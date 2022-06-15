Why does anybody need such a gun?
Editor:
I received Representative Steube’s Sunday Update to which I replied. Why does anyone need a 30-round capacity magazine on a semi-automatic rifle?
Seriously, have you given this any thought?
I have had guns in my possession or access to them since I was 12 years old, I have target shot, hunted, belonged to the NRA, still own a couple, but I have never had a need for a 30-round magazine.
I implore you to take just a little action on the availability of guns that are not meant for sport but for intimidation and killing unarmed people.
I know this missive will never see your eyes, but at least I have done something. Have you?
Jack Franks
Venice
Attitudes in Dance event was a night to remember
Editor:
One more reason to love our beautiful Venice: The Attitudes in Dance “A Night to Remember 2022” at the Venice Theater this past weekend.
Tears flowed unwittingly down me and my friend’s faces as parents, friends and relatives stepped on stage to present floral arrangements to their high school graduate when their last performance ended.
The love and support of everyone in the audience filled me with immense gratitude for choosing to live in this remarkable town that is filled with loving, caring mothers and fathers.
Each child performed in an outstanding and professional manner that was thoroughly appreciated by the audience.
To observe the tremendous talent of Victoria Gaona in a multitude of routines gave me goose bumps as at times during the show I thought I was seeing a Broadway production.
I am so happy I was privileged to see Renato Gaona receive accolades for her 40-year teaching career as a fantastic conclusion to this sparkling evening.
It was a total magical evening!
Vee Garry-Chiulli
Venice
Don’t let shootings become the norm
Editor:
According to CNN in a survey, “44% of Republicans said that mass shootings are something we have to accept as part of a free society.” Really? Really?
Can’t you just picture it? The phone rings in “Mommy Republican’s” home. She answers. It’s the grade school. “We have bad news: We’ve had a mass shooting and your son in dead.”
“That’s OK” replies Mommy Republican. “We have to accept that in our society.”
Really? Are 44% of Republicans totally insane? Have they become totally numb to the senseless slaughter in this country?
Dennis Heckart
Venice
We must make suicide prevention a priority
Editor:
As suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S., our members of Congress must make suicide prevention and mental health a national priority. Access to timely, affordable, and quality crisis services can save lives.
After losing my mother to suicide and seeing how suicide has affected our community as a whole, I knew I had to help be a voice for those impacted.
That is why, on June 6-7, I participated in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)’s 13th Annual Advocacy Forum with fellow advocates from across the country.
Together, we met virtually with our U.S. Senators and Representatives and asked them to support:
Grants to expand suicide prevention trainings, assessment, and screenings in Emergency Departments (H.R. 1324 /S. 467).
Standards for a behavioral health crisis care response system to guide health care providers and communities in responding to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis (S. 1902/H.R. 5611).
Funding for the implementation of the 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and crisis response system (H.R. 7116).
In our meetings, I was the voice for many individuals in our state who have been affected by suicide and mental health.
I was joined and supported by a passionate group of AFSP advocates, leading the ever-growing movement of people who are speaking out about these issues.
Together, we became the face, the name, the story, and the reason our members of Congress should support this lifesaving legislation.
Join us by contacting your members of Congress and urging them to prioritize suicide prevention through the AFSP Action Center (afsp.org/actioncenter).
Cheyenne Williams
Sarasota
Here’s why an airport tower makes sense
Editor:
Why a control tower at our airport? A 2-word answer — enhanced safety. Every pilot is aware of the considerations of flight. A safe landing is the goal following each takeoff.
Making the sometimes crowded airspace above the airport and city a controlled environment benefits all. Venice gets more traffic than it used to.
When I learned to fly here years ago, I would have found a tower unnecessary, but not so today.
A tower manages and regulates traffic in the air and on the ground; all aircraft movements are controlled.
Wind direction and velocity, weather condition and cloud cover are but a few factor that govern aircraft movements.
Without a tower, pilots are free to select any runway, and they do. The tower controller gives directions to incoming aircraft as to which runway to use, other aircraft traffic, airspeed adjustments, separation and spacing, and more.
All to provide a more regulated, controlled environment. Good for folks in the air and on the ground.
I like to think of a policeman guiding cars and trucks through an intersection with a traffic light out of service.
With a policeman, so to speak, in the airpower tower, orderly operations are assured and safety is enhanced for all.
When conditions allow, greater use of runway 23, the best for least noise, may be greater.
Venice and all residents will benefit when an air traffic control tower is in place and operational.
John J. Yurosko
Venice
