open southern border while we are still under pandemic operations.
The country has learned nothing from 9/11 as to who enters the country. China is aggressively monitoring the U.S. with direct surveillance within our air space.
For some Americans, remove your rose-colored glasses, even if you are a hardcore Democrat. It’s time for some pragmatic awareness.
JoAnne Ash
Nokomis
What is going on with educational system?
Editor:
With all the time kids spend on devices, the last thing we need in WOKE vs WOKEness in the educational system.
To drop “In the beginning” and “Survival of the Fittest,” teachers have been fine with 2+2=5.
I was alarmed just this week that a major engineering college does not have a single chemistry course in their curriculum. Give me an example of engineering without chemistry. Does not exist.
From alloys to cement, from flight to depths of the ocean, chemistry is there.
Chemistry is the study of matter but, apparently, it does not matter anymore.
Dumming down, changing paideia: just can’t imagine. How can teachers not know better, not object.
And so is the place of good governance coupled with leadership.
Bob Stewart
Venice
I have questions about FPL
Editor:
Your editorial “It’s concerning FPL keeps raising rates” was good.
There are several issues:
1) There are two incomes: a — earned, and b — fixed. There’s a huge difference.
2) FPL is monopoly.
3) The bonds have a fixed interest rate (and their bondholders have already figured that out).
4) Are the Councilmen on PSC volunteers or paid (how much)?
5) Aren’t we lucky that we have the Supreme Court?
6) Who is Floridians Against Increased Rates? How do we get in touch with them?
Robert Waterhouse
Venice
Venice City Hall’s clock needs to be fixed
Editor:
There are many reasons that make Venice a special place. The city’s beaches, our homes, schools, and many activities continue to attract new residents and visitors.
What we have that needs repair is our clock on city hall’s clock tower. It has been in disrepair for many years and doesn’t need to remain “broken.”
We have city planners and a city council with finances to build new fire stations and upgrade city hall. Why not prioritize some of those funds to restore our town clock? Don’t wait, since “Time waits for no one.”
Joseph O’Brien
Venice
