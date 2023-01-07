World is on brink of war
Editor:
The world’s three great powers, China, Russia and the U.S., have brought us much turmoil in 2022. As 2023 arrives, the potential for war is ever present.
Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine for no more reason than he wanted to. He has lost over 100,000 troops, had much of his military equipment destroyed, and killed massive numbers of civilians.
He attacked schools, hospitals, power grids and anything else to inflict pain on his “enemies.” The impact on the Russian economy has been disastrous.
Xi Jinping has gone from total lockdowns to contain COVID, to removing any restrictions to lessen the impact on his economy. This has led to massive COVID outbreaks that have crippled his economy further.
Chinese vaccines are ineffective, yet he refuses to use those from abroad. While mismanaging COVID, he has enslaved Uygurs and ramped up threats against Taiwan.
At home, Joe Biden watched Putin’s preparations for invasion for months on end, and did nothing. Only after the invasion began did Biden begin (with NATO) to deliver arms to Ukraine.
He has taken virtually no actions to discourage Xi from attacking Taiwan.
Putin and Xi represent two of the most villainous despots in history, brutalizing other nations and their own citizens. Just when the world needs a strong U.S. presence, our leaders have failed to successfully restrain them.
Roger Roess
Venice
Florida’s refusal of federal funds is hurting many
Editor:
The Gondolier recently reported on the current phase of the standoff between three local hospitals and Sarasota County over the payment of medical care for indigent patients (“Hospitals appeal ruling in indigent care litigation,” 12/21/22).
At stake is a reported $750 million in uncompensated care. The resolution to the standoff will be settled in the courts after an excess of time and money.
What a waste. But it doesn’t have to be this way. This is another example of dysfunction caused by the cruel, costly, and foolish refusal of the State of Florida to access federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid.
Not all of the patients who have received uncompensated care would be eligible under an expansion. However, many would be eligible.
According to healthinsurance.org, 1,378,000 Floridians would be eligible and of these, 415,000 have absolutely no access to any other form of health coverage. Additionally, Florida’s refusal to expand Medicaid is leaving $6.6 billion of federal funding for health care on the table.
As one of only 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, the State of Florida is willfully inflicting financial harm on medical and health care providers as well as harm to the health and well-being of hundreds of thousands of Floridians.
Glen Peterson
Venice
I’m worried about what’s going at hospital site
Editor:
After reading the article regarding the hospital being under contract, I am so worried about the future of Venice. I have been for some time now.
We moved here in 1965, and I know it cannot remain a sleepy little town. But I don’t want to see it become like downtown Sarasota, which is no longer beautiful to visit.
I had hopes that another hospital would take over and we could have one nearby. I believe the citizens of Venice are going to have to speak up and speak up loudly at the city meetings to be heard.
No large buildings and maybe another hospital instead.
Dianne Plough
Venice
We should know School Board’s political parties
Editor:
As the Florida legislature convenes for its 2023 session, one proposal they will consider is a bill to turn elections for members of district school boards from nonpartisan to partisan affairs.
I am writing in support of this legislation.
To begin, it is essential to acknowledge that school boards are governing bodies. Candidates who win election to a school board will be making decisions to direct the functioning of the schools they supervise.
In making their decisions, school board members will be guided by their personal governing philosophies. In voting for a school board candidate, it is therefore necessary for the voter to have some indication of a candidate’s governing philosophy.
When evaluating a candidate, a voter is assisted in that process when he knows the candidate’s political affiliation.
Indeed, without this information, the voter is denied critical information. That said, voters should expect candidates for such offices to be fully transparent with respect to their political alignment, especially since there are discernable differences in the governing philosophies of our political parties.
Robert C. Warren
Venice
Don’t reward Santos for his lying
Editor:
Will the real George Santos please stand up? You know, the guy who ran for Congress, won, but lied a whole bunch of times and said it was a “mistake.”
It reminds me of a Seinfeld episode when George Costanza realized “that every decision I’ve ever made, in my entire life, has been wrong. My life is the opposite of everything I want it to be. Every instinct I have, It’s all been wrong.”
When Jerry offers, “If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right.”
When George Santos didn’t like his past, he invented a future with his groomed MAGA-ish approach to politics. George Santos believes George Costanzas’ mantra, “Just remember, its not a lie if you believe it.”
This nation will truly be affected if Santos “mistakes” are rewarded with a seat at the table; you don’t get to win by cheating.
Kim Eudy
Venice
