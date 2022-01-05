Gondolier should stop publishing certain letters
Editor:
My wife and I have lived in Venice for 20 years as snowbirds from Massachusetts. We used to get the Herald-Tribune but my wife thought she would like more local news and your coverage of Venice has been exemplary.
What I dislike about your paper, greatly, is your willingness to publish letters from deranged people, all in the spirit of “letting them sound off.” Your editor does not exercise even a modicum of oversight of what should be published.
Rubbish is rubbish and what is not correct/factually true is easy checked but little, if any, attempt is made. An example, I rarely, if ever read your published letters (but my wife thrusts them in front of me when she gets too distraught) from a clearly delusional person to say that the Democrats started the omicron virus to influence opinion.
That is not the only example. I could go on but these ad hominem attacks are harmful to society and maliciously distort the truth. I, for one of two, would go back to the Herald-Tribune, but in the age of COVID and 800,000 unnecessary deaths, there are more important issues. Also, your paper does a credible job covering our beautiful city.
Walter Perkins
Venice
Letters are getting out of control
Editor:
I agree with a previous writer’s comments (letter published Dec. 22) concerning the letters to the editor you select to publish.
We are longtime subscribers to the Venice Gondolier and appreciate the good job you do keeping us informed about our community. However, we are seriously considering not renewing our subscription next year because of the content of letters to the editor you publish.
I think letters to the editor should be about the reader’s thoughts on articles and commentaries published in the paper. The letters you choose to publish have nothing to do with the Gondolier, but appear to be an open forum.
The letters are mostly political and controversial, and many are full of false, misleading information. I remember when the paper had a “shout out” section where readers expressed their random thoughts without providing their name. I was so happy when you eliminated it. But now you are doing the same thing. The only difference is people are providing their names.
What is the purpose of these letters? All they do is divide our community even more.
You are giving people a forum to spread lies and misinformation unedited and unchecked. People read the letters and believe them; after all the letter is published in a creditable community newspaper. Nothing good will come from this.
Please eliminate the Letters to the Editor section or only publish letters that relate to specific articles you publish (after you do some fact-checking).
Thank you.
Darryl Alexis Lang
Nokomis
Life at any stage should be protected
Editor:
A letter in the Dec. 15 edition (Opposing Abortion) deserves a response.
The writer states that genocide, school shootings, and random drive-by shootings are murder. Does anyone disagree? Capital punishment is called murder as well. The writer would be surprised that many opposed to abortion are also opposed to capital punishment (I am).
War is not always murder: Japan attacking Pearl Harbor was murder; the U.S. response was self-defense.
The letter also mentions many other social issues as tantamount to murder. We, as a society, have spent trillions trying to solve many of these problems, with mixed success. In none of these cases, however, is anyone making a direct attack on one individual’s right to live.
Most unwanted pregnancies occur as a result of consensual human activity. Many abortion opponents (me included) support allowing them in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, or in cases of rape or incest, where the “right to choose” has clearly been denied.
A fetus, at any stage of development, is far more than just a “clump of cells.” From conception, it has a complete, unique human genetic code, distinct from the mother’s.
It is often noted that there would be far fewer unwanted pregnancies if men could get pregnant. That, however, is beyond human control, and not subject to change by legislation. Life is a precious gift that should be protected at all stages. Taking one is a slippery slope that should be avoided.
Roger Roess
Venice
More airport noise
Editor:
Friday the 17th — A special thanks from the people of South Venice to the city of Venice and its airport for 12 hours of steady airport noise on Friday.
We know that we are below you and you could care less.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
As he was called names, here is what Trump did
Editor:
It gets a bit tiresome reading seemingly endless complaints about Donald Trump in this paper. Dana Milbank of the Washington Post, and local critic Ross Benjamin, are the latest.
Milbank wrote about 30,000 lies Trump told. I guess he counted them after the media was disgraced over the Russia hoax. Benjamin calls us deplorables in his latest rant.
Trump has been called many derogatory names in office and now out. Here are some, coupled with his accomplishments in his short four-year term, all the while defending himself against the hateful accusations leveled against him:
This “arrogant” man brokered four Middle East Peace Accords, something not done before.
The “buffoon” is the first to not engage us in a foreign war. He also turned NATO around to pay its fair share of dues.
The “racist” had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing back jobs and lowering unemployment for the Black and Latino population more than any other president.
The “fool” neutralized the North Koreans and stopped them from sending missiles toward Japan and threatening us.
The “xenophobe” turned our relationship with the Chinese around, bringing jobs back.
The “clown” lowered taxes and caused the stock market to rise to record levels. He also caused that fastest introduction of COVID vaccines ever.
The “liar” rebuilt our military, crippled by the Obama Administration. As well, he dramatically slowed illegal immigrants from coming into the country.
There were many others.
For all the name-calling, he certainly acted for the benefit of the country. Any fair-minded person should acknowledge that. Others won’t!
Charles Magill
Venice
We must restore, protect voter rights
Editor:
Take a look around. Hundreds of bills have been introduced throughout the country (many passed into law) to restrict voting access. All are based on “The Big Lie” perpetrated by Donald Trump, claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud and corruption.
All completely disproven by election officials all over the country along with state and federal courts giving no merit to his claims. Tell a big lie often enough and some people will begin to believe it. The latter is clearly Trump’s strategy to continue to put the 2020 election results in question.
“Stop the steel” was the rally cry as Trump supporters violently forced their way into the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the House and Senate from certifying the election, declaring Joe Biden the winner. The violence, injury and death that resulted that day is a stain on our country and democracy.
Restoring and protecting voting rights should be embraced by both sides of the aisle. Sadly, It has become a partisan issue.
The necessity to pass the existing bills in Congress is to restore and protect voting rights and counteract attempts all over the country to restrict voting access. Encouraging citizen participation ensures that all the voices of the body electorate be heard, which lies at the very foundation of our democracy.
John A D’Orazio
Venice
