Some people only want happy news
Sounds to me that there are some people who only want happy news. They feel that the Letters to the Editor should be censored.
The Democrats would like that. They could also hand out happy tablets for us to take and happy news prints.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
I couldn’t get tested because of politics
I am a 77 year-old man with diabetes and coronary artery disease who’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 at a Sarasota County test site in North Port on New Year’s Eve. I tested “negative.”
We were unable to identify any locations in Venice that had self-test kits for sale or could otherwise provide testing. I read about the North Port testing site, operated by a private Sarasota laboratory.
On the Monday following New Year’s, my wife called her primary care physician and her cardiologist to report her symptoms and “COVID positive” test results. She did not receive much more information on how to proceed, except that she was advised if she had a persistent temperature accompanied by other symptoms, she should go to the hospital.
I have not exhibited any symptoms to date but I was wondering if I could benefit from monoclonal therapy since I am in a high risk group. A search of the internet revealed that the State of Florida has established specific sites for administering monoclonal therapy, but Florida has exhausted its supply of the necessary drugs due to the federal mandate precluding states obtaining their own supplies.
The Florida Legislature has already appropriated the funds for these sites. I tried to make a reservation to receive monoclonal therapy at the facility in Englewood but there was an hour wait to speak with someone and a recording that stated that monoclonal therapy drugs were not available.
From day one of the COVID pandemic, our bureaucratic governments (federal, state, and local) have underperformed in managing this crisis.
How petty it is that the Biden Administration and the DeSantis Administration cannot help one another to deliver available drug therapy that may help a suffering public.
Bryant McNiece
Venice
I am not happy with two front page stories
I must protest your recent coverage of two items, featured on your front page.
One is “My Pillow Guy to visit Venice Sunday.” Mike Lindell is completely discredited as a wild conspiracy theorist, having had all his statements about a stolen election disproved in courts and in multiple responsible publications.
The other refers to people arrested for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U. S. Capitol as “political prisoners.” The people in jail as a result of the insurrection are there because of the due process of law, not because of their politics.
For your paper to give coverage of these items on the front page is to give these discredited lies new life and to make them seem more palatable to the public. Both of these items should have either been relegated to inner pages or left out of the paper completely.
If you are going to print such conspiracy theory-laden stories, you need a disclaimer attached to them pointing out the facts of these matters.
Daniel Bowles
Venice
DeSantis doesn’t want citizens to be critical thinkers
Ron DeSantis’ recent public appearances would be fodder for a comedy sitcom if they weren’t so sad and pathetic. Within the safe confines of Fox over the weekend, he fumed again about the right’s latest straw man, critical race theory.
According to DeSantis, teachers are teaching kids to hate this country, as he reiterated support for a bill that would allow parents to sue teachers ‘sneaking’ those sentiments into classrooms. Rather than discuss policies that would address recurring red tide or our dwindling supply of fresh water, he chooses instead to feed Floridians a five course helping of baloney.
This is, of course, because Ron DeSantis doesn’t care about anything that might improve the lives of Floridians. He’s much more interested in portraying himself as the guardian of manufactured crises and a fearless culture war hero. A tough guy unafraid to tell it like it is and an enemy of the woke mob. The smartest guy in the room because, after all, he attended Harvard and Yale. Sound familiar?
Asked recently to acknowledge the results of the 2020 presidential election, Mr. DeSantis demurred, providing one more example of a politician more interested in posturing than leading. To distance himself from the Big Lie would endanger his standing with the delusional folks who are working so hard to claim that Jan. 6, 2021 wasn’t what it was — an insurrection.
I am a retired teacher, and the curriculum I taught was provided by the state and focused on educating citizens to be critical thinkers. That is what really worries Ron DeSantis, because people who can think for themselves know early on when they’re being fed a helping of baloney.
Randall Green
Venice
