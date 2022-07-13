There is still so much wrong with America
Editor:
I am feeling downtrodden this upcoming July 4th — a day when visions of holiday travel, the aroma of backyard BBQ and cold beer, and celebrations among friends and family should be front and center.
What’s different about the year? We are still struggling as a nation.
Oh yes, we are a relatively new democracy and will undoubtedly continue to struggle. After all, there’s still more to be done.
What’s different is that while we should all be celebrating our independence, a huge percentage of our population is not independent.
Not by a long shot.
Women have just been sent back to draconian times! After decades, male dominated politicians have told us what we could or not do with our bodies. Women can’t rape themselves.
It is men; what is their crime? Nothing. No responsibility or accountability. That makes no sense. This country is not divided on this issue and the majority believes women and physicians should be the only individuals involved in any decision to terminate a pregnancy.,
I agree. In my life, I don’t know any woman who would choose an abortion over birth control. SCOTUS voted how they wanted, not the nation’s majority. If we’re not vigilant, they will strike again. Shameful.
Children, our future, look what has happened to them over decades of political Inaction over gun control, mental illness, etc. Shameful. Immigrants are still harassed for seeking a better life for their families and we know how they are treated. Shameful.
LGBTQ people are finally comfortable enough to engage in colorful parades in every state. Their future is questionable. Shameful. Same sex marriage, interracial marriage may be next under siege. Shameful.
People who are Black or Brown rarely feel equal, even after a civil war and the ending of slavery? Shameful.
So, I feel downtrodden because I alone can’t fix all of this. But all of “this” that’s going on is wrong. So if each of us in our heart of hearts believes we can become a better America, then we must engage in what is going on. We must fight for what is right — not with guns, but with the simplest means — Vote.
All the “Rights” guaranteed by our Constitution are on that ballot. Vote.
Our Democracy is on that ballot. Vote.
Perhaps soon, hopefully, Independence Day will be for all of us.
Gay Haines
North Venice
We acknowledge our mistakes, then make them again
Editor:
“Those who refuse to learn history are condemned to repeat it”.
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
A career politician is the most destructive force in America today.
The United States is not a democracy.
It is a democratic Republic because it stops mob rule!
Equity is not equality. We are equal at the starting line, not the finish line.
Our education system is failing us and we’ve very likely lost the last two generations to indoctrination.
We are watching the fall of the Roman Empire redux.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Kids could always pray in school
Editor:
I am not surprised that the area football coaches felt relieved at the Supreme Court’s decision on the Bremerton case, which allows them to lead prayers on the field with their players.
Many people of faith have blamed school violence on the Supreme Court decision that “kicked God out of the classroom and “they see this decision as reversing that trend.”
They ignore the fact that anyone can pray in school if you simply bow down your head in silent prayer.
If you carefully research the facts of the Bremerton case and the legal precedents that were overturned, you will find that is not a true victory for the coaches or for proponents of religious freedom.
Also, if the prayers were to Vishnu, Allah, or even Baphomet, would the coaching community and the fans be as supportive?
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Bremerton case has succeeded in tearing down another brick in the constitutional wall of separation as stated by Thomas Jefferson and supported by James Madison.
That wall required all public officials, including taxpayer-funded school officials, to remain neutral in religious matters, thus protecting all religions.
Six of the nine justices are conservative Christians and one must now wonder if their decisions are based on legal precedent and the U.S. Constitution or the Christian Bible.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
Thank you for anti-hate editorial
Editor:
Bravo and every kudos imaginable to a brilliant piece of editorializing and just saying what has to be said to all those cowards of hate who hide by night and spew their garbage.
Thank you.
Joel Kreiss
Venice
As Holocaust survivor, I thank you for editorial
Editor:
In today’s Gondolier opinion section, we read the editorial with the headline, “An open letter to the purveyors of hate.”
As a Holocaust survivor who grew up next door and was babysat by the Diarist Anne Frank, thank you for asserting the views of freedom of speech that we are all equal under the law regardless of creed, religion or color, and for the courage of ascertaining freedom of press and to stand up and not be indifferent.
I am lecturer, who lives in Venice.
It is thanks to individuals and some media like yours, who do stand up, that helps us who promote the existence of the Holocaust and continue promoting our Anne Frank Organization’s education programs combating ignorance with knowledge, tolerance and respect.
Thank you again.
Pieter G. Kohnstam
Global Ambassador, The Anne Frank Center USA
Abortion is not a Constitutional right
Editor:
In a recent Gondolier, Rabbi Ben Shull’s commentary attempts to make a stunningly incoherent attack on two separate SCOTUS decisions.
He refers to the “controversial” ruling that supported the right of a football coach to publicly and alone kneel in prayer after a football game. This ruling is based on the First Amendment’s “Free Exercise” clause allowing all people to exercise their religion without interference from the government.
Unless that act involves interfering with someone else’s rights, there should be no “controversy.” And if there were, it would be subject to any applicable laws.
He then leaps to the “right of a woman have an abortion.” When Roe v. Wade became “law”, SCOTUS ruled that an inexplicit “Penumbra” cast by several Constitutional Rights gave this “right” to a woman.
Critics pointed out at the time that Rights not clearly present in the Constitution should not be cobbled together to form a politically popular one.
Where the Constitution is mute on a right, none should be assumed. The regulation of abortion would thus be left to the individual States. And here we are today.
Rabbi Shull should feel confident that his advice to a parishioner that having an abortion would leave her in good religious standing would absolutely be protected by the “Free Exercise” Clause of the First Amendment.
However, the regulation of abortion is a matter of law for the individual state to determine.
There is a real and present danger to our way of life when groups believe rulings from our established institutions adverse to their “interests” warrant actions other than showing up to vote.
Jonathan Shirer
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.