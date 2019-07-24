Environment needs to be higher priority
Editor:
My major political concern is the environmental degradation we face unless we act. Most countries of the world signed the Paris Agreement in 2016. The accord demonstrated an international commitment to combat climate change through mitigating greenhouse-gas-emissions.
President Trump pulled the USA out of the agreement in June 2017. President Trump and his party consider climate change to be a “hoax”, although more than 98% of the world’s top scientists believe climate change to be the crisis of our time. I believe the scientists.
Florida is going to be ground zero for warming oceans and rising sea levels. Unregulated growth, un-inspected septic systems, weak infrastructure, and pesticide/fertilizer production and use will have to be addressed.
We already know that warmer ocean temperatures and poor infrastructure are aggravating and worsening events like red tide, blue-green algae and the increase in bacteria that causes necrotizing fasciitis infections. These events will continue and worsen unless addressed by a government that believes in environmental protections. The economic impact on the state of Florida that depends on tourism will be devastating.
President Trump’s assault on our environment is unprecedented. He and his party have dismantled many EPA protections, thus making our air and water dirtier and more toxic.
Florida has a fragile environment. Our economy is based upon an environment worth visiting. We must be better stewards of the land, sea, and air. My future votes will be based upon these principles. I will be voting Blue.
Marsha Davis
Venice
Stop working against the president
Editor:
If you are going to quote the President’s tweets, at least print the whole quote. The news media seem to have a field day spinning whatever the President has to say or do. If the Democrats, Liberals and Progressives spent half of their time and energy on working with this President, things would be even better than they are now.
I am sick of people playing the race card just to get their own way. If you disagree with anything they say, then you are a racist. That is a form of bullying too.
I felt the Presidents full quote to the young Congresswomen made sense.
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.” The answer is they would never be able to make their family’s country of origin as great as out country is due to the freedoms we enjoy because of our Constitution and God.
Stop the spinning and quote the whole tweet. Better yet start working with and not against our President.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Say no to this circus
Editor:
The circus is coming to town. Images of popcorn, clowns, and performing acts. Until recently, I never appreciated what is behind each of those acts, what makes them happen.
Well, I recently discovered that behind the animal acts of the particular circus making its way through our parts, the Loomis Brothers Circus, unspeakable mistreatment and abuses resulting in the owner of the circus, Brian Franzen, becoming a convicted felon.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has cited Franzen Bros. Circus for failing to provide veterinary care, failing to meet animals’ nutritional requirements, failing to provide sanitary conditions, and repeatedly failing to maintain transport trailers.
Not only whips and chains, but bullhooks are used on these helpless victims. Bullhooks look like fireplace prods, used behind the ears and around the eyes where the skin is paper thin, and on the feet, trunk and around the mouth which are highly enervated. These areas are all extremely sensitive to the touch of the sharp metal hook, at the end of a bullhook.
I believe Ringling has set the standard. I believe Sarasota County needs to adopt an anti-bullhook ordinance such as Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, and Highlands County. Let’s tell this circus, no, you are not welcome in this town!
Gloria Nova-Fuson
Venice
Reader responds to recent letter to the Editor
Editor:
The author of the letter entitled “Undocumented immigrants...” was so full of misinformation and disinformation that it must have been written by a person who’s bank of knowledge is bereft of fact, and history that it begs for rebuttal.
1. The people taken to concentration camps did not storm the borders of Germany, Austria, France or any ally of the Nazi regime. They were sought after, captured and transported to conditions that would make our borders seem like 4 star.
2. The people taken to death camps and work camps were not illegals.
3. A great number of those taken by the Nazis (older, younger, disabled, etc.) were summarily executed and many, after being gassed to death, cremated.
These historical errors perpetrated by misguided ideologs must be annotated by the editor. If not, your paper may appear to endorse same. Those printed words diminish the actual atrocities perpetrated by Hitler and the Nazi party.
Dr. Will Lyons
Venice
