Governor should not have bullied students
Editor:
Thinking of political linchpins that made me cringe or gasp, like the numerous nicknames former POTUS used to criticize media figures, politicians and foreign leaders, our Florida governor’s reign of outlawing masks provoked his visible, disgusted reaction to the sight of high school students at his recent press conference.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the masked students remove them, describing their use as “COVID theater.”
“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said “Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”
Two high school students removed their masks at the governor’s request.
The CDC has contradicted claims by DeSantis that masks aren’t effective. Gov. DeSantis’ interpreter, Christina Pushaw, explained, “That has been clear for a long time and the data informed our state’s official guidance. Following Florida, the CDC has even stopped recommending mask wearing for most Americans. After 2 years of mixed messages and social engineering from health authorities and media, the governor wants to make sure everyone is aware of the facts and data now, so they can feel free and comfortable without a mask,” Pushaw added.
High school students attending the news conference apparently made an educated choice to wear a mask. As the governor approached the masked invaders at the podium, he had time to think about how he was going to address his self-righteous intervention; making them feel bad or “uncomfortable” about their choice by bullying them should not have been his choice.
Kim Eudy
Venice
GOP continues to block good ideas
Editor:
When did the Republican Party go over the brink, to the Dark Side? For example, the GOP policy of always voting against any legislative action attempted by Democrats, and where dark money funds programs that favor a few, while clearly doing harm to the rest of us?
My parents were Independents, voting for Republican Dwight Eisenhower and Democrat John F. Kennedy. Those were years when the parties had differences but there was nothing then like the right wing extremism and GOP misinformation that we see every day now.
In the March 1 issue of the Herald-Tribune, there was a very insightful letter published in the Opinion section by Peter Burkhard that says it all.
Mr. Burkhard astutely notes how many Common Good legislative programs have been consistently blocked by Republicans. They are truly the party of “No” and nothing else.
Brad Hardin
Venice
South Venice septic tanks must go
Editor:
If anyone in Sarasota County is at all serious about improving the water quality of Alligator Creek, Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, they will start a program to put South Venice homes on the county sewer and water systems and off of septic tanks and wells.
They can play around “reimagining” all they want but to truly improve water quality, the septic tanks must go.
Nancy Policastro
Venice
Biden is most inept president I’ve ever seen
Editor:
Robert Gates (former Secretary of Defense) noted that “Joe Biden has been wrong about every foreign policy issue in 40 years.”
After a year in office, his streak is still alive.
Biden’s war on American oil and gas left us as bit players on the world energy market, once again dependent on foreign producers to fill our energy needs.
Rather than controlling world prices through aggressive production and exports, we were forced to rely on Russia and others for our needs. In the process, oil prices have risen to over $100/barrel, filling Putin’s war chest and funding his war crimes in Ukraine.
As the Russians prepared to invade, Biden dithered. During the Olympics, when it was obvious that no invasion would occur, we could have loaded Ukraine with as many weapons as possible.
We didn’t, to avoid “provoking” Putin.
Without Biden’s war on American oil and gas, Putin doesn’t have enough money to launch the invasion.
Biden is “credited” with keeping NATO united. That unity, however, was weak and ineffective until after the invasion, when Germany and others finally realized their decades-long string of mistakes.
In Joe Biden, we have elected the single most inept person in my lifetime to the Presidency. His domestic agenda is a mess, as well — inflation, rising violent crime, the southern border mess, mishandling COVID surges, etc.
On the world stage, he has enabled Putin to try to exterminate Ukraine. It is hard to imagine anyone who could wreak such havoc on the world and America in a single year.
Roger Roess
Venice
I was embarrassed by disrespect to Neal
Editor:
As a resident of the VGRC, who personally is in favor of the construction of the development of a grocery store (Publix) and restaurant at the corner of Laurel and Jacaranda by Mr. Neal, I was totally embarrassed by the rude, angry, and disrespectful comments made to Mr. Neal.
Mr. Neal owns the property and it does not have to be rezoned. He relies on traffic, environmental and other experts to guide his company in development of similar projects throughout SW FL.
He came here voluntarily to meet to try to work with this community. He was not required to do so, nor did he owe us any explanation.
I was surprised that the Gondolier did not take into consideration the other point of view on this issue held by many residents of the VGRC.
Michael W. Dukes
North Venice
Venice should hold public workshops when public can attend
Editor:
Will the staff of the city of Venice be offering any public workshops on second draft changes to the present Land Development Regulations?
I encourage the staff to hold such workshops at a time when the working public can attend, say 5:30 p.m. or later, at the library or Community Center.
Offering public comments at 9 a.m. before City Council, or 1:30 p.m, before the Planning Commission, really doesn’t accommodate the working public.
There are issues for residents and taxpayers to become educated on: building heights downtown; protection of contributing structures built after 1929; protection of the Edgewood District in Nolen’s Plan;
Application of Venice to be a Certified Local Government; designation process of an historic district; protection of tortoises on building lots; leaving out the City’s Historic Resources Department to update a 30 year old evaluation of structures, etc. for potential historic preservation; and the stated roles of City Council, and the Planning Commission.
A public workshop would be most appreciated.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.