‘Vile’ leaflets not a part of our community
Editor:
A group of Venice clergy met today in response to the recent distribution of antisemitic literature in Venice Island neighborhoods as reported in the Gondolier.
This vile promotion of hate is not representative of our community or of American values. The father of our country, George Washington, wrote the following to the Jewish community of Newport Rhode Island on August 18, 1790:
“The citizens of the United States of America have a right to applaud themselves for having given to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy ... All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship ... For happily the Government of the United States gives bigotry, to persecution no assistance ...
“May the children of the stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid ...”
We repeat, “And there shall be none to make him afraid.” George Washington gave us this principle on which our nation stands. We affirm this principle today as we prepare to celebrate the 246th birthday of our country.
Rev. Keith Backhaus, Deacon
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
Venice
Why isn’t Trump being charged with treason?
Editor:
The news recently has been terrible, horrific and frightening and has raised many questions.
One, why hasn’t Trump been charged as a traitor and tried for treason? If any other individual or organization, foreign or domestic, was found attempting a coup on the U.S. government, they would most certainly be found guilty of treason.
Why isn’t he?
Two, when are the members of the United Nations getting off their backsides and trying Putin with genocide?
Three, why do we still allow the sale of rapid fire rifles like the AR-15s and AK-47s? They only serve one purpose and that is to kill people. Didn’t the way one child died at Uvalde teach us anything?
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Situation with local school reading specialists is concerning
Editor:
Years ago, the Sarasota District (Mrs. Ziegler, a member) removed all Media Specialists (or “Librarians,” referring to person in charge of the library) from all our schools.
This state licensed, college degreed teacher had been trained in teaching Reading and Media Technology to help teachers how to use “reading” programs.”
The “District” then replaced these certified teachers with “paraprofessional” or “classified” aides.
Webster’s: Paraprofessional — trained aide who assists a professional (teacher).
In summary, the “para” was intended to aid the teacher, but not replace. In all schools, the Media Specialist position is filled with aides who are responsible for all the duties of a Media Specialist, which includes aiding teachers in Reading classes but is rarely the case because they lack the skillset or certification (training) to teach Reading.
Last year, a new position was created by our Superintendent, an instructional teacher to service schools to promote and educate teachers in ... reading.
This individual usually is not a reintroduced Media Specialist. Many only have one college class in Reading education. As you probably guessed, this is a certified teacher making at the very least a starting teacher salary (50K+).
So, we now have two people doing the same job and taxpayers are paying for both.
Even worse, according to an article in your newspaper, 3rd grade Reading scores have dropped again!
Yet, the Board, (including Mrs. Ziegler) voted our Superintendent a $12,000 raise (which, by the way, is close to the beginning salary for “classified”). Questionable?
Do the candidates intend to keep the current “Titanic” strategy and simply keep rearranging chairs on the deck of the ship as it sinks or are they willing to take decisive action for our children?
Terry Combs
Venice
Let’s add seats to Supreme Court
Editor:
When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish — that the next president appoint her replacement — by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election.
The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan supermajority that just dismantled abortion care in America.
But there’s something we can do. The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four seats to the Supreme Court bench—restoring balance to the court.
It’s the solution we need to move away from the extremely partisan rulings that now threaten our fundamental freedoms. Recent polling showed that the majority of voters support expanding the court.
Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. It’s time to do it again.
I’m urging our representatives to back this important bill now so we know they want to protect the rights of the American people. The stakes are too high to stay quiet on this important issue.
Kim Johnson
Osprey
Let’s now make masturbation illegal
Editor:
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, here’s something to consider, for all of you anti-abortionists.
If abortion is considered murder, then shouldn’t masturbation to its conclusion be considered the same, as sperm is alive and creates life.
Sperm is for procreation. Masturbation kills the living sperm, as it’s tossed away, and it does not reach the egg.
Are you anti-abortionists all so religious that you do not masturbate because of killing sperm? I doubt it.
I don’t see any of you telling men what they can and can’t do with their bodies.
I’m so sick to death of the double standard in this world.
By the anti-abortionists way of thinking, perhaps a law should be made stating “no masturbation,” as it kills, as well.
Oh, but that would infringe on the rights of those who think they should be able to tell a woman what she can and can’t do with her own body.
Let’s see how quickly the Supreme Court would strike that one down — probably faster than the blink of an eye.
But then again, a law like that would never pass, as men (in power, and some out) consider, now, and still, that they are the supreme beings, and rule everything.
Meredith Nicholson
Venice
