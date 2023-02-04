Roundabout doesn’t benefit motorists
Editor:
The recent article about the construction of a roundabout on U.S. 41 begs of some answers to blaring questions.
First of all, how did the department of Florida highways approve a roundabout in the middle of state highway? What improvements of traffic flow are made with the insertion of a roundabout on U.S. 41?
It appears this construction is only for the benefit of Wellen Park, a private development. Why do the citizens of Florida have to help a commercial real estate development?
Wellen Park will only bring more traffic to U.S. 41, which will be slowed by the roundabout.
Also, please quit referring to the downtown of Wellen Park. Cities have downtowns. Wellen Park is commercial development that will have an area of commercial enterprises
Lastly, the roundabout doesn’t even make sense. There is only one exit from it, into Wellen Park, unless somebody who is traveling on U.S. 41 all of a sudden decides to make a U-turn and head in the opposite direction.
The approval of this construction smells a little fishy. The only beneficiary is Wellen Park.
Andrew Cullison
Venice
Biden responsible for country’s greatest defeat
Editor:
Joseph R. Biden is directly responsible for the worst, most humiliating, most dangerous — yet completely avoidable — defeat in the history of American warfare.
He has betrayed the country that elected him and that he is sworn to serve. Yet Biden has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility for the damage he has done. Instead, he has brazenly lied and called his own disaster a “success.”
Every tyrant and terrorist watched the humiliating retreat from Afghanistan and knew we were weak, with billions of dollars left to them in our military equipment.
After the fall of Kabul, Communist China completed its takeover of Hong Kong with rigged parliamentary elections. Right around the same time, Vladimir Putin began the military buildup for the invasion of Ukraine. None of that was a coincidence.
Biden has weakened our military while arming and empowering terrorists. He has emboldened Iran, China, and Russia leading to threats and conflicts around the world.
He has drained our reservoirs by selling the oil to China. Tell me, how is your finances these days?
William Loader
Venice
You can’t say these cases are similar
Editor:
A recent letter “No excuse for Biden having classified documents,” attempts to equate this with the Mara Largo trove. The writer laments about not knowing the number of documents. He just knows “caches “ of classified documents are turning up.
Well, if the writer took the time to perform a little research, he would have found that the estimated number by the investigators and National Archive people put the amount between 20 and 30.
That is compared to the 33 boxes at Mara Largo and approximately 300 documents. The writer forgot to mention the roughly 12 documents found at the Pence residence — again, an approximate number. He also couldn’t account for having them in his possession.
The writer states “numerous Republican and Democratic senators have stated there is absolutely no reason Biden should be in possession of such documents.”
Would that mean there is an actual reason for the other two to have them? He also in true Tucker Carlson fashion wonders aloud about Biden’s declining brain cells, ignoring Pence had the same response.
The writer chooses to ignore the glaring differences in all three cases. One denied having anything, then admitted to having them but he was allowed to. Then after almost 12 months, turns over what his lawyers said “was everything,” only to have a search warrant executed to find the rest of what he had.
The other two (Pence and Biden) said they weren’t aware of them and immediately turned them over and continue to cooperate with the authorities.
The writer attempts to compare apples and tomatoes; yes, they’re both red but are completely different,
Larry Basta
Venice
Columnist was wrong about college
Editor:
Every Wednesday and Saturda,y I look forward to reading the Venice Gondolier. Rich Lowry’s commentary today stated, “college, which specializes in wasting the time of students and spreading ridiculous cant and lies.”
This certainly was not my experience. My father taught economics at Rollins College. I still remember many of my teachers from those years fondly.
In truth, I played a lot of bridge and tennis while in college but everything you learn during those four years is not academic. Our children worked hard in college and graduate school.
Our daughter also taught in colleges for many years.
I think most students, teachers and parents realize the value of a college education.
Thank you.
Ann Lieberman
Venice
Maybe a dome over U.S. would work?
Editor:
French poet and politician Victor Hugo believed, “There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the World and that is an ‘idea’ whose time has come.”
Past President Trump recently stated he “would build an impenetrable dome over the U.S. if re-elected as president.” Why would a campaign promise of that magnitude be necessary?
Mr. Trump warned of the possible “catastrophe” of World War III amid nuclear threats from Russia.
So I researched properties of dome buildings. Of course, it was on a much smaller scale than covering the entire United States; more like a back yard project kids could play on, but the concept was pretty much the same.
Domes are able to span large areas and require no intermediary columns, creating a free space below. They are resistant to high wind conditions such as hurricanes because they lack corners, angles and flat surfaces; no need for sharpies to direct which way hurricanes would blow.
Trump said he would “build a state of the art next generation missile defense shield” which I assume will be invisible. This would make Marjorie Taylor Greene a great running mate; she loves space laser technology.
“America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people,” Trump pontificated.
Its been surmised Congressman astronaut/war hero George Santos recent appointment to the Science, Space and Technology committee will supervise the project, Steve Bannon would be in charge of raising funds and engineers from Trump University are already working on the details; however, everyone will have to wear a helmet.
Kim Eudy
Venice
