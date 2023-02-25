Biden is reason for Afghanistan, China situations
Editor:
For the apologist for President Biden, facts do matter. While President Trump started the disengagement from Afghanistan, the agreement for the May, 2021 withdrawal was conditioned-based.
Technically, the withdrawal could have gone on past the agreed deadline and Biden could have extended the stay there. Furthermore, it was Biden who pulled air cover for the Afghan forces that led to the rapid takeover by the Taliban after 20 years of battle, throwing the earned women’s rights in that country to the wind.
In a recent writing, the withdrawal was referred to as less than ideal. We lost 13 soldiers due to poor planning, whereas, in the previous 18 months under Trump, no personnel were lost.
Left behind was $80 billion of military hardware. As to the state of the country under this administration, note all major areas are under some sort of attack.
We are dropping billions of dollars in military equipment and lives lost in Ukraine due to Biden’s perceived weakness by Russia. The country now has an open southern border while we are still under pandemic operations.
The country has learned nothing from 9/11 as to who enters the country. China is aggressively monitoring the U.S. with direct surveillance within our air space.
For some Americans, remove your rose-colored glasses, even if you are a hardcore Democrat. It’s time for some pragmatic awareness.
JoAnne Ash
Nokomis
What is going on with educational system?
Editor:
With all the time kids spend on devices, the last thing we need in WOKE vs WOKEness in the educational system.
To drop “In the beginning” and “Survival of the Fittest,” teachers have been fine with 2+2=5.
I was alarmed just this week that a major engineering college does not have a single chemistry course in their curriculum. Give me an example of engineering without chemistry. Does not exist.
From alloys to cement, from flight to depths of the ocean, chemistry is there.
Chemistry is the study of matter but, apparently, it does not matter anymore.
Dumming down, changing paideia: just can’t imagine. How can teachers not know better, not object.
And so is the place of good governance coupled with leadership.
Bob Stewart
Venice
I have questions about FPL
Editor:
Your editorial “It’s concerning FPL keeps raising rates” was good.
There are several issues:
1) There are two incomes: a — earned, and b — fixed. There’s a huge difference.
2) FPL is monopoly.
3) The bonds have a fixed interest rate (and their bondholders have already figured that out).
4) Are the Councilmen on PSC volunteers or paid (how much)?
5) Aren’t we lucky that we have the Supreme Court?
6) Who is Floridians Against Increased Rates? How do we get in touch with them?
Robert Waterhouse
Venice
Venice City Hall’s clock needs to be fixed
Editor:
There are many reasons that make Venice a special place. The city’s beaches, our homes, schools, and many activities continue to attract new residents and visitors.
What we have that needs repair is our clock on city hall’s clock tower. It has been in disrepair for many years and doesn’t need to remain “broken.”
We have city planners and a city council with finances to build new fire stations and upgrade city hall. Why not prioritize some of those funds to restore our town clock? Don’t wait, since “Time waits for no one.”
Joseph O’Brien
Venice
Rodeos feature the torturing of animals
Editor:
The upcoming rodeo advertises itself as a family friendly event, but I beg to differ. Why would anyone want to take their children to witness animal cruelty? What kind of message does that send?
Calf-roping has been renamed tie-down roping to draw attention away from the fact that the victims are babies. A “cowboy” or “cowgirl” on horseback chases and lassos a terrified calf, then dismounts and body slams the baby to the ground, and ties up three legs.
Other events, like team roping and steer wrestling, are equally brutal, with the abuse inflicted upon older animals. These savage spectacles are not sports, because the animals are not willing participants.
Rodeos have been outlawed in cities and counties around the US, and entire countries worldwide.
Jane Goodall said, “Farm animals feel pleasure and sadness, excitement and resentment, depression, fear and pain. They are far more aware and intelligent than we ever imagined .…”
Consider what it is like for these confused and frightened animals to be routinely harassed, and sometimes seriously injured or killed. What did they do to deserve such a fate
There are plenty of non-violent ways to amuse ourselves. It’s time we buck this tradition.
Stewart David
Venice
Insurance companies not paying those impacted by Ian
Editor:
I have written several times asking why hasn’t someone addressed the largest ponzi scheme taking place in SW Florida and one of the largest in our country at the present time.
And that’s the insurance companies failing to pay the homeowners for damages following Hurricane Ian. This is not just affecting one group of people. The insurance companies are failing to pay all groups.
A few examples of what will be seen as a result? Families filing bankruptcy, hundreds of thousands living in improperly repaired homes that are filled with mold, home insurance companies pulling out of Florida left and right and home insurance rates doubling, if not tripling.
Again, this ponzi scheme has impacted SW Florida homeowners by the hundreds of thousands! Wall Street Journal has been covering it. Why not our local news sources?
Bonny Jonas
Venice
