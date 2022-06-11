Rep. Steube’s comments didn’t make sense
Editor:
In a letter to his constituents, my Florida representative, Greg Steube, a parent, said, “Texas experienced a heart-wrenching tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde,” quoting, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” — Matthew 5:4.
Of course, “I am keeping the students, families, and Uvalde community in my prayers during this horrific time and intend on filing federal legislation to protect our most vulnerable and prevent needless tragedy.”
However, he already introduced bills to keep kids safe at school. He explained, “They were never passed into law because they were so politicized. We must stop politicizing shootings so that our country can agree on solutions for keeping all our children safe at school.”
I had to look up “politicized?” Did his proposed legislation between legislators and his constituents get “aired, campaigned, debated, discussed, lobbied, put on the agenda, raised awareness of politics” and their ineffectiveness? I didn’t see an agenda to discuss this.
How about eliminating guns that fire 30 bullets in 10 to 12 seconds blasting huge holes into its victims?
Kim Eudy
Venice
Lives, not gun rights, are sacred
Editor:
Guns are made for one purpose: to shoot things (including people). If you shoot something, you will cause harm. We do not have a right to do harm.
We could argue endlessly about what type of harm may or may not be acceptable, or about what type of gun might produce reasonable or unreasonable harm … or we could just accept that in a nation flush with guns, some of them are bound to end up in the wrong hands and used for wrong reasons.
That is both absolutely true and absolutely unacceptable.
I’m willing to agree (barely) that there are some reasonable purposes for gun ownership. For hunting, if you really need the food. Police officers who have achieved certain levels of responsibility and who are actually likely to encounter a situation in which a gun might lead to a positive outcome (so, not traffic cops and not community-based officers whose job it is to prevent violence in stressed neighborhoods).
If you need a gun, you must be willing to write a full defense of your needs. You can have one of those guns that fires a bullet, then requires you to think again about whether to fire a second one.
You must be trained, background-checked, and swear an oath that you will bear full responsibility for how that gun is used — even if it’s stolen by an angry teenager.
The Bill of Rights says we have the right to own a gun, in case it becomes necessary to form a militia. We have a professional army; no militia needed.
The Bill of Responsibilities (for some reason yet to be written) says you have no right to shoot me or my children, nor my neighbor, nor my dog. You have no right to carry a gun when you’re angry, or when you feel trapped, or when you’re grief-stricken beyond the possibility of rational action
You have no right to make it possible for your gun to get into the wrong hands.
You have no right to become a legislator, senator, governor, or any other government official or community leader if you’ve yet to figure out that life, not gun ownership, is sacred.
Linda McKeegan
Venice
They were right in voting against bill
Editor:
In reply to comments on June 1: It’s true that Buchanan and Steube voted against H.R. 7791. It’s easy to write an editorial to attack their “No” vote on this bill while not explaining the bill itself.
It’s important that people do their research instead of just writing articles attacking or condemning people or parties without knowing the reasons behind a vote.
Simply put, the bill H.R. 7791 asked for $28,000,000 to accommodate increased salaries and expense for plant improvements at the Abbott Nutrition plant. No connection to the initial concerns that caused a recall and production stop.
In other words, Buchanan and Steube did their jobs by not voting to take $28,000,000 for the wrong reasons!
As the previous editorial stated, remember this when you vote in November. These Congressman did the right thing while others were happy to spend your tax dollars. After all, it’s easy to spend (OPM) other people’s money.
Sam Zeno
Nokomis
Why does anybody need such a gun?
Editor:
I received Representative Steube’s Sunday Update to which I replied. Why does anyone need a 30-round capacity magazine on a semi-automatic rifle?
Seriously, have you given this any thought?
I have had guns in my possession or access to them since I was 12 years old, I have target shot, hunted, belonged to the NRA, still own a couple, but I have never had a need for a 30-round magazine.
I implore you to take just a little action on the availability of guns that are not meant for sport but for intimidation and killing unarmed people.
I know this missive will never see your eyes, but at least I have done something. Have you?
Jack Franks
Venice
Attitudes in Dance event was a night to remember
Editor:
One more reason to love our beautiful Venice: The Attitudes in Dance “A Night to Remember 2022” at the Venice Theater this past weekend.
Tears flowed unwittingly down me and my friend’s faces as parents, friends and relatives stepped on stage to present floral arrangements to their high school graduate when their last performance ended.
The love and support of everyone in the audience filled me with immense gratitude for choosing to live in this remarkable town that is filled with loving, caring mothers and fathers.
Each child performed in an outstanding and professional manner that was thoroughly appreciated by the audience.
To observe the tremendous talent of Victoria Gaona in a multitude of routines gave me goose bumps as at times during the show I thought I was seeing a Broadway production.
I am so happy I was privileged to see Renato Gaona receive accolades for her 40-year teaching career as a fantastic conclusion to this sparkling evening.
It was a total magical evening!
Vee Garry-Chiulli
Venice
Don’t let shootings become the norm
Editor:
According to CNN in a survey, “44% of Republicans said that mass shootings are something we have to accept as part of a free society.” Really? Really?
Can’t you just picture it? The phone rings in “Mommy Republican’s” home. She answers. It’s the grade school. “We have bad news: We’ve had a mass shooting and your son in dead.”
“That’s OK” replies Mommy Republican. “We have to accept that in our society.”
Really? Are 44% of Republicans totally insane? Have they become totally numb to the senseless slaughter in this country?
Dennis Heckart
Venice
We must make suicide prevention a priority
Editor:
As suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S., our members of Congress must make suicide prevention and mental health a national priority. Access to timely, affordable, and quality crisis services can save lives.
After losing my mother to suicide and seeing how suicide has affected our community as a whole, I knew I had to help be a voice for those impacted.
That is why, on June 6-7, I participated in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)’s 13th Annual Advocacy Forum with fellow advocates from across the country.
Together, we met virtually with our U.S. Senators and Representatives and asked them to support:
Grants to expand suicide prevention trainings, assessment, and screenings in Emergency Departments (H.R. 1324 /S. 467).
Standards for a behavioral health crisis care response system to guide health care providers and communities in responding to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis (S. 1902/H.R. 5611).
Funding for the implementation of the 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and crisis response system (H.R. 7116).
In our meetings, I was the voice for many individuals in our state who have been affected by suicide and mental health.
I was joined and supported by a passionate group of AFSP advocates, leading the ever-growing movement of people who are speaking out about these issues.
Together, we became the face, the name, the story, and the reason our members of Congress should support this lifesaving legislation.
Join us by contacting your members of Congress and urging them to prioritize suicide prevention through the AFSP Action Center (afsp.org/actioncenter).
Cheyenne Williams
Sarasota
