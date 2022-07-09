Anti-Semitism is simply unacceptable
Editor:
Recent reports of anti-Semitic incidents within the northern and southern portions of the Diocese of Venice are disheartening, and disturbing.
This is especially concerning since there was a similar incident in the area only a few months ago.
I ask all to join me in condemning these hateful acts. Pope Francis spoke recently about this “escalation of evil” in the world and identified an antidote.
“The antidote to this escalation of evil is remembrance of the past... of its wars ... of countless other atrocities.” Let us remember!
The Diocese of Venice has tremendous compassion and empathy for what has occurred in the history of the Jewish people and has always valued and indeed cherished its longstanding relationship with the Jewish Community.
An emphasis has been placed on deepening our shared roots, the teaching of tolerance in our schools and parishes, and fostering interreligious friendships.
Anti-Semitism is simply unacceptable. It must not be tolerated. Let us work together to prevent hate in all its forms, in our words, in our deeds, and in our prayers.
Frank J. Dewayne
Bishop, Diocese of Venice in Florida
Here are peacock’s true colors
Editor:
Proud as a peacock, this progressive presidential administration constantly struts diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
In the meantime ...
• baby formula is not available for the most precious.
• gasoline prices reach an all-time high day after day after day.
• the inflation rate is soaring to recession levels.
• a food shortage is looming.
• a caravan upwards of 10,000 migrants demanding amnesty is converging on the border, overwhelming an already frustrated Border Patrol agency.
• fentanyl is smuggled across the southern border killing tens of thousands of Americans annually.
• children are not performing academically, yet taxpayer monies are allocated for social and emotional learning (SEL) programs.
• a mental health crisis caused by the breakdown of the family unit, influence of social media, usage of legal and illegal drugs exists on a grand scale
• political zealots, corporate media and Big Tech instill fear while limiting our constitutional rights.
Ignore these facts.
Biden wants Americans to understand the USA is experiencing an “incredible transition,” God-willing, away from fossil fuels. (Translation: the Green New Deal is being implemented through executive fiat.)
Have comfort knowing Joe feels your pain.
Biden campaigned as the “adult-in-the-room.” His promises to unify the country, return the USA to normal, and to work across the aisle were simply platitudes from a lifelong politician.
Corporate media failed to perform their professional responsibilities then and continue to neglect them now.
What should the USA expect when a drop-box, ballot harvesting election process is authorized? A peacock who struts misery and despair, of course.
Jane Hulse
Venice
There is still so much wrong with America
Editor:
I am feeling downtrodden this upcoming July 4th — a day when visions of holiday travel, the aroma of backyard BBQ and cold beer, and celebrations among friends and family should be front and center.
What’s different about the year? We are still struggling as a nation.
Oh yes, we are a relatively new democracy and will undoubtedly continue to struggle. After all, there’s still more to be done.
What’s different is that while we should all be celebrating our independence, a huge percentage of our population is not independent.
Not by a long shot.
Women have just been sent back to draconian times! After decades, male dominated politicians have told us what we could or not do with our bodies. Women can’t rape themselves.
It is men; what is their crime? Nothing. No responsibility or accountability. That makes no sense. This country is not divided on this issue and the majority believes women and physicians should be the only individuals involved in any decision to terminate a pregnancy.,
I agree. In my life, I don’t know any woman who would choose an abortion over birth control. SCOTUS voted how they wanted, not the nation’s majority. If we’re not vigilant, they will strike again. Shameful.
Children, our future, look what has happened to them over decades of political Inaction over gun control, mental illness, etc. Shameful. Immigrants are still harassed for seeking a better life for their families and we know how they are treated. Shameful.
LGBTQ people are finally comfortable enough to engage in colorful parades in every state. Their future is questionable. Shameful. Same sex marriage, interracial marriage may be next under siege. Shameful.
People who are Black or Brown rarely feel equal, even after a civil war and the ending of slavery? Shameful.
So, I feel downtrodden because I alone can’t fix all of this. But all of “this” that’s going on is wrong. So if each of us in our heart of hearts believes we can become a better America, then we must engage in what is going on. We must fight for what is right — not with guns, but with the simplest means — Vote.
All the “Rights” guaranteed by our Constitution are on that ballot. Vote.
Our Democracy is on that ballot. Vote.
Perhaps soon, hopefully, Independence Day will be for all of us.
Gay Haines
North Venice
We acknowledge our mistakes, then make them again
Editor:
“Those who refuse to learn history are condemned to repeat it”.
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
A career politician is the most destructive force in America today.
The United States is not a democracy.
It is a democratic Republic because it stops mob rule!
Equity is not equality. We are equal at the starting line, not the finish line.
Our education system is failing us and we’ve very likely lost the last two generations to indoctrination.
We are watching the fall of the Roman Empire redux.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Kids could always pray in school
Editor:
I am not surprised that the area football coaches felt relieved at the Supreme Court’s decision on the Bremerton case, which allows them to lead prayers on the field with their players.
Many people of faith have blamed school violence on the Supreme Court decision that “kicked God out of the classroom and “they see this decision as reversing that trend.”
They ignore the fact that anyone can pray in school if you simply bow down your head in silent prayer.
If you carefully research the facts of the Bremerton case and the legal precedents that were overturned, you will find that is not a true victory for the coaches or for proponents of religious freedom.
Also, if the prayers were to Vishnu, Allah, or even Baphomet, would the coaching community and the fans be as supportive?
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Bremerton case has succeeded in tearing down another brick in the constitutional wall of separation as stated by Thomas Jefferson and supported by James Madison.
That wall required all public officials, including taxpayer-funded school officials, to remain neutral in religious matters, thus protecting all religions.
Six of the nine justices are conservative Christians and one must now wonder if their decisions are based on legal precedent and the U.S. Constitution or the Christian Bible.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
