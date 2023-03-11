Full details of Carter’s life should be told
Editor:
For the past week, print and network news media broadcast numerous stories about President Jimmy Carter beginning hospice care.
Without exception, every story has referred to him as a one term president and no story has mentioned that he won the Nobel Piece Prize, graduated from the Naval Academy, and was a nuclear submarine captain.
How is it that every disparate media outlet runs the exact story? Does the public in reality have in effect only one news source with verbatim coverage of every story?
Roger Crigler
Venice
SMH is a great hospital
Editor:
Well, the final report on Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now in, and the bottom line is SMH got high marks in all kinds of areas, had lower death rates than the national average, had shorter hospitalization stays and though some believed otherwise, not one of its doctors were ever denied the right to administer two very controversial medications, Ivermectin (parasitic worms) and Hydroxychloroquine (malaria) to their patients even though they are not approved by the FDA for COVID-19 use.
Though some complained that they were denied access to their loved ones who were hospitalized and quarantined because they were infected with COVID-19, the fact is that denial probably saved countless family members lives.
Bridgette Fiorucci and Victor Rohe, two of three newly elected board members who criticized the hospital in their “Health Freedom” platform campaign they ran on, didn’t get their pound of flesh and voted against the final report, which was no surprise these days.
Having been in SMH’s emergency room twice during the pandemic, I can tell you that I could not have been more impressed with the care I got and the relief when my COVID-19 test they ran on me came up negative.
Maybe if Ms. Fiorucci and Mr. Rohe had been in that same emergency room with me, they’d understand why SMH is consistently listed as one of the top 50 hospitals in the United States.
That’s what we all should be proud of.
It’s too bad those two new anti-SMH board members aren’t just as proud.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Compare Florida to New York
Editor:
Florida governor Ron DeSantis traveled this week to New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago to insist those Democratic-led cities were crime-ridden, although as human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid pointed out, Florida has a 19% higher rape rate, 66% higher murder rate, and 280% higher burglary rate than New York.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Why can’t city handle its advisory boards?
Editor:
On the heels of having just scrapped our Historic Preservation Board, the Venice City Council has voted to dismantle the Environmental Advisory Board, the Public Art Advisory Board and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
They cited a laundry list of not completely accurate issues, most of which they have ignored for years, and decided that getting rid of these Boards was more expedient than fixing the problems.
It was an unanimous vote to do so, Mr. Longo and Mr. Howard expressing doubts at first then voting for the resolution anyway.
This idea was hatched at the last city Strategic Planning meeting, refined at a non public meeting between mayor and staff and summarized in a memorandum scripted by the city attorney with a couple other recommendations.
The plan is to replace these advisory boards with a single “Citizen Advisory Board” that will meet only when summoned to address specific issues. So, instead of several small groups concentrating on specific areas, we’ll have one small group to concentrate on — whatever they’re told to.
My guess is seeing how trends have been, not too many environmental issues.
The City of North Port and the city of Sarasota have more advisory boards than we do, treat them professionally and use them successfully. Why is our staff and council having so much difficulty?
That was not adequately addressed.
I think it should be.
Jacqueline Mineo
Venice
Governor has me cold from his ‘snow job’
Editor:
I moved from Michigan to Florida a few years ago to escape the snow. But for the past couple of years, I’ve been freezing because of the giant snow job we’ve gotten from governor DeSantis.
His new book is titled, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”
I’ll pause for a few moments till you’re done laughing.
Have you been paying attention for the past couple of years? Here are a few examples of his idea of freedom.
Do you remember the video of him barking at University of South Florida students because they freely chose to wear masks? That didn’t fit with his narrative, so freedom be damned.
You’ve heard of the Disney company that dared to exercise free speech and disagree with the intent of the governor’s pet legislation? He changed their legal status so that he could appoint a bunch of his unqualified cronies to govern Disney’s area.
For those in third grade or under, do not be talking in school about any kids with two moms or two dads.
He barred University of Florida professors from giving evidence against the state’s voting law.
He tried to stop the cruise companies that serve Florida from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to protect their passengers. He wanted them all to be free to participate in giant Super-Spreader events.
He organized a hostile takeover of the New College of Florida so that he could mold it into his conservative idea of what a college should be.
Stay tuned, people. No doubt there’s more “freedom” to come from the governor.
Richard Herrema
Venice
One day, you may be sued for writing a letter
Editor:
I read the opinion column in Saturday’s Gondolier by Bobby Block, executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, about DeSantis’s proposed Bill HB991.
The further I read, the more horrified I became. You print all my letters I send to you. In most of them I am criticizing some public official or group. In my opinion, that’s my job to make people aware of what the big guy is doing behind their backs. And here’s another one.
The governor wants to pass a law that allows public people — read governors, senators, members of Congress, members of the Legislature, local county commissioners and members of city councils — to sue anyone who they think defames them.
Our demented Governor says it’s to give the “little guy” the right to clear his name if someone defames them. That’s a whole lot of baloney.
Hey, that’s me and any of you who write letters to the newspapers criticizing government officials. Will DeSantis sue me because I just called him demented.
That’s my opinion and under our Constitution, I have a right to say it. Scary, isn’t it?
The opinion column went on to encourage voters to contact their representatives to throw out HB991. What a waste of time that is when DeSantis controls the State Legislature.
They’re all dupes doing what he wants. (There I go again).
Okay, Florida Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court, get involved.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
