They only enforce the laws they like
Editor:
How often have we heard politicians state that we are “a nation of laws?” This is no longer true. We are a nation of laws that the party in power chooses to enforce.
Our southern border is wide open because the current administration refuses to enforce immigration laws, and Congress refuses to change them. Liberal DA’s refuse to prosecute laws they don’t like.
Are we surprised that violent crime rises?
SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh was targeted for murder by a deranged, heavily-armed assailant who was fortunately caught before implementing his plans.
That very night, his house was the scene of yet another demonstration. Such demonstrations violate federal law, laws the Justice Department refuses to enforce.
The nation has just “dodged a bullet.” Imagine the administration trying to replace a murdered conservative justice with a liberal one.
Our democracy is, indeed, under attack from many sources, not the least of these are politicians like Chuck Schumer making specifically threatening statements against Justice Kavanaugh (and others).
Political discourse has been replaced by name-calling. Opposing voices are labeled as Hitler or Satan, or some “ism” the left loves. We no longer discuss issues, but rather seek to silence opposing voices.
To be a “nation of laws,” we must enforce all laws, not just the ones we like. Bad laws must be replaced or repealed through the normal legislative process.
If we fail to do this, we are simply an increasingly violent nation filled with hot air.
Roger Roess
Venice
These Democrats should lose their protection
Editor:
The 27 Democrats that voted against enhanced security for Supreme court justices, should immediately lose their personal security.
It is long overdue that politicians lived by their own laws and bills that they pass.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Peaceful protestors not same as Jan. 6 crowd
Editor:
The 6/15 letter to the editor “Picketing Kavanagh should draw big outcry” attempts to compare 100 protestors who stood outside his house and left peacefully when ordered by police to the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection that broke into the Capitol building and has resulted in the indictment of over 800 participants and convictions of over 600.
He thinks the Kavanagh protestors should have been dispersed before an “incident.” I bet that the 140 Capitol Police officers who were injured in the Jan 6 “incident” feel exactly the same.
To compare these two “incidents” is ludicrous and dishonors the Capitol Police.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
DeSantis has done a lot to protect environment
Editor:
I was pleasantly surprised by your June 15 editorial commending Governor DeSantis for his commitment to environmental restoration of the Everglades and protection of the state’s water resources.
You credited “America’s Governor” for fulfilling his ambitious environmental promises, and acknowledged the many environmental groups, “fishing guides, boat captains and supporters of clean water measures,” who have thanked him for “the work he has supported from Day One in office.”
More needs to be known about how DeSantis has addressed red tide, blue-green algae and other ecological and public health threats. Here’s a summary for your nature-loving readers:
His new Freedom First Budget brings the total four-year investment in water quality research and mitigation to $3.3 billion, an historic commitment to science-based solutions for Florida’s longstanding environmental problems.
This includes funding some of the world’s top red tide researchers, based at Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory.
Under DeSantis’s leadership, Florida has done 48 water quality projects. These include new reservoirs and green stormwater infrastructure to remove nutrients flowing from Lake Okeechobee into the Everglades and into Florida’s coastal estuaries, where they can exacerbate red tide and blue-green algae.
DeSantis has also funded robust state grant programs, helping numerous Florida communities restore springs, improve resilience to flooding, and build advanced wastewater treatment and septic-to-sewer systems.
As an environmental lawyer and manager throughout my career, I’m proud to now be a Floridian, where Governor DeSantis is leading a balanced, science-based approach to protecting and restoring our precious natural resources.
Rich Miller
Venice
Steube is jumping to conclusions
Editor:
Seeing the ‘flip side of a coin‘ is noticeably different, but the value is still the same. This is also true in politics.
There are two sides to every subject and each politico should respect the value of an opinion to stride towards a workable conclusion.
However, Florida Congressman Steube is already convinced the January 6 insurrection hearings are a “sham” and “purely for TV ratings,” as he tweeted, “Pelosi let The Communist News Network (CNN) build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood.”
Being quick to judge without merit, he wrongly accused CNN, doing an interview using the background image of Statuary Hall as real, but was actually a digital, green-screened background.
Jumping to conclusions without facts makes Mr. Steube sound ridiculous. Not viewing testimony of credible witnesses leading up to and including the January 6 attack on our constitution and the capitol is inexcusable.
If you’re going to follow a leader, make sure its not a con man.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Ziegler is lying to get votes
Editor:
At the June 2 Tiger Bay event for school board candidates, Bridget Ziegler was asked why her children were not in public schools.
Ms. Ziegler broke into tears before stating that she removed her child from public school because “... school board members dox her child ….”
Dox is defined as “search for/or publish private or identifying information (about an individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.”
A year earlier, Sarasota Herald Tribune school board reporter Ryan McKinnon released a story that now directly contradicts her recent Tiger Bay performance.
As reported: “Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler appeared on the national Fox News broadcast Thursday afternoon, saying that she had pulled her daughter out of Sarasota’s public schools out of concern about hyper-politicized curriculum that pushed the racial theory.”
“When you get your child in the car and they ask you what white privilege is, that’s concerning,” she added.
This position was timed with the governor’s rule banning critical race theory in schools, a theory that was never taught in schools in the first place.
Bridget Ziegler is the ultimate politician, changing her story to meet the moment; I just call it lying for votes.
Paul Sloan
Venice
