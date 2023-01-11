I’m worried about what’s going at hospital site
Editor:
After reading the article regarding the hospital being under contract, I am so worried about the future of Venice. I have been for some time now.
We moved here in 1965, and I know it cannot remain a sleepy little town. But I don’t want to see it become like downtown Sarasota, which is no longer beautiful to visit.
I had hopes that another hospital would take over and we could have one nearby. I believe the citizens of Venice are going to have to speak up and speak up loudly at the city meetings to be heard.
No large buildings and maybe another hospital instead.
Dianne Plough
Venice
We should know School Board’s political parties
Editor:
As the Florida legislature convenes for its 2023 session, one proposal they will consider is a bill to turn elections for members of district school boards from nonpartisan to partisan affairs.
I am writing in support of this legislation.
To begin, it is essential to acknowledge that school boards are governing bodies. Candidates who win election to a school board will be making decisions to direct the functioning of the schools they supervise.
In making their decisions, school board members will be guided by their personal governing philosophies. In voting for a school board candidate, it is therefore necessary for the voter to have some indication of a candidate’s governing philosophy.
When evaluating a candidate, a voter is assisted in that process when he knows the candidate’s political affiliation.
Indeed, without this information, the voter is denied critical information. That said, voters should expect candidates for such offices to be fully transparent with respect to their political alignment, especially since there are discernable differences in the governing philosophies of our political parties.
Robert C. Warren
Venice
Don’t reward Santos for his lying
Editor:
Will the real George Santos please stand up? You know, the guy who ran for Congress, won, but lied a whole bunch of times and said it was a “mistake.”
It reminds me of a Seinfeld episode when George Costanza realized “that every decision I’ve ever made, in my entire life, has been wrong. My life is the opposite of everything I want it to be. Every instinct I have, It’s all been wrong.”
When Jerry offers, “If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right.”
When George Santos didn’t like his past, he invented a future with his groomed MAGA-ish approach to politics. George Santos believes George Costanzas’ mantra, “Just remember, its not a lie if you believe it.”
This nation will truly be affected if Santos “mistakes” are rewarded with a seat at the table; you don’t get to win by cheating.
Kim Eudy
Venice
People can’t afford to live here
Editor:
“Nobody wants to work” is something I’ve heard a lot recently.
The sad fact is that working people can’t afford to live here anymore. I am 77 and still working, and I can barely afford to live here.
If I didn’t already own a house, I could not afford even a very small apartment.
The “affordable housing” that’s been mentioned has really just been meant for couples with relatively high incomes.
And that “affordable housing” isn’t really here yet.
We need to do more, as a nation, to provide lower end housing for blue collar workers.
Jane Murrell
Venice
Photo should not have been used in Gondolier
Editor:
Today is Saturday. As usual, I walked down my driveway to collect the Venice Gondolier. I was surprised to find, instead, a copy of the National Enquirer.
The editor must have been sleeping on the job with the Saturday, Jan. 7 edition. It was appalling to see on the front page a picture of a dying young man hooked up to life support systems under the headline “VHS grad dies after living with toxic mold.”
This was insensitive and not an appropriate picture to be plastered on the front page of your paper. The very sad story was about Christian Childers, a 26-year-old hardworking man with a young family, who succumbed to mold poisoning (as a result of Ian’s water damage in his home.)
Make no mistake, this is a tragic story — but please use some common sense and decency to keep private photographs private — and not for public consumption.
Kathy A Noel
Venice
Why are we making it easier to destroy trees?
Editor:
This is regarding an article that appeared in this newspaper on Dec. 31 titled “Grand tree protections could be loosened,” followed by “New rules would give more leeway for developers.”
The article consists of information concerning county commissioners reviewing a prepared draft ordinance “that would make it less burdensome on developers faced with a property containing grand trees.”
Further in the article, it is stated ... “and the notes indicate no public outcry to loosening the protection of grand trees.”
Wow. Really? After reading, this I went online to a social media site called Nextdoor.com and proceeded to let others know about what is going on with the commissioners.
Contrary to what the commission apparently thinks, there is indeed an outcry. Destruction of trees for the convenience of developers does not seem to appeal to the citizens of this county.
There were postings prior to mine referencing areas of tree destruction such as: Venice Farm Acres, River Road, Nokomis Groves (now Legacy Groves), Wellen Park, Manasota Beach and Hatchett Creek Blvd., to name a few.
After my posting there were dozens of others expressing their feelings — and none were positive.
I, personally, would prefer the benefits of trees such as carbon sequestration, temperature reduction, visual aesthetics, soil improvement, higher property values, wildlife habitat etc.
Why is it the county commissioners job to make it easier for the developers by eliminating trees? No, seriously, someone tell me.
Share your feelings with the commissioners. Please send an email to commisioners@scgov.net
Toni G. Marie
Venice
