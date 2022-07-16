Kids could always pray in school
Editor:
I am not surprised that the area football coaches felt relieved at the Supreme Court’s decision on the Bremerton case, which allows them to lead prayers on the field with their players.
Many people of faith have blamed school violence on the Supreme Court decision that “kicked God out of the classroom and “they see this decision as reversing that trend.”
They ignore the fact that anyone can pray in school if you simply bow down your head in silent prayer.
If you carefully research the facts of the Bremerton case and the legal precedents that were overturned, you will find that is not a true victory for the coaches or for proponents of religious freedom.
Also, if the prayers were to Vishnu, Allah, or even Baphomet, would the coaching community and the fans be as supportive?
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Bremerton case has succeeded in tearing down another brick in the constitutional wall of separation as stated by Thomas Jefferson and supported by James Madison.
That wall required all public officials, including taxpayer-funded school officials, to remain neutral in religious matters, thus protecting all religions.
Six of the nine justices are conservative Christians and one must now wonder if their decisions are based on legal precedent and the U.S. Constitution or the Christian Bible.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
Thank you for anti-hate editorial
Editor:
Bravo and every kudos imaginable to a brilliant piece of editorializing and just saying what has to be said to all those cowards of hate who hide by night and spew their garbage.
Thank you.
Joel Kreiss
Venice
As Holocaust survivor, I thank you for editorial
Editor:
In a recent Gondolier opinion section, we read the editorial with the headline, “An open letter to the purveyors of hate.”
As a Holocaust survivor who grew up next door and was babysat by the Diarist Anne Frank, thank you for asserting the views of freedom of speech that we are all equal under the law regardless of creed, religion or color, and for the courage of ascertaining freedom of press and to stand up and not be indifferent.
I am lecturer, who lives in Venice.
It is thanks to individuals and some media like yours, who do stand up, that helps us who promote the existence of the Holocaust and continue promoting our Anne Frank Organization’s education programs combating ignorance with knowledge, tolerance and respect.
Thank you again.
Pieter G. Kohnstam
Global Ambassador, The Anne Frank Center USA
Abortion is not a Constitutional right
Editor:
In a recent Gondolier, Rabbi Ben Shull’s commentary attempts to make a stunningly incoherent attack on two separate SCOTUS decisions.
He refers to the “controversial” ruling that supported the right of a football coach to publicly and alone kneel in prayer after a football game. This ruling is based on the First Amendment’s “Free Exercise” clause allowing all people to exercise their religion without interference from the government.
Unless that act involves interfering with someone else’s rights, there should be no “controversy.” And if there were, it would be subject to any applicable laws.
He then leaps to the “right of a woman have an abortion.” When Roe v. Wade became “law”, SCOTUS ruled that an inexplicit “Penumbra” cast by several Constitutional Rights gave this “right” to a woman.
Critics pointed out at the time that Rights not clearly present in the Constitution should not be cobbled together to form a politically popular one.
Where the Constitution is mute on a right, none should be assumed. The regulation of abortion would thus be left to the individual States. And here we are today.
Rabbi Shull should feel confident that his advice to a parishioner that having an abortion would leave her in good religious standing would absolutely be protected by the “Free Exercise” Clause of the First Amendment.
However, the regulation of abortion is a matter of law for the individual state to determine.
There is a real and present danger to our way of life when groups believe rulings from our established institutions adverse to their “interests” warrant actions other than showing up to vote.
Jonathan Shirer
Venice
Joseph Neunder a good candidate for County Commission
Editor:
Choosing a candidate to represent us as a member of the Sarasota County Commission requires thoughtful consideration.
Some candidates campaign ads promise taxpayers if they are elected, they will make changes. However these candidates are promising to do things they will have no power or authority to accomplish.
All county commissioners must follow the Comprehensive Plan, the Code of Land Development Regulations, state and federal Laws. Each commissioner has one vote. To make change, a commissioner must convince others to support their proposals.
The ability to influence others is a key required skill for a successful commissioner.
Dr. Joseph Neunder has a voting record that demonstrates he understands the boundaries of the laws and regulations. I have seen first-hand his ability to influence others for the good of the taxpayers.
I admire his honesty and integrity. He is a man of character a devoted husband and father with a strong faith.
He arrives to government meetings completely prepared, having studied and research all the agenda items thoroughly.
He is respectful of others as they present varying viewpoints and considers all sides of issues.
I strongly support Dr. Joseph Neunder for Sarasota County Commissioner. He has the total package, education, business experience, experience as an elected official, strong ethics and a warm friendly demeanor.
Charles R. Newsom
Venice
Speakers were passionate, not disrespectful
Editor:
In reference to Bob Mudge’s article about speakers’ behavior at the recent workshops, there was never a time when it wasn’t “safe.”
People were reacting to the council’s seeming indifference to the fact that Venice is on the cusp of being forever and irrevocably destroyed by increased building heights, misplaced regional shopping centers, etc.
Lack of foresight and integrity on their parts will result in our beloved city losing its charm and rapidly becoming another Naples or Sarasota. The speakers were passionate, not disrespectful. They understand exactly what is at stake!
Cynthia Greene
North Venice
People spoke passionately about disruption to way of life
Editor:
People at the workshop only spoke passionately about the disruption to their way of life. I hope we are adult enough to listen to the majority of voices.
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it must be a duck.
No one raised their voice. The remarks stated were based on opinions and research. I hope the 1st Amendment still applies to Venice city council meetings.
Harvey Greene
North Venice
Public meetings have not felt unsafe
Editor:
I am responding to your July 2, 2022, article reporting on incivility at a public workshop.
I have attended several city council and planning commission meetings during 2022. Yes, people are passionate about their concerns on how Venice is transforming, and many people do not agree or understand various aspects of the proposed draft of the Land Development Regulations.
While discussing this issue, I have witnessed council members, the public, a developer, and an attorney at times say harsh words and express frustration.
But not once do I recall experiencing or seeing anyone or anything mirroring an unsafe environment. The City Chambers is a safe environment for all!
One means to dispel the perception of “unsafe” is for everyone to be afforded a level playing field, treated fairly, and adequately informed on the procedures and process. Heightened emotions and suspicion are fueled in the absence of transparency.
Clarity is one aspect for respectful, courteous, and productive meetings.
Ruth Cordner
North Venice
