Let go of Trump; focus on Biden
Editor:
I would like to address the comments people are writing in about President Trump, from two years ago. How sad and hard it must be to live that far back in the past. I am sure it’s not good to carry that kind of anger that long.
So if you are interested in the present and how Biden has cost all of us, please check this out.
The big jump in the Commerce Department’s price gauge was similar to the rise in the Consumer Price Index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November — the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years. Food, gas, etc., and Biden said “I will not raises taxes on the middle class.” Do you think you’re paying higher taxes on higher prices?
Biden also said that the $1.8 billion Build Back Better bill is paid for. I wonder if you’ll figure out it’s not, and anything the government does, we pay for.
William Loader
Venice
Letter was classic political gaslighting
Editor:
The letter titled, “Progressive agenda takes away freedoms,” alleges a linkage of progressive politicians’ agendas to Marxist social revolutionary ideology, devoid of “religious values … morals, ethics or conscience …” and transforming social reforms into “rights … meant to destroy freedom.”
I was going to provide a detailed response to the letter, on how many theologians viewed Jesus as the most influential “social revolutionary” reformer to walk the face of the earth; and how religion shaped political agendas throughout American history from the abolitionist movement of the early 19th century and the civil rights movement of the 20th century to the present day, citing past and contemporary theologians, ministers and social reformers such as Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King, etc., and how their efforts played a significant role in the establishment of the federal Voting Rights Act and the 13th, 14th, 19th and 24th amendments.
Then, after finishing my morning coffee and fully awake, I read the letter again and realized it was classic political gaslighting — the deceptive and manipulative use of information with the motivation to destabilize and disorient public opinion on political issues.
In this case, apparently the unspecified alleged freedoms being destroyed by the “social reforms” that are “referred to as rights” are freedoms corresponding to the listed rights: the freedom not to have healthcare; the freedom not to have housing; the freedom not to attend community college; the freedom not to receive paid leave; and the freedom not to have economic security.
Wayne Ramirez
Venice
Everyone who wants to vote can
Editor:
There has been a massive movement to “protect voting rights.” There is not one person in this country who, should they desire to vote, and be eligible to vote, is unable to vote, is denied the ability to vote or is prevented from voting.
You are mistaken if you believe otherwise, or chose to believe a false narrative, propagated by the party attempting to undermine our democracy.
Gilbert Barnett
Venice
Whatcha hiding, Donnie?
Remember the kid in school who was always in trouble and tried to hide everything? Stuff he or she wasn’t supposed to have. Maybe cheat notes, maybe even illegal drugs.
Do you have a friend who was always trying to hide secrets or “bad” things? How about a family member trying to hide problems: financial, legal, health, habits? I’m reminded of Donnie Trump. Whatcha trying to hide, Donnie?
Those tax returns he promised to show us “if I’m elected”. Well, he was, and did anybody see those returns? Of course not. They were “being audited.”
Somehow, those came to light. Showed he only paid $750 in taxes for the last few years. How come, Donnie? “Well, I’m smart.” Every single reader of this letter paid more than that “billionaire.”
The books he has challenged: by his very own attorney, Michael Cohen; by his niece, Mary Trump; by his handpicked national security adviser, John Bolton; and others. Whatcha hiding, Donnie?
Donnie declared himself a “stable genius” yet threatened legal action against the two universities he attended if they disclosed his grades. Whatcha hiding, Donnie?
We’ve witnessed all kinds of hide-and-seek games with Donnie. His most famous is what we’re watching today: hiding the documents and records surrounding his Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. There have been three courts that have decided against him, and guess what? Three appeals.
The issue now resides in the lap of the Supreme Court, which has already decided a similar case against Nixon.
Again the question: “Whatcha hiding, Donnie?”
Dennis Heckart
Venice
Letters are getting out of control
Editor:
I agree with a previous writer’s comments (letter published Dec. 22) concerning the letters to the editor you select to publish.
We are longtime subscribers to the Venice Gondolier and appreciate the good job you do keeping us informed about our community. However, we are seriously considering not renewing our subscription next year because of the content of letters to the editor you publish.
I think letters to the editor should be about the reader’s thoughts on articles and commentaries published in the paper. The letters you choose to publish have nothing to do with the Gondolier, but appear to be an open forum.
The letters are mostly political and controversial, and many are full of false, misleading information. I remember when the paper had a “shout out” section where readers expressed their random thoughts without providing their name. I was so happy when you eliminated it. But now you are doing the same thing. The only difference is people are providing their names.
What is the purpose of these letters? All they do is divide our community even more.
You are giving people a forum to spread lies and misinformation unedited and unchecked. People read the letters and believe them; after all the letter is published in a creditable community newspaper. Nothing good will come from this.
Please eliminate the Letters to the Editor section or only publish letters that relate to specific articles you publish (after you do some fact-checking).
Thank you.
Darryl Alexis Lang
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.