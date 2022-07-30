What is Joe Gruters worried about?
Editor:
This week, a Tallahassee dark money PAC run by the Florida GOP’s top PAC Man, William Jones, sent tens of thousands of mailers attacking Republican candidate for State Senate, Michael Johnson. Curiously, these mailers were sent to Democrats.
Every serious Democratic candidate in the state has been on the receiving end of Jones attack ads but, there are no Democrats in this race. So, what is Joe Gruters, incumbent State Senator and Republican Party of Florida Chair, worried about?
Well, because no Democrats or Independents chose to run, this race will be on every ballot so all voters will have their say on whether Gruters should be the Republican Party candidate in November. What an embarrassment it would be if the Republican State Party Chair cannot win a Republican Primary.
The mailer calls Johnson a MAGA Clown. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! Compared to Gruters, Johnson is a MAGA wannabe. Gruters ran Trump’s campaign in Florida, promoted #stopthesteal, and invited folks to get on the buses to participate in the Insurrection.
You can bet that he also invited the architects of that Insurrection like Mike Flynn and Patrick Byrne to move their homes and businesses to Sarasota. He’s also in charge of voter suppression for the National Republican Party. Joe is about as MAGA as it gets!
Don’t be fooled again! Both these candidates are far to the right of center, but Joe Gruters, like his mentor Trump, is a true danger to Democracy.
Vote against Joe!
Mike Shlasko
Venice
Column left out bad deeds of DeSantis
Editor:
Mr. Lowry’s opinion in the July 13 edition is nothing but a second-hand article that he published elsewhere first. It is fiction.
He claims that DeSantis is not driven by personal vendettas and does not distinguish between personal and public interests, which denies the personal attacks on Disney, some state employees, certain academics in our state universities, and the Federal Government (he has filed numerous lawsuits against it without attempting a resolution, which is against legal ethics).
DeSantis attacked our last election, which even Trump praised, despite unanimous agreement from every county election head in our state that it was well run and accurate.
Lowry praises DeSantis’ “robust environmental protection,” which is dishonest as we have experienced the worst case of “red tide” under DeSantis, no appreciable improvement in Everglades protection (despite lots of talk and a much publicized “constrictor hunt”), and the Piney Point disaster.
Lowry fails to mention that our governor has established several new state police forces, while not noting what the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida State Police, both of which predate DeSantis, are doing.
We appear to lead the country (per capita) in pedestrian and bicyclists’ deaths by motorists, many of which are “hit and run.” Lowry claims that DeSantis “has never lost an election to Joe Biden” but fails to mention that DeSantis barely won an election against his last opponent, or that he was mentored by Trump and is as bad for us but not worse.
Lowry also fails to mention that Florida is now a one party police state. Is that what our democracy is about?
John Hutson
Venice
Club denounces Anti-Semitic literature
Editor:
At the last meeting of the Nova Republican Club, one of our members showed me a plastic packet with rice in the bottom and enclosed anti-Semitic statements.
Of course, the statements were not signed by the cowards who wrote them. She was angry about the disgusting bigoted statements being thrown in people’s driveways.
I showed the packet to our Jewish members so that they would be aware of the hate that was being spread.
I wish to state that the NOVA Republican Club and the Republican Party do not condone nor support in any way this hateful bigotry. We do support the Jewish American people and the State of Israel.
It does not matter whether they are Republican or Democrat. As Americans, we must stand together with the people of the Jewish community and the country of Israel. We denounce this type of bigoted hate against any group of Americans whether because of religion, race, or ethnicity.
Frank Patti
President of the NOVA Republican Club
Venice
School police should only be patrolling
Editor:
I wrote to the editor about the Sarasota schools police force not having any direction in securing the schools in September of 2018.
After reading the article in Venice Gondolier, four years later, the same security problems exist. The police officer is in the lunchroom, stating his job is forming relationships
No, his job with his 9mm gun and 3 loaded magazines is to be at the front of the school to stop any intruder that could cause harm to students and teachers.
Please do not tell me that school is safe if he’s in the lunchroom.
Warren Beneke
Venice
I had trouble getting a COVID drug
Editor:
It’s criminal.
COVID-19 hit the world with a bang and as our local paper strongly inferred in Saturday’s edition, we are experiencing a comeback!
Many people I know have rallied from this virus with the help of Ivermectin. They helped me find a doctor willing to interview me and write an Rx for Ivermectin.
Sadly, it was nearly impossible to fill this prescription. One pharmacist at my usual chain store flat out told me that she would not risk her job by filling the prescription.
Once I found a willing pharmacist, I had to sign a release form and pay $125 because my insurance would not pay a dime.
Within 12 hours, I felt it working. By the end of 5 days, I tested negative twice.
In Africa, people had taken Ivermectin prophylactically for other reasons for decades and they had the lowest rates of COVID – until they were pressured to stop allowing its use.
In Mexico, they had a similar experience. So, what gives here in the U.S. and with WHO? Why is my government scaring doctors, hospitals and pharmacists from allowing us to have a very old and safe medication that is effective against this scourge?
Cathy Grippi
Venice
I was in trouble, and SMH-Venice saved me
Editor:
Thank you to the SMH-Venice staff.
On June 28th, I had planned to take my husband to lunch to celebrate his birthday. As it turned out, he accompanied me to the ER at SMH. I was having difficulty breathing and my chest was heavy.
The valet parked the car, the admissions desk was prompt and courteous, and I was taken directly into the ER. There, Dr. Alberto Soyana was the provider.
As my breathing became almost impossible and my blood pressure climbed to extreme levels, he instructed the staff to put me on a bipap. An X-ray was taken, and it showed I was filling up with fluid.
An oncologist, Dr. Rahib Loutfi, came in and told me it was not my lungs (which I suspected because of my asthma), but my heart. Of course I said, “My heart is good!”
But I was indeed undergoing congestive heart failure and the ER doctor told my husband they were going to admit me.
During my 3-day stay, I had excellent care by all the staff. I got regular reports on my condition and was able to keep my daughter, Tiffany, a traveling nurse then in North Carolina, updated. She assured me that I was receiving excellent care.
I want to say a special thanks to the nurses, Colleen, Ivan, Lauren and Samantha. I couldn’t have gotten through it without you. Also, thanks to the Cath Lab.
I thank God that SMH came to Venice.
And yes, I did get to take my husband to lunch.
Gail Palmer
Venice
