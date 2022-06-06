OK’ing airport tower is first step in allowing growth
After reading the article by Bob Mudge on the Council’s decision concerning an airport control tower, I’m left with a few questions.
The presentation by Mr. Wimberly, and Mr. Hallowell of the Venice Aviation society gives me the impression that we have a couple of rogue pilots based there, that ignore the airport’s guidelines. The assertion that pilots can also chose whatever runway they prefer, is a bit misleading, as runway choice is determined by the wind direction.
Planes normally take off and land into the wind. They are correct in the fact that the Venice Airport is getting busier. The airport lists about 60,000 take-offs and landings a year. That’s about 170 a day, average.
That’s a lot of noise daily, to the residents who live on, or around the airport runways, and who live along the flight paths.
The consideration of building a control tower to the airport should be well thought out, with the main concern and consideration given to to these residents.
A traffic control tower would certainly be a first step in further expansion of the airport, which would lead to a significant increase in air traffic, and noise!
I understand why the Venice Aviation Society would see the tower as an improvement, but the airport has functioned very well without it since the airport became city property.
I am not sure how many members of the V.A.S., or the 200-plus aircraft owners based at the airport, are residents of Venice, but it should be a factor.
I ask that the city council consider all the residents of Venice, especially those who reside around the airport, when making their decisions.
Robert Swanson
Venice
Is City Council going to listen to residents or developers?
I’m at a loss as to what I’ve seen these past few City Council meetings and the planning commission meetings.
People are trapped listening to an attorney pontificating about whatever the heck he wants and making no sense whatsoever. Nor, telling the public who he is speaking on behalf.
Maybe it’s just the Venice Theatre, or perhaps someone shady person is buying up a lot of downtown. How do we know?
So, here’s the problem. If you work with developers, you build more homes, condos, and apartments in Venice. What you were allowed to get away with for years doesn’t jive with us “Outsiders.” Nor should it from City Hall.
We all need to play by the rules. With politics, transparency is key.
The public said very loudly, “Don’t change the height of the John Nolen historic district.” In fact, 1,400 have signed the petition, “Save downtown Venice.”
Hundreds of letters and emails have been sent to the CC members and the PC members. You had a workshop set up by the PC to fail. They got a tiny room at the community center.
They had to scramble and get a larger room. It was at 1:30. What a stupid time for a workshop. Pouring rain, raw and cold and the room was full! 100-plus constituents waiting patiently to speak.
It’s what the CC and PC do with information from a few men with a financial vested interest that has what I call the ick factor.
So, CC, Are you going to listen to your constituents or local developers and the minions that work for them? We “Outsiders” are watching.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
I was not happy with Symphony’s performance
I was disappointed in the Memorial Day Tribute at Cool Today Park. The quick 4-minute input of songs to our service branches was appallingly meager to a tribute to fallen soldiers and airmen like my daughter.
How pathetic to waste our time listening to “Ocapelo?” jingo lyrics, and never addressing the meaning of “Memorial” Day. The wonderful Symphony talent was wasted by not playing songs to honor our national veterans.
Disrespectful to say the least! I’m a Venice High School grad, Air Force Academy grad, Vietnam vet, Gold Star Dad (my daughter), and I am ashamed of this performance. Get the political governance out of the symphony.
America and our vets deserve better than the Saturday performance.
I am not alone in this opinion and I live on the Island. This performance was a step down from previous years. Very Sad!
Danny Piper
Venice
Rep. Steube's comments didn't make sense
In a letter to his constituents, my Florida representative, Greg Steube, a parent, said, "Texas experienced a heart-wrenching tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde," quoting, "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." - Matthew 5:4.
Of course, "I am keeping the students, families, and Uvalde community in my prayers during this horrific time and intend on filing federal legislation to protect our most vulnerable and prevent needless tragedy."
However, he already introduced bills to keep kids safe at school. He explained, "They were never passed into law because they were so politicized. We must stop politicizing shootings so that our country can agree on solutions for keeping all our children safe at school."
I had to look up "politicized?" Did his proposed legislation between legislators and his constituents get "aired, campaigned, debated, discussed, lobbied, put on the agenda, raised awareness of politics" and their ineffectiveness? I didn't see an agenda to discuss this.
How about eliminating guns that fire 30 bullets in 10 to 12 seconds blasting huge holes into its victims?
Kim Eudy
Venice
Lives, not gun rights, are sacred
Guns are made for one purpose: to shoot things (including people). If you shoot something, you will cause harm. We do not have a right to do harm.
We could argue endlessly about what type of harm may or may not be acceptable, or about what type of gun might produce reasonable or unreasonable harm … or we could just accept that in a nation flush with guns, some of them are bound to end up in the wrong hands and used for wrong reasons.
That is both absolutely true and absolutely unacceptable.
I’m willing to agree (barely) that there are some reasonable purposes for gun ownership. For hunting, if you really need the food. Police officers who have achieved certain levels of responsibility and who are actually likely to encounter a situation in which a gun might lead to a positive outcome (so, not traffic cops and not community-based officers whose job it is to prevent violence in stressed neighborhoods).
If you need a gun, you must be willing to write a full defense of your needs. You can have one of those guns that fires a bullet, then requires you to think again about whether to fire a second one.
You must be trained, background-checked, and swear an oath that you will bear full responsibility for how that gun is used -- even if it’s stolen by an angry teenager.
The Bill of Rights says we have the right to own a gun, in case it becomes necessary to form a militia. We have a professional army; no militia needed.
The Bill of Responsibilities (for some reason yet to be written) says you have no right to shoot me or my children, nor my neighbor, nor my dog. You have no right to carry a gun when you’re angry, or when you feel trapped, or when you’re grief-stricken beyond the possibility of rational action
You have no right to make it possible for your gun to get into the wrong hands.
You have no right to become a legislator, senator, governor, or any other government official or community leader if you’ve yet to figure out that life, not gun ownership, is sacred.
Linda McKeegan
Venice
