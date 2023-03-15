Why can’t city handle its advisory boards?
Editor:
On the heels of having just scrapped our Historic Preservation Board, the Venice City Council has voted to dismantle the Environmental Advisory Board, the Public Art Advisory Board and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
They cited a laundry list of not completely accurate issues, most of which they have ignored for years, and decided that getting rid of these Boards was more expedient than fixing the problems.
It was an unanimous vote to do so, Mr. Longo and Mr. Howard expressing doubts at first then voting for the resolution anyway.
This idea was hatched at the last city Strategic Planning meeting, refined at a non public meeting between mayor and staff and summarized in a memorandum scripted by the city attorney with a couple other recommendations.
The plan is to replace these advisory boards with a single “Citizen Advisory Board” that will meet only when summoned to address specific issues. So, instead of several small groups concentrating on specific areas, we’ll have one small group to concentrate on — whatever they’re told to.
My guess is seeing how trends have been, not too many environmental issues.
The City of North Port and the city of Sarasota have more advisory boards than we do, treat them professionally and use them successfully. Why is our staff and council having so much difficulty?
That was not adequately addressed.
I think it should be.
Jacqueline Mineo
Venice
Governor has me cold from his ‘snow job’
Editor:
I moved from Michigan to Florida a few years ago to escape the snow. But for the past couple of years, I’ve been freezing because of the giant snow job we’ve gotten from governor DeSantis.
His new book is titled, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”
I’ll pause for a few moments till you’re done laughing.
Have you been paying attention for the past couple of years? Here are a few examples of his idea of freedom.
Do you remember the video of him barking at University of South Florida students because they freely chose to wear masks? That didn’t fit with his narrative, so freedom be damned.
You’ve heard of the Disney company that dared to exercise free speech and disagree with the intent of the governor’s pet legislation? He changed their legal status so that he could appoint a bunch of his unqualified cronies to govern Disney’s area.
For those in third grade or under, do not be talking in school about any kids with two moms or two dads.
He barred University of Florida professors from giving evidence against the state’s voting law.
He tried to stop the cruise companies that serve Florida from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to protect their passengers. He wanted them all to be free to participate in giant Super-Spreader events.
He organized a hostile takeover of the New College of Florida so that he could mold it into his conservative idea of what a college should be.
Stay tuned, people. No doubt there’s more “freedom” to come from the governor.
Richard Herrema
Venice
One day, you may be sued for writing a letter
Editor:
I read the opinion column in Saturday’s Gondolier by Bobby Block, executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, about DeSantis’s proposed Bill HB991.
The further I read, the more horrified I became. You print all my letters I send to you. In most of them I am criticizing some public official or group. In my opinion, that’s my job to make people aware of what the big guy is doing behind their backs. And here’s another one.
The governor wants to pass a law that allows public people — read governors, senators, members of Congress, members of the Legislature, local county commissioners and members of city councils — to sue anyone who they think defames them.
Our demented Governor says it’s to give the “little guy” the right to clear his name if someone defames them. That’s a whole lot of baloney.
Hey, that’s me and any of you who write letters to the newspapers criticizing government officials. Will DeSantis sue me because I just called him demented.
That’s my opinion and under our Constitution, I have a right to say it. Scary, isn’t it?
The opinion column went on to encourage voters to contact their representatives to throw out HB991. What a waste of time that is when DeSantis controls the State Legislature.
They’re all dupes doing what he wants. (There I go again).
Okay, Florida Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court, get involved.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
I’ve seen so many close calls for pedestrians, cyclists
Editor:
I am responding to the Sun “Our View” editorial published on Saturday, Feb. 18, titled, “Some solutions needed for more pedestrian safety.”
I bike the Venetian and Legacy Trails almost daily. To get to the trailhead at the historic train depot, I must use the crosswalk at the corner of U.S. 41 Bypass and Venice Ave (600-700 block).
Seventy percent of the time, when the “Yield to Peds” sign lights up for cars turning right, along with the “WALK” sign signaling that I can cross, cars ignore both— including me and other pedestrians and bikers — and immediately turn into the crosswalk anyway.
I’ve seen many close calls that are in no way the fault of the cyclist or pedestrian. They are due to the driver of the car ignoring the traffic signals and the people around them.
I chalk this up to the entitlement many drivers feel due to their being protected by a large, intimidating vehicle—along with their sheer self-centered impatience: drivers caring more about speeding off to one’s destination than about the precious lives of fellow citizens.
Barb Harwood
Venice
I think Trump, DeSantis should run as a third party
Editor:
As a Florida resident and lifelong Republican, the more I hear Governor DeSantis speak, the more I dislike his ideas, politics and cliche’s.{/div}
Is his constant reminder “there’s a new sheriff in town” trying to stimulate thoughts of simpler times with Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry, while he reminds me of Barney Fife?
Is his new book title “Courage to be Free” an insult to all soldiers who fought for our freedoms?
If he doesn’t like “polls,” is it because his numbers dropped since his book tour began?
Florida residents want infrastructure, hospitals, hurricane storm shelters, affordable housing, updated sewer lines, rails and roads, insurance, clean water and rivers, LGBTQ and woman’s rights, non-political school boards and universities where teachers don’t fear becoming felons because of DeSantis book bans and AP classes.
Cancel his open-carry gun laws without any training or permits!
We want a safe haven, the kind of environment Disney provided under their own leadership without a government telling them how to provide it.
{div}I was done when he disrespected Dr. Fauci by calling him an “Elf.” That’s what Trump and the Q/RINO party favors.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}While succumbing to a red tide lockdown, I considered conducting a telephone poll to question if DeSantis/Trump should create a third political party.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}They are not Republicans I would vote for.{/div}
{/div}
Kim Eudy{/div}
Venice{/div}
DeSantis’ actions against Disney raise questions
Editor:
Once upon a time, the Magic Kingdom issued a proclamation (actually just a letter) that disagreed with its landlord’s recent order (re. education in the land). So the thin-skinned landlord was going to punish and do away with the kingdom.
You get the picture. The governor was going to dissolve the Disney authority. But who would pay its bills? The governor said don’t worry about it, and Disney didn’t, and the governor didn’t actually dissolve the kingdom.
Simple economics won out, but the kingdom’s governance was changed. The governor appointed a supervisory board that is now in charge. Of what, not quite certain? Creative projects — Song of the South II coming soon. Hope not.
If the Board is now legally in charge, the possibility exists that any future lawsuit against Disney might now involve the state. Congrats. Another solution to a problem that didn’t exist previously.
Hope these supervisors are not compensated via the bloated pay scale that elevated the New College president to crazy economic success.
It’s real easy to satirize state actions when previous bills (anti riot measure, to address BLM gatherings) and future bills (redefine defamation law; insulating insurance companies from large payouts; cancelling the Democratic party) are not in line with good governance.
This elected guy’s oath of office included: “support, protect, and defend” the Constitution and government of the U.S. and Florida.
The oath does not say “eliminate, reinterpret and deconstruct existing law.”
Mike O’Leary
Venice
