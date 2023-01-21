School Board actions have me concerned
Editor:
I have become very concerned about what occurred recently with the Sarasota County School Board.
With Superintendent Asplen leaving, I now wonder what will come next from admittedly conservative Board members Bridget Ziegler, Karen Rose, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli.
Compared to other Florida counties and even across the country, Superintendent Asplen had an outstanding record of helping our county children learn and prepare to be constructive participants as adults in our society.
Since no specific reasons were ever given for seeking to replace Superintendent Asplen, that does not bode well for future Board actions.
We will always have citizens leaning toward being conservative or progressive. We are bound to have disagreements at times, but we need to have a balance of viewpoints.
Given past events, only the Board presence of Tom Edwards gives me confidence that the needs of our children will be fairly considered in a healthy and balanced manner.
Richard Coburn
Nokomis
Use better discretion when choosing a photo
Editor:
I usually look forward to reading local news and comments in the Gondolier.
I agree with Kathy A. Noel that the picture of 26-year-old Christian Childers on life support does not belong in a newspaper at all, let alone on the front page, as it was in the Gondolier.
Please show more respect for the dignity of the person in photographs and use more discretion in the future.
Phyllis Vogel
Venice
This should not have happened to man in photo
Editor:
In reference to the Jan. 14 issue Gondolier Opinion about a photo of dying young man, I am appalled at the attitude of the woman who wrote, saying it did not belong on the front page.
How very sad and pathetic. When I read this story, I was distraught and immediately wrote to Gov. DeSantis, asking why millions of illegal migrants are entering our country, receiving in some cases a hotel room, food and clothing.
This boy is an American citizen, a father and son to an ailing mother. He went to work each day to support his family, he applied for federal housing several times and was refused.
He had asthma, tried to find housing for his family and lived in a home with black mold growing on the ceiling. Who inspects these derelict dwellings?
I was deeply saddened by this story. How can a person be disturbed by reading this? Where is your goodwill and love for your fellow man?
Martha Edwards
Venice
2023 will bring end of Trump era
Editor:
I believe 2023 will bring a reckoning for Donald J. Trump. The one thing that Trump cannot accept is not being the center of attention but in 2023, that attention will be destructive to his very existence.
The name Trump will be shunned in politics and business, the name might even become a verb in our English vocabulary. For those of us who play euchre, the last thing we want to hear is, “You’ve been Trumped!”
Don’t get me wrong. Trump has exposed us to the American legal system and how it works or doesn’t work. He has provided work for so many lawyers on TV analyzing the many crimes that he allegedly has committed on the American people.
He also contributed to increased viewership on every national network, proving that his skill as a showman was comparable to P.T. Barnum.
He even convinced himself that he was the greatest businessman, greatest communicator, smartest president, and last but not least was a man of God.
Many religious leaders thought he was sent to us from God and would be our savior. Unfortunately, in order to believe that, one would have to renounce God’s teaching and the 10 Commandments. Thou shall not lie!
There is the story of a great football player who was revered and loved all the attention. His name was O.J. Simpson. Even though we all agree he is a killer and should be in jail, God saw fit to banish him into oblivion.
Is Trump next ?
George Baillie
North Port
Growth is going to kill our Florida
Editor:
I’ve lived in this area of Florida longer than any other state. I lived in Venice before the Intracoastal Waterway was dug and when the Ringling Brothers Circus still wintered here. This area has always been my home.
Even when I lived somewhere else, this is where my heart was.
Now, my heart is breaking. There is too much development for Florida’s fragile ecology. I remember my mother telling me in the early ‘90s, there was a huge concern about not having enough potable water.
What happened to that concern? Did it disappear over 30 years? Or are we ignoring it? Florida now tops the list for the most polluted lakes in the U.S.
There were two things in today’s paper (Dec. 31) that are contributing to my breaking heart. One is the article titled “Grand Tree Protections Could Be Loosened.” We need our trees. They provide oxygen, habitat for wildlife, shade and cooling, and protection from winds during bad storms.
Developers plant palm trees after clearcutting an area. Palm trees don’t do any of those things. They are an ornamental grass. Additionally, we need the mangrove trees along the coast.
They are instrumental in breaking up storm surge and protecting the coastline from erosion.
The second thing I saw was an ad that read, “There aren’t a lot of places like here.” If we don’t curtail what is happening, there won’t be any places like here, including here.
Lee Hall
Englewood
Will Sunseeker resort to requesting casino?
Editor:
Can Sunseeker make it through even one year?
That is a serious question, and the answer lies in an understanding of what world-class resorts are all about. They require world-class amenities and attractions, and here in Port Charlotte we can’t offer that.
We are a quiet, All-American town, like so many others.
But $618 million has been put into the project. Aren’t they going to make every effort to reach success? Consider that there is a large area, not built out, that is called “event space.”
About 100,000 square feet that has no designated use. If the expected deficits add up, the owners will ask for a bail-out — conversion to a casino!
Fortunately, applications for the license are granted very seldom. Our county and state officials surely will be mindful that casinos have a negative impact on a community — crime, homelessness, reduction in property values.
If the casino application goes through, we, the residents, will act quickly and vote the rascals out.
Alan Raynor
Port Charlotte
