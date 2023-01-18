Why did you run that photo?
Editor:
I am the last person that you would ever expect to be writing to you. But, honestly as I picked up Saturday, Jan. 7th’s paper, I was truly upset.
How can you debase the dignity of anyone like you did by putting the picture of the dying man on the front page of the newspaper; there because he was sick, nothing else!
Not only did you totally ignore the dignity of a dying person but leaves a picture of Venice for all the vacationers to take home with them.
I think it shows how thoughtless and disrespectful your paper is to all of us here! Surely there can be better remembrances for your paper.
How would you like if you were sick and all hooked up to medical equipment to have your face on the front page??
Irene Walsh
Venice
Council needs to address PUD development
Editor:
As a member of Venice Unites and a resident of a planned unit development (PUD), I was disappointed at last week’s meeting to see City Council defer any action on our concerns about inappropriate commercial development inside these communities.
Most of the growth in Venice now involves PUDs and it’s critical that homeowners who buy into these developments have the assurance that outsized strip malls aren’t allowed inside what are sold as residential neighborhoods.
This issue was one of the areas that generated the most public comment during last year’s Land Development Regulation process and it’s what has motivated so many of my neighborhoods to get involved in the LDR petition drive.
City Council committed to studying the issue and addressing it at a future meeting. We will be holding them to that.
Debbie Gericke
Venice
So where exactly did all the workers go?
Editor:
In his “Post Office” explanation (Jan 7), Mr. Dupont brought a current phenomenon into focus — the shortage of workers these days — especially in the fast-food and service sectors.
We see it daily. “Help Wanted” and “Hiring” signs are everywhere. But this is a mystery to many of us. His article begs the question, “Where did they go?”
They were there before the pandemic, but not after. Same story in states to the north, where you’d expect more young workers.
Did they die of COVID-19? Probably not. Are they getting some government check? Maybe, but probably not. So this must go deeper.
I asked the manager of a Moe’s Grill in North Carolina and he stated, “We hire people, and in three days, they quit.”
Maybe a mind-shift has taken place in the work ethic of these otherwise good employees. And it only took a small pandemic to do it.
Maybe their time spent AWOL got to be addictive. Or moving back in with mom and dad was not so bad. Or maybe they actually did find a better job out there. Nobody seems to know the answer.
What happened to that mantra “working two jobs to make ends meet?”
Many thanks to the Gondolier delivery people who lost their part-time gig, and kudos to those in our stores and restaurants who are now working twice as hard to carry the workload left by those who never returned.
Answers anyone?
William Hoffer
Venice
Republican Party continues to surprise me
Editor:
Well, we now have a good idea just what those renegade “group of 20” obstructionist Republicans got from Kevin McCartney to elect him House Speaker.
First, they’re already getting ready to vote on their “Fair Tax Act” that will eliminate all personal and corporate income taxes, the death tax, gift taxes and even all payroll taxes, thus eliminating the Internal Revenue Service.
I’m sure all those millionaire pals of the Republican Party will like that one, but don’t count on it becoming law. Next, they’re advocating painful cuts in Medicare and Social Security payments along with defunding the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and even investigating some officials involved in COVID-19 policies.
You have to wonder what this Republican-controlled House of Representatives might ever actually pass since all they apparently are focusing on is stuff that will never become law, and all they will be doing is holding “hearings” on so many serious issues, like what happened to Hunter Biden’s laptop or why Jill Biden is still cooking on a natural gas stove.
And you really wonder whatever happened to that old GOP that’s now a distant memory? The fact is it’s long gone and the cuckoos have taken over the insane asylum.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
School Board actions have me concerned
Editor:
I have become very concerned about what occurred recently with the Sarasota County School Board.
With Superintendent Asplen leaving, I now wonder what will come next from admittedly conservative Board members Bridget Ziegler, Karen Rose, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli.
Compared to other Florida counties and even across the country, Superintendent Asplen had an outstanding record of helping our county children learn and prepare to be constructive participants as adults in our society.
Since no specific reasons were ever given for seeking to replace Superintendent Asplen, that does not bode well for future Board actions.
We will always have citizens leaning toward being conservative or progressive. We are bound to have disagreements at times, but we need to have a balance of viewpoints.
Given past events, only the Board presence of Tom Edwards gives me confidence that the needs of our children will be fairly considered in a healthy and balanced manner.
Richard Coburn
Nokomis
Use better discretion when choosing a photo
Editor:
I usually look forward to reading local news and comments in the Gondolier.
I agree with Kathy A. Noel that the picture of 26-year-old Christian Childers on life support does not belong in a newspaper at all, let alone on the front page, as it was in the Gondolier.
Please show more respect for the dignity of the person in photographs and use more discretion in the future.
Phyllis Vogel
Venice
