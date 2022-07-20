I did not like Clarence Thomas cartoon
Editor:
Your selection of the cartoon denigrating Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is off the wall. The fact that he, being Black, married to a White lady, is worthy of publishing speaks volumes of your pusilamous mind. This is 1930’s Southern-style lynching.
I fully support and stand for our country’s freedom. You have the right to publish what you want regardless of the baseness of your selection. Commentary on issues like Roe v Wade is important but the cartoonist blurred his topic.
Does it matter to you whether Justice Thomas is married to a White, Red, Yellow, Tan or any color person? Why would this liberal cartoon creator bring Thomas’ wife’s color into the picture? Hatred? Ignorance? Stupidity? Racist?
Why would a local twice weekly publication support such print creating animosity in a fractured society? Thought we had grown up but sadly disappointed.
If you can’t elevate the quality of your content, I don’t need your publication. You will not devalue what enters my home.
Jim Fullerton
North Venice
Thomas cartoon was denigrating
Editor:
Your cartoon depiction of Judge Thomas and wife deserves an apology to him and to your readers. It reflects the bias against conservative thinking Blacks.
You would never picture Kamala Harris that way. Your commentary cartoon reflects a “Perception Management” effort to categorize his thinking as non-Black. The depiction of devil horns and tail on his wife were in poor taste.
As an Air Force captain on an airbase during Vietnam, I was part of a “Salt & Pepper” team to ease racial tensions. My partner was called Oreo and Uncle Tom, and I was called names as well.
Your cartoon reflects the effort to make Blacks think like Blacks and Whites think like Whites, instead of having the freedom to think like Americans. Your cartoon reflects the newspaper opinion.
The two accompanying letters to the editors (“Add seats to the Supreme Court,” and “Make Masturbation illegal”) just reflect the stupidity of the named authors. My advice, try to reflect the truth.
Unless, like Jack Nicholson once said, “You can’t handle the truth.” Make the apology, you’ll feel better.
Danny Piper
Venice
We can treat him like a real ‘originalist’
Editor:
The Supreme Court first assembled on February 1, 1790, in the Exchange Building in New York City — then the Nation’s Capital.
If Clarence Thomas wants to be an originalist, let him be one.
Turn off the A/C, shut down the phones, get rid of the computers, go back to quill pens. Then he can be a true orginalist.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Abortion’s legality is determined by the states
Editor:
The two articles on abortion miss the point. Abortion isn’t illegal in the United States; the ruling stated the Constitution simply doesn’t address abortion.
Therefore, the federal government has and had no business being involved in such a matter; it becomes a matter for the 50 states to determine.
I can’t understand why the angst over the ruling. Abortion (unfortunately) is available in the states in one form or another.
As for adding four more seats to the Supreme Court, it is interesting, then, of the 13 seats, the majority, seven, would presumably be liberal if filled under Biden’s term. (Extremely partisan anyone?)
Then when Republicans take control, four more seats would be added. Eventually, we’d need Yankee Stadium to hold all the justices for their sessions.
With all due respect, the wishes of Justice Ginsburg cannot be held to be law or requirement. She could have retired four years prior to have her wishes granted.
Again, fundamental freedoms have not been taken away. They were transferred to the states.
Charles L. Magill
Venice
You can decide not to become pregnant
Editor:
Let’s please stop all this controversy over abortion rights. The solution is simple. “Do you wish to become pregnant or not?” That makes it pro-choice on your part and leaves the rest of us out of your decision.
You can do as you please but not on “my dime.” You want an abortion done? You find whomever wishes to provide the service, but my tax dollars are not ever to be a part of your solution.
If you don’t wish to become pregnant in the first place, learn about the subject quickly. Becoming pregnant does not happen by accident; it happens by stupidity. The ABC’s of birth control have never been more bountiful so get on the right path and figure out what your Mama never taught you.
So, from the “free-will” standpoint that your creator bestowed on you, leave us out of your equation next time you decide to share your body with someone.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
There is no place in our community for Anti-Semitism
Editor:
We were sickened by both the threatening Anti-Semitic email that was sent to Mayor Feinsod and by the Anti-Semitic flyers that were recently placed in the driveways of 150 local citizens.
There is no place in our city for such irrational hate. We condemn this type of cowardly bigotry, and we extend support to all of our fellow citizens who are Jewish.
Mary Huba and George Miller
Venice
Reading the July 9, 2022 canned editorial and accompanying cartoon left me shaking my head.
Publishing an editorial from the blatantly liberal Los Angeles Times is disappointing at best.
The sensationalized headline, “Brace yourselves for end of many rights” is pure conjecture. The author, Robin Abcarian states, “this is not hyperbole, either” but indeed it is.
Perhaps you should follow your own words in “Our View” on the same page where you stated (in reference to Pat Neal) that “Speakers should present facts and opinions based on facts”.
The Los Angeles Times does not represent our area of the country, nor does its extreme politics. A newspaper that ignores its own despicable homeless policies and failure to enforce immigration laws should not be held up as a reputable news/opinion source.
Ilene MacDonald
Nokomis
Ilene MacDonald
5748 Semolino St.
Nokomis FL 34275
810.531.2896
Could your Opinion Editors occasionally find a political cartoonist with an actual sense of humor? Maybe then we could all laugh with them, instead of at them. Comedy is rooted in truth. Libel is never funny.
M.D. Sprout
Venice
Editor:
A recent letter (7/9) about “peacocks true colors” was short on actual facts and heavy on the persons politics.
Some of the things mentioned: Baby formula shortage. She should know that Abbott Nutrition has a 43% market share and was shut down for health reasons that, coupled with the strict restrictions from the 1980 Infant Formula Act, which makes it very difficult for another manufacturer to pick up the slack, and, COVID-related supply chain problems compounded the problem.
I might point out that 192 Republicans voted against a formula solution bill.
She mentions gas prices, which every reputable economist knows that no president controls the product that is traded on the global market — which effects what we pay for gas.
Food shortage another red herring. There will in all likelihood be shortages throughout the world as a direct result of the war in Ukraine.
Inflation is happening worldwide, not just here and guess what? It’s all related to that pesky pandemic.
Then there is talk of fentanyl, of which China is the major producer. Yes, it is smuggled through anyone of our borders (sometimes arriving by plane, as well), yet somehow this is something new and unique.
I have no idea what she was inferring about mental health, unless she was using the former occupant as an example? She then saves her best shot for last — “Green New Deal.” I guess the climate hasn’t changed for her or any place else in the world.
Her last swipe at voting was just regurgitated “it was stolen” mentality without one shred of proof. To quote the writer, “ignore these facts,” which she apparently chooses to do.
Reaching across the aisle is a two-way street, something else she forgot.
Larry Basta
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.