Here’s why an airport tower makes sense
Editor:
Why a control tower at our airport? A 2-word answer — enhanced safety. Every pilot is aware of the considerations of flight. A safe landing is the goal following each takeoff.
Making the sometimes crowded airspace above the airport and city a controlled environment benefits all. Venice gets more traffic than it used to.
When I learned to fly here years ago, I would have found a tower unnecessary, but not so today.
A tower manages and regulates traffic in the air and on the ground; all aircraft movements are controlled.
Wind direction and velocity, weather condition and cloud cover are but a few factor that govern aircraft movements.
Without a tower, pilots are free to select any runway, and they do. The tower controller gives directions to incoming aircraft as to which runway to use, other aircraft traffic, airspeed adjustments, separation and spacing, and more.
All to provide a more regulated, controlled environment. Good for folks in the air and on the ground.
I like to think of a policeman guiding cars and trucks through an intersection with a traffic light out of service.
With a policeman, so to speak, in the airpower tower, orderly operations are assured and safety is enhanced for all.
When conditions allow, greater use of runway 23, the best for least noise, may be greater.
Venice and all residents will benefit when an air traffic control tower is in place and operational.
John J. Yurosko
Venice
When does governor’s conduct stop?
Editor:
Isn’t it absolutely amazing that Florida’s Governor DeSantis is no longer really focused on the rising number of COVID cases in our state or the 54% week-to-week increase in infections and hospitalizations in Sarasota County?
The numbers keep going up. But he sure is focused on such really important state issues like all those kids that their parents are dragging to all those drag shows.
Those numbers must be huge. Added to his lack of interest in COVID cases was his threat to fine the Special Olympics $27.5 million for their vaccine requirement for the event that they held in Orlando.
Looks like he just doesn’t believe that being vaccinated is important anymore. But then he really got laser focused on our Constitutional First amendment Free Speech Rights when he attacked Disney World’s Free Speech Right to voice their opposition to Florida’s new Parental Rights Law.
Add to that his $35 million veto of a Tampa area training and youth sports facility because he didn’t like what the Tampa Bay Rays said when they spoke out against gun violence.
When does it end? When we no longer have any rights in this state? Looks like we’re getting closer and closer to that reality with this Florida Governor.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
They only enforce the laws they like
Editor:
How often have we heard politicians state that we are “a nation of laws?” This is no longer true. We are a nation of laws that the party in power chooses to enforce.
Our southern border is wide open because the current administration refuses to enforce immigration laws, and Congress refuses to change them. Liberal DA’s refuse to prosecute laws they don’t like.
Are we surprised that violent crime rises?
SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh was targeted for murder by a deranged, heavily-armed assailant who was fortunately caught before implementing his plans.
That very night, his house was the scene of yet another demonstration. Such demonstrations violate federal law, laws the Justice Department refuses to enforce.
The nation has just “dodged a bullet.” Imagine the administration trying to replace a murdered conservative justice with a liberal one.
Our democracy is, indeed, under attack from many sources, not the least of these are politicians like Chuck Schumer making specifically threatening statements against Justice Kavanaugh (and others).
Political discourse has been replaced by name-calling. Opposing voices are labeled as Hitler or Satan, or some “ism” the left loves. We no longer discuss issues, but rather seek to silence opposing voices.
To be a “nation of laws,” we must enforce all laws, not just the ones we like. Bad laws must be replaced or repealed through the normal legislative process.
If we fail to do this, we are simply an increasingly violent nation filled with hot air.
Roger Roess
Venice
These Democrats should lose their protection
Editor:
The 27 Democrats that voted against enhanced security for Supreme court justices, should immediately lose their personal security.
It is long overdue that politicians lived by their own laws and bills that they pass.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Peaceful protestors not same as Jan. 6 crowd
Editor:
The 6/15 letter to the editor “Picketing Kavanagh should draw big outcry” attempts to compare 100 protestors who stood outside his house and left peacefully when ordered by police to the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection that broke into the Capitol building and has resulted in the indictment of over 800 participants and convictions of over 600.
He thinks the Kavanagh protestors should have been dispersed before an “incident.” I bet that the 140 Capitol Police officers who were injured in the Jan 6 “incident” feel exactly the same.
To compare these two “incidents” is ludicrous and dishonors the Capitol Police.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
DeSantis has done a lot to protect environment
Editor:
I was pleasantly surprised by your June 15 editorial commending Governor DeSantis for his commitment to environmental restoration of the Everglades and protection of the state’s water resources.
You credited “America’s Governor” for fulfilling his ambitious environmental promises, and acknowledged the many environmental groups, “fishing guides, boat captains and supporters of clean water measures,” who have thanked him for “the work he has supported from Day One in office.”
More needs to be known about how DeSantis has addressed red tide, blue-green algae and other ecological and public health threats. Here’s a summary for your nature-loving readers:
His new Freedom First Budget brings the total four-year investment in water quality research and mitigation to $3.3 billion, an historic commitment to science-based solutions for Florida’s longstanding environmental problems.
This includes funding some of the world’s top red tide researchers, based at Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory.
Under DeSantis’s leadership, Florida has done 48 water quality projects. These include new reservoirs and green stormwater infrastructure to remove nutrients flowing from Lake Okeechobee into the Everglades and into Florida’s coastal estuaries, where they can exacerbate red tide and blue-green algae.
DeSantis has also funded robust state grant programs, helping numerous Florida communities restore springs, improve resilience to flooding, and build advanced wastewater treatment and septic-to-sewer systems.
As an environmental lawyer and manager throughout my career, I’m proud to now be a Floridian, where Governor DeSantis is leading a balanced, science-based approach to protecting and restoring our precious natural resources.
Rich Miller
Venice
