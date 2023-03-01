Venice City Hall’s clock needs to be fixed
Editor:
There are many reasons that make Venice a special place. The city’s beaches, our homes, schools, and many activities continue to attract new residents and visitors.
What we have that needs repair is our clock on city hall’s clock tower. It has been in disrepair for many years and doesn’t need to remain “broken.”
We have city planners and a city council with finances to build new fire stations and upgrade city hall. Why not prioritize some of those funds to restore our town clock? Don’t wait, since “Time waits for no one.”
Joseph O’Brien
Venice
Rodeos feature the torturing of animals
Editor:
The upcoming rodeo advertises itself as a family friendly event, but I beg to differ. Why would anyone want to take their children to witness animal cruelty? What kind of message does that send?
Calf-roping has been renamed tie-down roping to draw attention away from the fact that the victims are babies. A “cowboy” or “cowgirl” on horseback chases and lassos a terrified calf, then dismounts and body slams the baby to the ground, and ties up three legs.
Other events, like team roping and steer wrestling, are equally brutal, with the abuse inflicted upon older animals. These savage spectacles are not sports, because the animals are not willing participants.
Rodeos have been outlawed in cities and counties around the US, and entire countries worldwide.
Jane Goodall said, “Farm animals feel pleasure and sadness, excitement and resentment, depression, fear and pain. They are far more aware and intelligent than we ever imagined .…”
Consider what it is like for these confused and frightened animals to be routinely harassed, and sometimes seriously injured or killed. What did they do to deserve such a fate
There are plenty of non-violent ways to amuse ourselves. It’s time we buck this tradition.
Stewart David
Venice
Insurance companies not paying those impacted by Ian
Editor:
I have written several times asking why hasn’t someone addressed the largest ponzi scheme taking place in SW Florida and one of the largest in our country at the present time.
And that’s the insurance companies failing to pay the homeowners for damages following Hurricane Ian. This is not just affecting one group of people. The insurance companies are failing to pay all groups.
A few examples of what will be seen as a result? Families filing bankruptcy, hundreds of thousands living in improperly repaired homes that are filled with mold, home insurance companies pulling out of Florida left and right and home insurance rates doubling, if not tripling.
Again, this ponzi scheme has impacted SW Florida homeowners by the hundreds of thousands! Wall Street Journal has been covering it. Why not our local news sources?
Bonny Jonas
Venice
We do not need an authoritarian governor
Editor:
Governor Ron DeSantis is not an educator. Yet, he is requiring all Florida school librarians to review all their books and literature, then remove, and presumably destroy, any relating to LGBTQ topics.
This reminds me of World War II when Adolph Hitler ordered the burning of all books and literature relating to Judaism. Except here there is no fire.
The governor is threatening teachers with felony charges if they teach on LGPTQ topics.
Governor DeSantis is attempting to block the teaching of American Black History in the Florida state colleges and universities. This is probably not a good way to attract black voters.
He is attempting to turn the liberal New College into a conservative, Christian-oriented college.
The Governor is legally attacking the Disney company because they dared to disagree with his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
Unfortunately, he has a “rubber stamp” legislature that will pass his conservative ideas.
Floridians do not want an authoritarian governor.
America does not need an authoritarian president.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
Another tax season without full Child Tax Credit
Editor:
Tax season is upon us and low-income families face another year without the full Child Tax Credit.
In 2021, Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and sent it to them in monthly payments. Child poverty immediately plummeted and parents finally had the freedom and flexibility to cover rent, food, and utilities when they needed it most — monthly bill time.
But 51 senators let the payments expire in December 2021. Now that progress has all but disappeared. Child poverty has increased, parents can’t afford childcare, and millions still struggle to afford basic necessities.
We have the solution to child poverty. A lack of political will in Congress is the only thing stopping us from doing it.
Our representatives and senators have power to make this right. If Congress passes tax legislation this year, an expansion of the CTC to all low-income families — with monthly payments — must be in it.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
We should trust Fox News
Editor:
There must be something big about to happen. Liberal Joe Conason’s column, in your paper on 2/22/23, implores everyone to not trust Fox News.
This coming from the man who published the Oct. 15, 2020 hit piece trying to discredit the criminal evidence on Hunter’s laptop right before an election. I’m still waiting for his retraction on that attempt to mislead America.
Yet you published his opinion as if he was a reliable source.
While your paper seems to have missed it, the security video the Democrats suppressed, of the January 6th capitol incident, are about to be made public on, you guessed it, Fox.
It should be obvious to you what his intention is.
Everyone has a right to see that video and make their own educated decisions. Why does it seem you are trying to fool your readers?
Robert Goerke
Venice
Full details of Carter’s life should be told
Editor:
For the past week, print and network news media broadcast numerous stories about President Jimmy Carter beginning hospice care.
Without exception, every story has referred to him as a one term president and no story has mentioned that he won the Nobel Piece Prize, graduated from the Naval Academy, and was a nuclear submarine captain.
How is it that every disparate media outlet runs the exact story? Does the public in reality have in effect only one news source with verbatim coverage of every story?
Roger Crigler
Venice
Situation has gotten bad under Biden’s leadership
Editor:
On January 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated: a) the average price of gasoline was $2.34.gal, b) inflation was 1.4%, c) the southern border was relatively secure, d) Russia had not invaded Ukraine, and had not mobilized to do so, and e) the U.S. was energy independent.
All of this, of course, has badly deteriorated under the Biden presidency. Gasoline is now $3.38/gal, inflation is 6.5%, the southern border leaks like a sieve, Russia is systematically destroying Ukraine, and threatening to use nuclear weapons, and the U.S. is importing oil.
Somehow, President Biden thinks these numbers are good. He takes credit for “reducing” them. That is because gasoline prices soared much higher, and inflation topped 9% in the interim.
Biden thinks that reducing them from their “highs,” all of which occurred under his watch, is an accomplishment!
In the modern world of political relativism, this is often portrayed by the media as an improvement over the Trump Administration. I don’t particularly like or admire Trump on a personal level, but there is no doubt that his presidency and policies produced a nation that was on a much better footing than it is now.
Roger Roess
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.