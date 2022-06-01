Buchanan, Steube voted against baby formula solution
Editor:
Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube voted against it.
Remember that in November.
“If Republicans had it their way, the formula shortage would continue so they could cynically exploit recalls for political gain and racial divide,” said Chris Taylor, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Democrats worked to deliver solutions, but when given the opportunity to solve problems, Republicans abandoned the American people.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) questioned the motivations and commitment to problem-solving of the GOP.
“Republicans aren’t interested in solutions. They’re interested in theater and chaos,” he tweeted Wednesday. “House Democrats offered a baby formula solution to help your family. Almost every House GOP member voted against it.”
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Give women the right to choose
Editor:
In his exposed draft on the constitutionality of Roe vs Wade, Supreme Court Justice Alito states that there are traditions that are specifically stated in the Constitution with legal protection and there is another set of traditions that are not stated and do not have legal standing without providing a clear definition between the two.
In addition, he places severe restrictions on the application of the Fourteenth Amendment where states cannot abridge the privileges of a citizen to life and liberty.
He describes the fetus as an “unborn human being,” seemingly giving it Constitutional rights that have not been expressed in the document or in our tradition
He states that with the removal of Roe vs Wade, there will be an increase in reproductive planning while governors are considering legislation restricting contraceptives. Studies have shown child birth is substantially more dangerous to the health and life of the women than an abortion.
He declares that as a society, the women have options that can provide assistance, ignoring that very few women are eligible for paid leave and child care assistance. He seems to ignore the emotional cost of adoption or the dysfunctional and underfunded foster care that exists, especially in Florida.
In 1920, women could not be denied the right to vote based on their sex, giving them civil rights and the right to privacy. In 2022, the right of a woman to make the personal decision on a pregnancy would be a rational extension to the rights given them.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
I had a flat tire; the help was amazing
Editor:
I was recently at Dockside Waterfront Grill. When I went to the car, my tire was flat. I started to change it in the hot sun.
One stranger offered me his electric air pump for my spare tire. Two restaurant employees came out and changed the tire for me. Nobody wanted any cash from me for doing this.
I want to thank everyone involved for helping me. Forget the overwhelming negative news. There is much more positive news.
Change the world starting locally by acts of kindness to each other.
John Raymond
Venice
I was not happy with school candidates who didn’t show
Editor:
In early May, I received an email invitation to the nonpartisan South Tiger Bay Club’s May 20 event for all the Sarasota County School Board candidates. I paid $35 as a non-member to attend the event. The email said that all candidates had confirmed their attendance.
After lunch, moderator Lauren Benson informed us that candidates Dawnyelle Singleton, Dist. 1, Lauren Kurnov, Dist. 4 and Nora Cietek, Dist. 5 had recently cancelled their attendance. I felt disappointed and even insulted by those candidates who backed out of their commitment, especially at the last minute.
However, the three candidates endorsed by the Republican Party of Sarasota County; current Board member seeking re-election Bridget Ziegler, Dist. 1, Robyn Marinelli, Dist. 4 and Tim Enos, Dist. 5 kept their commitment and spent over an hour answering questions from the moderator and the audience.
They shared their desire to improve student achievement and address reading issues, to listen to parents’ concerns and to inform taxpayers about where their money was being allocated in the budget and school programs. School safety was a priority for former School Police Chief Tim Enos.
They said they were encouraged that parents were becoming more involved and were confident they could work with Superintendent Asplen.
Even though I didn’t hear from the three candidates who cancelled, they will hear from me on Tuesday, Aug. 23 when I vote for the three who kept their commitment to speak to voters:
Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos!
Julie Brady
Osprey
Attorney pushing for building height that residents don’t want
Editor:
Shakespeare once said, “There is something rotten in the state of Denmark.” Me thinks, thanks to a local lawyer representing unidentified developers in public comment time at the Planning Commission, that there is now something rotten in Venice when it comes to going against public opinion.
Comments from the public at a city meeting on Feb. 9 clearly stated they did not want downtown building heights to go beyond 35 ft. Why, even Planning Commission chairman Barry Snyder said after the meeting, “35 feet with no exceptions.”
Even after a 1,000-signature petition from taxpayers, seasonal residents, local area residents and tourists said they wanted this for their “historic, charming Venice,” an about face reared up at the last City Council meeting.
The proposed LDR section on height, it appears, is now influenced by financial gains by asking for 35 ft, plus 20% from the middle of a building. A developer, downtown, could now go 54 feet!
This is not supported by residents, visitors or tourists. They have explicitly said they do not want to see Sarasota standards used in historic downtown Venice.
I encourage you to call or write to Venice City Council members to support your wishes to keep Venice historic and charming with no 49- to 54-foot buildings.
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
OK’ing airport tower is first step in allowing growth
Editor:
After reading the article by Bob Mudge on the Council’s decision concerning an airport control tower, I’m left with a few questions.
The presentation by Mr. Wimberly, and Mr. Hallowell of the Venice Aviation society gives me the impression that we have a couple of rogue pilots based there, that ignore the airport’s guidelines. The assertion that pilots can also chose whatever runway they prefer, is a bit misleading, as runway choice is determined by the wind direction.
Planes normally take off and land into the wind. They are correct in the fact that the Venice Airport is getting busier. The airport lists about 60,000 take-offs and landings a year. That’s about 170 a day, average.
That’s a lot of noise daily, to the residents who live on, or around the airport runways, and who live along the flight paths.
The consideration of building a control tower to the airport should be well thought out, with the main concern and consideration given to to these residents.
A traffic control tower would certainly be a first step in further expansion of the airport, which would lead to a significant increase in air traffic, and noise!
I understand why the Venice Aviation Society would see the tower as an improvement, but the airport has functioned very well without it since the airport became city property.
I am not sure how many members of the V.A.S., or the 200-plus aircraft owners based at the airport, are residents of Venice, but it should be a factor.
I ask that the city council consider all the residents of Venice, especially those who reside around the airport, when making their decisions.
Robert Swanson
Venice
