Handing over wetlands permitting to feds a bad idea
Editor:
I was dismayed to read the tone deaf commentary from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (June 18) suggesting that Gov. DeSantis and the Florida DEP should abrogate the state’s wetlands permitting authority and hand it over to the bureaucratic quagmire of the federal government.
The Conservancy’s position is disrespectful to both DEP and DeSantis, whose record shows an unprecedented state commitment to restore the Everglades, and protect and improve water resources, including wetlands.
Look past the Conservancy’s rhetoric, and you’ll see that DeSantis’s administration has built dozens of green infrastructure projects that have restored wetlands.
He’s funded some of the world’s leading researchers, at Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory, in order to implement the most effective science-based solutions to complex environmental problems.
Reverting so irresponsibly to federal control of Florida’s wetlands program would be especially ridiculous under the Biden administration, which has consistently weaponized the federal government against its political opponents.
Remember when Biden arbitrarily cut off the supply of monoclonal antibodies to Florida’s successful COVID-19 treatment centers?
As an environmental attorney, and longtime chairman of my hometown wetlands commission, I know that local control, with ample opportunity for public engagement, is best.
Our commission was bipartisan, but our permitting decisions were unanimous and apolitical.
The Conservancy calls it “essential” to apply the National Environmental Policy Act to all wetlands permits. I worked to ensure compliance with NEPA’s staggering scope during my career – it would be massive overkill.
Let’s say no to politicizing Florida’s environment and give state regulators a chance.
Rich Miller
Venice
Steube is jumping to conclusions
Editor:
Seeing the ‘flip side of a coin‘ is noticeably different, but the value is still the same. This is also true in politics.
There are two sides to every subject and each politico should respect the value of an opinion to stride towards a workable conclusion.
However, Florida Congressman Steube is already convinced the January 6 insurrection hearings are a “sham” and “purely for TV ratings,” as he tweeted, “Pelosi let The Communist News Network (CNN) build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood.”
Being quick to judge without merit, he wrongly accused CNN, doing an interview using the background image of Statuary Hall as real, but was actually a digital, green-screened background.
Jumping to conclusions without facts makes Mr. Steube sound ridiculous. Not viewing testimony of credible witnesses leading up to and including the January 6 attack on our constitution and the capitol is inexcusable.
If you’re going to follow a leader, make sure its not a con man.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Ziegler is lying to get votes
Editor:
At the June 2 Tiger Bay event for school board candidates, Bridget Ziegler was asked why her children were not in public schools.
Ms. Ziegler broke into tears before stating that she removed her child from public school because “... school board members dox her child ….”
Dox is defined as “search for/or publish private or identifying information (about an individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.”
A year earlier, Sarasota Herald Tribune school board reporter Ryan McKinnon released a story that now directly contradicts her recent Tiger Bay performance.
As reported: “Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler appeared on the national Fox News broadcast Thursday afternoon, saying that she had pulled her daughter out of Sarasota’s public schools out of concern about hyper-politicized curriculum that pushed the racial theory.”
“When you get your child in the car and they ask you what white privilege is, that’s concerning,” she added.
This position was timed with the governor’s rule banning critical race theory in schools, a theory that was never taught in schools in the first place.
Bridget Ziegler is the ultimate politician, changing her story to meet the moment; I just call it lying for votes.
Paul Sloan
Venice
Mouth of Jetty needs a slow zone
Editor:
This is one of my pet peeves: I’ve been living fulltime in Venice for 9 years now (yet I still consider myself a newbie). Are boats and jet skies racing full throttle in and out of the jetty to and from the Gulf?
There needs to be a slow zone extended to the mouth of the two jettys, for paddle boarders, kayakers, and especially dolphins and manatees.
I mean, seriously, a kayaker can make it from the existing slow zone to the Gulf in less than 10 minutes, with the tide, far less!
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Why isn’t Trump being charged with treason?
Editor:
The news recently has been terrible, horrific and frightening and has raised many questions.
One, why hasn’t Trump been charged as a traitor and tried for treason? If any other individual or organization, foreign or domestic, was found attempting a coup on the U.S. government, they would most certainly be found guilty of treason.
Why isn’t he?
Two, when are the members of the United Nations getting off their backsides and trying Putin with genocide?
Three, why do we still allow the sale of rapid fire rifles like the AR-15s and AK-47s? They only serve one purpose and that is to kill people. Didn’t the way one child died at Uvalde teach us anything?
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
The situation with local school reading specialists is concerning
Editor:
Years ago, the Sarasota District (Mrs. Ziegler, a member) removed all Media Specialists (or “Librarians,” referring to person in charge of the library) from all our schools.
This state licensed, college degreed teacher had been trained in teaching Reading and Media Technology to help teachers how to use “reading” programs.”
The “District” then replaced these certified teachers with “paraprofessional” or “classified” aides.
Webster’s: Paraprofessional — trained aide who assists a professional (teacher).
In summary, the “para” was intended to aid the teacher, but not replace. In all schools, the Media Specialist position is filled with aides who are responsible for all the duties of a Media Specialist, which includes aiding teachers in Reading classes but is rarely the case because they lack the skillset or certification (training) to teach Reading.
Last year, a new position was created by our Superintendent, an instructional teacher to service schools to promote and educate teachers in ... reading.
This individual usually is not a reintroduced Media Specialist. Many only have one college class in Reading education. As you probably guessed, this is a certified teacher making at the very least a starting teacher salary (50K+).
So, we now have two people doing the same job and taxpayers are paying for both.
Even worse, according to an article in your newspaper, 3rd grade Reading scores have dropped again!
Yet, the Board, (including Mrs. Ziegler) voted our Superintendent a $12,000 raise (which, by the way, is close to the beginning salary for “classified”). Questionable?
Do the candidates intend to keep the current “Titanic” strategy and simply keep rearranging chairs on the deck of the ship as it sinks or are they willing to take decisive action for our children?
Terry Combs
Venice
