I had a flat tire; the help was amazing
Editor:
I was recently at Dockside Waterfront Grill. When I went to the car, my tire was flat. I started to change it in the hot sun.
One stranger offered me his electric air pump for my spare tire. Two restaurant employees came out and changed the tire for me. Nobody wanted any cash from me for doing this.
I want to thank everyone involved for helping me. Forget the overwhelming negative news. There is much more positive news.
Change the world starting locally by acts of kindness to each other.
John Raymond
Venice
I was not happy with school candidates who didn’t show
Editor:
In early May, I received an email invitation to the nonpartisan South Tiger Bay Club’s May 20 event for all the Sarasota County School Board candidates. I paid $35 as a non-member to attend the event. The email said that all candidates had confirmed their attendance.
After lunch, moderator Lauren Benson informed us that candidates Dawnyelle Singleton, Dist. 1, Lauren Kurnov, Dist. 4 and Nora Cietek, Dist. 5 had recently cancelled their attendance. I felt disappointed and even insulted by those candidates who backed out of their commitment, especially at the last minute.
However, the three candidates endorsed by the Republican Party of Sarasota County; current Board member seeking re-election Bridget Ziegler, Dist. 1, Robyn Marinelli, Dist. 4 and Tim Enos, Dist. 5 kept their commitment and spent over an hour answering questions from the moderator and the audience.
They shared their desire to improve student achievement and address reading issues, to listen to parents’ concerns and to inform taxpayers about where their money was being allocated in the budget and school programs. School safety was a priority for former School Police Chief Tim Enos.
They said they were encouraged that parents were becoming more involved and were confident they could work with Superintendent Asplen.
Even though I didn’t hear from the three candidates who cancelled, they will hear from me on Tuesday, Aug. 23 when I vote for the three who kept their commitment to speak to voters:
Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos!
Julie Brady
Osprey
Attorney pushing for building height that residents don’t want
Editor:
Shakespeare once said, “There is something rotten in the state of Denmark.” Me thinks, thanks to a local lawyer representing unidentified developers in public comment time at the Planning Commission, that there is now something rotten in Venice when it comes to going against public opinion.
Comments from the public at a city meeting on Feb. 9 clearly stated they did not want downtown building heights to go beyond 35 ft. Why, even Planning Commission chairman Barry Snyder said after the meeting, “35 feet with no exceptions.”
Even after a 1,000-signature petition from taxpayers, seasonal residents, local area residents and tourists said they wanted this for their “historic, charming Venice,” an about face reared up at the last City Council meeting.
The proposed LDR section on height, it appears, is now influenced by financial gains by asking for 35 ft, plus 20% from the middle of a building. A developer, downtown, could now go 54 feet!
This is not supported by residents, visitors or tourists. They have explicitly said they do not want to see Sarasota standards used in historic downtown Venice.
I encourage you to call or write to Venice City Council members to support your wishes to keep Venice historic and charming with no 49- to 54-foot buildings.
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
OK’ing airport tower is first step in allowing growth
Editor:
After reading the article by Bob Mudge on the Council’s decision concerning an airport control tower, I’m left with a few questions.
The presentation by Mr. Wimberly, and Mr. Hallowell of the Venice Aviation society gives me the impression that we have a couple of rogue pilots based there, that ignore the airport’s guidelines. The assertion that pilots can also chose whatever runway they prefer, is a bit misleading, as runway choice is determined by the wind direction.
Planes normally take off and land into the wind. They are correct in the fact that the Venice Airport is getting busier. The airport lists about 60,000 take-offs and landings a year. That’s about 170 a day, average.
That’s a lot of noise daily, to the residents who live on, or around the airport runways, and who live along the flight paths.
The consideration of building a control tower to the airport should be well thought out, with the main concern and consideration given to to these residents.
A traffic control tower would certainly be a first step in further expansion of the airport, which would lead to a significant increase in air traffic, and noise!
I understand why the Venice Aviation Society would see the tower as an improvement, but the airport has functioned very well without it since the airport became city property.
I am not sure how many members of the V.A.S., or the 200-plus aircraft owners based at the airport, are residents of Venice, but it should be a factor.
I ask that the city council consider all the residents of Venice, especially those who reside around the airport, when making their decisions.
Robert Swanson
Venice
Is City Council going to listen to residents or developers?
Editor:
I’m at a loss as to what I’ve seen these past few City Council meetings and the planning commission meetings.
People are trapped listening to an attorney pontificating about whatever the heck he wants and making no sense whatsoever. Nor, telling the public who he is speaking on behalf.
Maybe it’s just the Venice Theatre, or perhaps someone shady person is buying up a lot of downtown. How do we know?
So, here’s the problem. If you work with developers, you build more homes, condos, and apartments in Venice. What you were allowed to get away with for years doesn’t jive with us “Outsiders.” Nor should it from City Hall.
We all need to play by the rules. With politics, transparency is key.
The public said very loudly, “Don’t change the height of the John Nolen historic district.” In fact, 1,400 have signed the petition, “Save downtown Venice.”
Hundreds of letters and emails have been sent to the CC members and the PC members. You had a workshop set up by the PC to fail. They got a tiny room at the community center.
They had to scramble and get a larger room. It was at 1:30. What a stupid time for a workshop. Pouring rain, raw and cold and the room was full! 100-plus constituents waiting patiently to speak.
It’s what the CC and PC do with information from a few men with a financial vested interest that has what I call the ick factor.
So, CC, Are you going to listen to your constituents or local developers and the minions that work for them? We “Outsiders” are watching.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
I was not happy with Symphony’s performance
Editor:
I was disappointed in the Memorial Day Tribute at Cool Today Park. The quick 4-minute input of songs to our service branches was appallingly meager to a tribute to fallen soldiers and airmen like my daughter.
How pathetic to waste our time listening to “Ocapelo?” jingo lyrics, and never addressing the meaning of “Memorial” Day. The wonderful Symphony talent was wasted by not playing songs to honor our national veterans.
Disrespectful to say the least! I’m a Venice High School grad, Air Force Academy grad, Vietnam vet, Gold Star Dad (my daughter), and I am ashamed of this performance. Get the political governance out of the symphony.
America and our vets deserve better than the Saturday performance.
I am not alone in this opinion and I live on the Island. This performance was a step down from previous years. Very Sad!
Danny Piper
Venice
