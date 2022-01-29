Let’s learn what a Southern Democrat is
Editor:
Regarding Democrat-led states and segregation in a recent letter, these were Southern Democrats — Strom Thurmond, etc.
This had nothing to do with Democrats. It’s just that they weren’t Republican like Lincoln.
This group was incorporated into the Republican Party starting in 1965. Now Republicans can be elected in the old South.
Frederick Varricchio
Venice
Gondolier’s history series shows what’s special here
Editor:
What a gift the Venice Gondolier has given its community. The articles written recently about historical areas and structures of Venice by Larry Humes and Bob Mudge have been very interesting and informative. That’s what a good local paper brings to its community.
If you haven’t read these articles, I highly recommend them. It would be wonderful if local historical nonprofits and/or the library put them in a binder as a primer on Venice’s unusual history and role in American urban planning.
(Editor’s Note: You can read them online at VeniceGondolier.com/history.)
Updated over the past several years, the city’s comprehensive plan reflected a detailed public survey in which the number one response from Venice citizens was to preserve our history and the things that make Venice unique.
This plan is now being implemented through draft regulations (LDRs), and continued public input is critical to ensure that final regulations remain true to the city’s larger goals. So stay involved!
The Gondolier’s articles make clear why we should all be interested in keeping Venice special.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Thank you, Gondolier, for history series
Editor:
Thank you to the editor, Ronald Dupont Jr, and writers Larry Humes and Bob Mudge for their excellent, informative articles and an editorial on the amazing history surrounding us in Venice.
Their warning on the need for public input, support and action to preserve what we have for now, and future generations is loud and clear.
Mark your calendars for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the City Council meeting. You have 5 minutes to speak on any changes in historic preservation by recent proposed land use regulations, i.e. height of downtown buildings, unprotected homes built after 1930s, etc.
Let’s keep Historic Venice — historic.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Gondolier showed its right wing bias, not its left wing bias
Editor:
This is regarding the letter writer who claimed the Gondolier article on the Harvest Chapel guest speaker clearly showed the newspaper’s left wing bias.
He complained that “the second paragraph” was completely irrelevant and put a negative, liberal slant on the matter. The paragraph stated that “he’s been heavily involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.”
I saw and read the article and feel that this subject did not belong on front page, with screaming at you fonts. The lengthy article continued on another page as well.
It may have been a “well attended” event, praising Michael J. Lindell and his path from self-destruction on drugs to finding God, but the Gondolier showed its right wing bias by not putting this in the religious section.
Fenia Biron
Venice
Keeping Venice amazing requires a strong historical policy
Editor:
Kudos to the Gondolier and reporter Larry Humes for the recent series and forceful editorial on historic preservation in Venice. Any place as well-preserved and charming as Venice has had many past champions who helped make and keep it that way.
It is now our collective responsibility to preserve what was left to us so future generations can enjoy the same low-key, small-scale charm that inspired so many of us to choose to live here.
Allowing taller buildings on Venice Ave. and letting original 1920s homes be demolished for outsized modern houses threaten the historic fabric of Venice, and the reasons why people visit and move here. There are thousands of “Wellen Parks” and “Palmer Ranches” across the area and the state.
Let’s all unite to keep just one Venice.
Ben Abramson
Venice
Well, somebody thinks we are stupid
Editor:
To all you voters, how would you feel if a group of people considered you stupid? The Sarasota County Commissioners do.
In 2018, we voters overwhelmingly voted for single district representation. It’s been almost four years and they still haven’t done anything about it. How do these people not obey the will of the voting public? How do they keep their jobs?
Hmmm ... do I smell dictatorship?
Now here’s where they consider us stupid. They think we’re so dumb that we didn’t understand what we were voting for, so they’re going to put it on the ballot again! And here’s the sneaky part. They’re putting that ballot on a voting venue where very few people vote: The School Election.
Tell them we knew what we were doing the first time and vote no on this charter amendment on March 8th.
Now about the school board election. Many of you senior citizens (I’m one of you) think, since you don’t have children in school any more, why should you vote “yes.”
Someone paid for you and your children’s education, so pay it forward. Vote YES.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
These bills would help profit margin of puppy mills
Editor:
Thank you for your excellent editorial, “Legislature mounts new attack on home rule.” The attempted power grab underway in Tallahassee is outrageous and undemocratic.
Two other bills that attack home rule are SB994 and its companion bill, H849, which will prohibit local bodies from banning the retail sale of puppy mill dogs. Thankfully, it will not void the 2016 ordinance passed in Sarasota County banning such sales, but if passed, it will cancel the ordinance recently passed in Manatee County, as well as the one in Orange County.
The proposed law is being touted as one that will regulate puppy mills, but that’s grossly misleading. It is the work of the puppy mill industry, and all about protecting their profits, not dogs. They have hired a slew of lobbyists and given $250,000 in campaign contributions to Florida legislators in the past year.
It is a cynical attempt to cling to their extremely lucrative, extremely cruel business model.
I hope everyone who cares about dogs will urge their Florida state senator to oppose SB994, and their Florida state representative to oppose HB849.
Stewart David
Venice
Gondolier is not taking a stand for medical freedom
Editor:
The recent editorial by the Editorial Board of the Venice Gondolier regarding Mr. Gruters clearly shows the ignorance of our local news outlet on taking a stand for medical freedom in America.
Indications of reliance of science on behalf of the VG vanished by the third paragraph, asking: ”If someone knows something about how to treat Covid-19 without a vaccine, we would hope they would share that information.” Seriously?!?
Media outlets like our own hometown paper have discredited and downright shut down any discussion offered by qualified scientists and doctors regarding their success in treating thousands of people with COVID — since the spring of 2020. Their documented successful use of ivermectin, (HQC) hydroxychloroquine, monoclonal antibodies and discussions about natural immunity receive no attention in the media, other than to bad mouth their successes.
Instead, we are encouraged to unquestioningly agree with the “medical degreed media” and what they have ordained as being effective treatment ... a vaccine that seems to be failing.
We should listen to Dr. Fauci, a man who has been proven to have lied about “change of functionality,” among other things? The same Dr. Fauci who has significant investments in pharmaceutical companies that produce the vaccines recommended to all and who authorized U.S. funding of Wuhan lab work that created the virus.
Mario Grippi
Venice
