2023 will bring end of Trump era
Editor:
I believe 2023 will bring a reckoning for Donald J. Trump. The one thing that Trump cannot accept is not being the center of attention but in 2023, that attention will be destructive to his very existence.
The name Trump will be shunned in politics and business, the name might even become a verb in our English vocabulary. For those of us who play euchre, the last thing we want to hear is, “You’ve been Trumped!”
Don’t get me wrong. Trump has exposed us to the American legal system and how it works or doesn’t work. He has provided work for so many lawyers on TV analyzing the many crimes that he allegedly has committed on the American people.
He also contributed to increased viewership on every national network, proving that his skill as a showman was comparable to P.T. Barnum.
He even convinced himself that he was the greatest businessman, greatest communicator, smartest president, and last but not least was a man of God.
Many religious leaders thought he was sent to us from God and would be our savior. Unfortunately, in order to believe that, one would have to renounce God’s teaching and the 10 Commandments. Thou shall not lie!
There is the story of a great football player who was revered and loved all the attention. His name was O.J. Simpson. Even though we all agree he is a killer and should be in jail, God saw fit to banish him into oblivion.
Is Trump next ?
George Baillie
North Port
Growth is going to kill our Florida
Editor:
I’ve lived in this area of Florida longer than any other state. I lived in Venice before the Intracoastal Waterway was dug and when the Ringling Brothers Circus still wintered here. This area has always been my home.
Even when I lived somewhere else, this is where my heart was.
Now, my heart is breaking. There is too much development for Florida’s fragile ecology. I remember my mother telling me in the early ’90s, there was a huge concern about not having enough potable water.
What happened to that concern? Did it disappear over 30 years? Or are we ignoring it? Florida now tops the list for the most polluted lakes in the U.S.
There were two things in today’s paper (Dec. 31) that are contributing to my breaking heart. One is the article titled “Grand Tree Protections Could Be Loosened.” We need our trees. They provide oxygen, habitat for wildlife, shade and cooling, and protection from winds during bad storms.
Developers plant palm trees after clearcutting an area. Palm trees don’t do any of those things. They are an ornamental grass. Additionally, we need the mangrove trees along the coast.
They are instrumental in breaking up storm surge and protecting the coastline from erosion.
The second thing I saw was an ad that read, “There aren’t a lot of places like here.” If we don’t curtail what is happening, there won’t be any places like here, including here.
Lee Hall
Englewood
Will Sunseeker resort to requesting casino?
Editor:
Can Sunseeker make it through even one year?
That is a serious question, and the answer lies in an understanding of what world-class resorts are all about. They require world-class amenities and attractions, and here in Port Charlotte we can’t offer that.
We are a quiet, All-American town, like so many others.
But $618 million has been put into the project. Aren’t they going to make every effort to reach success? Consider that there is a large area, not built out, that is called “event space.”
About 100,000 square feet that has no designated use. If the expected deficits add up, the owners will ask for a bail-out — conversion to a casino!
Fortunately, applications for the license are granted very seldom. Our county and state officials surely will be mindful that casinos have a negative impact on a community — crime, homelessness, reduction in property values.
If the casino application goes through, we, the residents, will act quickly and vote the rascals out.
Alan Raynor
Port Charlotte
Use our reserves to clean up debris
Editor:
All the cacophony about picking up debris in this beautiful county is just not necessary. The county blames FEMA for their rules regarding hurricane cleanup as the culprit. How about a self examination of your own rules, Commissioners?
Just about every county in the U.S. has reserves for a rainy day situation. Why doesn’t a hurricane qualify? Our commissioners need to dip into our reserves and get this debris picked up.
Condos, trailer parks, etc. did not create this debris. It blew onto properties from all over the county from yards and open areas. Yes, a lot of it is from their property, but is was caused by wind, not anyone’s dereliction of property management.
Do what’s right by the people that make Sarasota County this beautiful place to live.
Jim Hawkins
Venice
No excuse for Biden having classified documents
Editor:
Joe Biden, after lambasting Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents on 60 Minutes, finds himself in an even worse position less than one week later.
Caches of classified documents have been turning up in his offices and residences at an alarming rate. The White House has not released the actual number of classified documents discovered.
Most alarming is the fact that many of these documents go back to Biden’s days in the Senate. As numerous Republican and Democratic senators have stated, there is absolutely no reason Biden should be in possession of such documents.
The Senate’s own procedures for securely looking at classified material were clearly violated by Biden.
I am not sure whether the fact that he has done this is as frightening as the fact that he clearly has no recollection of it. Biden insists that there is no “there there.”
Perhaps he is talking about his declining brain cells.
Roger Roess
Venice
