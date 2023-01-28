Will Sunseeker resort to requesting casino?
Editor:
Can Sunseeker make it through even one year?
That is a serious question, and the answer lies in an understanding of what world-class resorts are all about. They require world-class amenities and attractions, and here in Port Charlotte we can’t offer that.
We are a quiet, All-American town, like so many others.
But $618 million has been put into the project. Aren’t they going to make every effort to reach success? Consider that there is a large area, not built out, that is called “event space.”
About 100,000 square feet that has no designated use. If the expected deficits add up, the owners will ask for a bail-out — conversion to a casino!
Fortunately, applications for the license are granted very seldom. Our county and state officials surely will be mindful that casinos have a negative impact on a community — crime, homelessness, reduction in property values.
If the casino application goes through, we, the residents, will act quickly and vote the rascals out.
Alan Raynor
Port Charlotte
Use our reserves to clean up debris
Editor:
All the cacophony about picking up debris in this beautiful county is just not necessary. The county blames FEMA for their rules regarding hurricane cleanup as the culprit. How about a self examination of your own rules, Commissioners?
Just about every county in the U.S. has reserves for a rainy day situation. Why doesn’t a hurricane qualify? Our commissioners need to dip into our reserves and get this debris picked up.
Condos, trailer parks, etc. did not create this debris. It blew onto properties from all over the county from yards and open areas. Yes, a lot of it is from their property, but is was caused by wind, not anyone’s dereliction of property management.
Do what’s right by the people that make Sarasota County this beautiful place to live.
Jim Hawkins
Venice
No excuse for Biden having classified documents
Editor:
Joe Biden, after lambasting Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents on 60 Minutes, finds himself in an even worse position less than one week later.
Caches of classified documents have been turning up in his offices and residences at an alarming rate. The White House has not released the actual number of classified documents discovered.
Most alarming is the fact that many of these documents go back to Biden’s days in the Senate. As numerous Republican and Democratic senators have stated, there is absolutely no reason Biden should be in possession of such documents.
The Senate’s own procedures for securely looking at classified material were clearly violated by Biden.
I am not sure whether the fact that he has done this is as frightening as the fact that he clearly has no recollection of it. Biden insists that there is no “there there.”
Perhaps he is talking about his declining brain cells.
Roger Roess
Venice
Venice airport shouldn’t allow large planes
Editor:
Always loved this time of year here in Venice where you can open your door and sit outside. Those days are long gone.
We brought our house 10 years ago when the small airport didn’t cater to these large jet planes.
Now the noise and vibrations of these low flying jets are not only scary but the smell of the jet fuel is repulsive.
I know the airport is a nonprofit but someone has to be making money and it’s not the people who pay high taxes to live on this beautiful island. It just doesn’t seem right.
Everyone is complaining about it. How can we make it better?
Patricia Daggett
Venice
Trump got things done, exposed people
Editor:
I grew up and lived in New York City for 59 years. And luckily, I got out just as DeBlasio started scrapping all the good that Giuliani did and that Bloomberg, for the most part, upheld.
And being a former New Yorker I witnessed first-hand Trump’s ego, bragging and self-promotion — also his accomplishments.
What I saw was politicians and activists, of both parties, flooding to Trump for donations, and Trump routinely embarrassing them by doing what they couldn’t, ahead of schedule and under budget.
In my humble opinion, the singularly best thing Trump accomplished as president was the exposing of a deeply corrupt swamp on both sides of the aisle.
There were far more RINOs than I had imagined. and now unfortunately, the Swamp is infiltrating the FBI, CIA, education system, and DOJ and is empowered by a biased media.
Trump exposing the corruption is exactly why the far left, and establishment politicians, have to destroy him.
He is far from perfect but effective, and actually did put America first — the exact opposite of the Bush, Obama, and now this present disastrous administration.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Where did this happen?
Editor:
“Teachers fear prosecution over classroom discussions” is a recent headline. Where is this occurring?
Communist China
Russia
Cuba
Iran
Florida
All of the above
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
