You can’t say these cases are similar
Editor:
A recent letter “No excuse for Biden having classified documents,” attempts to equate this with the Mara Largo trove. The writer laments about not knowing the number of documents. He just knows “caches “ of classified documents are turning up.
Well, if the writer took the time to perform a little research, he would have found that the estimated number by the investigators and National Archive people put the amount between 20 and 30.
That is compared to the 33 boxes at Mara Largo and approximately 300 documents. The writer forgot to mention the roughly 12 documents found at the Pence residence — again, an approximate number. He also couldn’t account for having them in his possession.
The writer states “numerous Republican and Democratic senators have stated there is absolutely no reason Biden should be in possession of such documents.”
Would that mean there is an actual reason for the other two to have them? He also in true Tucker Carlson fashion wonders aloud about Biden’s declining brain cells, ignoring Pence had the same response.
The writer chooses to ignore the glaring differences in all three cases. One denied having anything, then admitted to having them but he was allowed to. Then after almost 12 months, turns over what his lawyers said “was everything,” only to have a search warrant executed to find the rest of what he had.
The other two (Pence and Biden) said they weren’t aware of them and immediately turned them over and continue to cooperate with the authorities.
The writer attempts to compare apples and tomatoes; yes, they’re both red but are completely different,
Larry Basta
Venice
Columnist was wrong about college
Editor:
Every Wednesday and Saturda,y I look forward to reading the Venice Gondolier. Rich Lowry’s commentary today stated, “college, which specializes in wasting the time of students and spreading ridiculous cant and lies.”
This certainly was not my experience. My father taught economics at Rollins College. I still remember many of my teachers from those years fondly.
In truth, I played a lot of bridge and tennis while in college but everything you learn during those four years is not academic. Our children worked hard in college and graduate school.
Our daughter also taught in colleges for many years.
I think most students, teachers and parents realize the value of a college education.
Thank you.
Ann Lieberman
Venice
Maybe a dome over U.S. would work?
Editor:
French poet and politician Victor Hugo believed, “There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the World and that is an ‘idea’ whose time has come.”
Past President Trump recently stated he “would build an impenetrable dome over the U.S. if re-elected as president.” Why would a campaign promise of that magnitude be necessary?
Mr. Trump warned of the possible “catastrophe” of World War III amid nuclear threats from Russia.
So I researched properties of dome buildings. Of course, it was on a much smaller scale than covering the entire United States; more like a back yard project kids could play on, but the concept was pretty much the same.
Domes are able to span large areas and require no intermediary columns, creating a free space below. They are resistant to high wind conditions such as hurricanes because they lack corners, angles and flat surfaces; no need for sharpies to direct which way hurricanes would blow.
Trump said he would “build a state of the art next generation missile defense shield” which I assume will be invisible. This would make Marjorie Taylor Greene a great running mate; she loves space laser technology.
“America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people,” Trump pontificated.
Its been surmised Congressman astronaut/war hero George Santos recent appointment to the Science, Space and Technology committee will supervise the project, Steve Bannon would be in charge of raising funds and engineers from Trump University are already working on the details; however, everyone will have to wear a helmet.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Don’t expect Florida governor to be in Florida
Editor:
The article “Buchanan wants federal assist on red tide fight” describes efforts by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan to help protect Southwest Florida, which is uniquely vulnerable to red tide. Meanwhile, where has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis been the past four years?
Instead of finding solutions to this critical issue of red tide, he was too busy running over to Israel with his entire cabinet, spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars so he could mingle with his billionaire donors.
Now, with the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, don’t expect DeSantis to even be in Florida as he travels to other states seeking votes and money, failing Florida citizens once again.
Ray Gordon
Venice
We do we allow growth when we’re running out of water?
Editor:
When are the powers that be — the Venice City Council and the Sarasota County Commissioners — going to stop ignoring the elephant in the room — the lack of water — and do something about it? They continue to let the developers run roughshod over them and give them permission to build and build and build.
Where are you going to get the water to supply all these houses? Do you believe a fairy godmother is going to wave her magic wand and produce some?
Oh, you’ve sent us reminders that we can only water our lawns one day a week. And we were recently asked if we could go one week without watering our lawns. Try doing that if you live in an HOA.
My husband and I moved here in 1989 when, unknown at that time, we were at the beginning of a 5-year drought. Many wells went dry and several businesses had to close due to lack of water.
But did the powers in charge learn anything from that? No, they just continued to give permission to build and build and build. With global warming rearing its ugly head, don’t you think we could face another drought like that?
Our beautiful state is surrounded on three sides by water; yet no desalinization plants have been considered. Why is that? Does NIMBY (not in my back yard) apply? Wake up. One thing we cannot live without is water.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
