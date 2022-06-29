Ziegler is lying to get votes
Editor:
At the June 2 Tiger Bay event for school board candidates, Bridget Ziegler was asked why her children were not in public schools.
Ms. Ziegler broke into tears before stating that she removed her child from public school because “... school board members dox her child ….”
Dox is defined as “search for/or publish private or identifying information (about an individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.”
A year earlier, Sarasota Herald Tribune school board reporter Ryan McKinnon released a story that now directly contradicts her recent Tiger Bay performance.
As reported: “Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler appeared on the national Fox News broadcast Thursday afternoon, saying that she had pulled her daughter out of Sarasota’s public schools out of concern about hyper-politicized curriculum that pushed the racial theory.”
“When you get your child in the car and they ask you what white privilege is, that’s concerning,” she added.
This position was timed with the governor’s rule banning critical race theory in schools, a theory that was never taught in schools in the first place.
Bridget Ziegler is the ultimate politician, changing her story to meet the moment; I just call it lying for votes.
Paul Sloan
Venice
Mouth of Jetty needs a slow zone
Editor:
This is one of my pet peeves: I’ve been living fulltime in Venice for 9 years now (yet I still consider myself a newbie). Are boats and jet skies racing full throttle in and out of the jetty to and from the Gulf?
There needs to be a slow zone extended to the mouth of the two jettys, for paddle boarders, kayakers, and especially dolphins and manatees.
I mean, seriously, a kayaker can make it from the existing slow zone to the Gulf in less than 10 minutes, with the tide, far less!
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Why isn’t Trump being charged with treason?
Editor:
The news recently has been terrible, horrific and frightening and has raised many questions.
One, why hasn’t Trump been charged as a traitor and tried for treason? If any other individual or organization, foreign or domestic, was found attempting a coup on the U.S. government, they would most certainly be found guilty of treason.
Why isn’t he?
Two, when are the members of the United Nations getting off their backsides and trying Putin with genocide?
Three, why do we still allow the sale of rapid fire rifles like the AR-15s and AK-47s? They only serve one purpose and that is to kill people. Didn’t the way one child died at Uvalde teach us anything?
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Situation with local school reading specialists is concerning
Editor:
Years ago, the Sarasota District (Mrs. Ziegler, a member) removed all Media Specialists (or “Librarians,” referring to person in charge of the library) from all our schools.
This state licensed, college degreed teacher had been trained in teaching Reading and Media Technology to help teachers how to use “reading” programs.”
The “District” then replaced these certified teachers with “paraprofessional” or “classified” aides.
Webster’s: Paraprofessional — trained aide who assists a professional (teacher).
In summary, the “para” was intended to aid the teacher, but not replace. In all schools, the Media Specialist position is filled with aides who are responsible for all the duties of a Media Specialist, which includes aiding teachers in Reading classes but is rarely the case because they lack the skillset or certification (training) to teach Reading.
Last year, a new position was created by our Superintendent, an instructional teacher to service schools to promote and educate teachers in ... reading.
This individual usually is not a reintroduced Media Specialist. Many only have one college class in Reading education. As you probably guessed, this is a certified teacher making at the very least a starting teacher salary (50K+).
So, we now have two people doing the same job and taxpayers are paying for both.
Even worse, according to an article in your newspaper, 3rd grade Reading scores have dropped again!
Yet, the Board, (including Mrs. Ziegler) voted our Superintendent a $12,000 raise (which, by the way, is close to the beginning salary for “classified”). Questionable?
Do the candidates intend to keep the current “Titanic” strategy and simply keep rearranging chairs on the deck of the ship as it sinks or are they willing to take decisive action for our children?
Terry Combs
Venice
Let’s add seats to Supreme Court
Editor:
When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish — that the next president appoint her replacement — by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election.
The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan supermajority that just dismantled abortion care in America.
But there’s something we can do. The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four seats to the Supreme Court bench—restoring balance to the court.
It’s the solution we need to move away from the extremely partisan rulings that now threaten our fundamental freedoms. Recent polling showed that the majority of voters support expanding the court.
Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. It’s time to do it again.
I’m urging our representatives to back this important bill now so we know they want to protect the rights of the American people. The stakes are too high to stay quiet on this important issue.
Kim Johnson
Osprey
Let’s now make masturbation illegal
Editor:
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, here’s something to consider, for all of you anti-abortionists.
If abortion is considered murder, then shouldn’t masturbation to its conclusion be considered the same, as sperm is alive and creates life.
Sperm is for procreation. Masturbation kills the living sperm, as it’s tossed away, and it does not reach the egg.
Are you anti-abortionists all so religious that you do not masturbate because of killing sperm? I doubt it.
I don’t see any of you telling men what they can and can’t do with their bodies.
I’m so sick to death of the double standard in this world.
By the anti-abortionists way of thinking, perhaps a law should be made stating “no masturbation,” as it kills, as well.
Oh, but that would infringe on the rights of those who think they should be able to tell a woman what she can and can’t do with her own body.
Let’s see how quickly the Supreme Court would strike that one down — probably faster than the blink of an eye.
But then again, a law like that would never pass, as men (in power, and some out) consider, now, and still, that they are the supreme beings, and rule everything.
Meredith Nicholson
Venice
