Biden is most inept president I’ve ever seen
Editor:
Robert Gates (former Secretary of Defense) noted that “Joe Biden has been wrong about every foreign policy issue in 40 years.”
After a year in office, his streak is still alive.
Biden’s war on American oil and gas left us as bit players on the world energy market, once again dependent on foreign producers to fill our energy needs.
Rather than controlling world prices through aggressive production and exports, we were forced to rely on Russia and others for our needs. In the process, oil prices have risen to over $100/barrel, filling Putin’s war chest and funding his war crimes in Ukraine.
As the Russians prepared to invade, Biden dithered. During the Olympics, when it was obvious that no invasion would occur, we could have loaded Ukraine with as many weapons as possible.
We didn’t, to avoid “provoking” Putin.
Without Biden’s war on American oil and gas, Putin doesn’t have enough money to launch the invasion.
Biden is “credited” with keeping NATO united. That unity, however, was weak and ineffective until after the invasion, when Germany and others finally realized their decades-long string of mistakes.
In Joe Biden, we have elected the single most inept person in my lifetime to the Presidency. His domestic agenda is a mess, as well — inflation, rising violent crime, the southern border mess, mishandling COVID surges, etc.
On the world stage, he has enabled Putin to try to exterminate Ukraine. It is hard to imagine anyone who could wreak such havoc on the world and America in a single year.
Roger Roess
Venice
I was embarrassed by disrespect to Neal
Editor:
As a resident of the VGRC, who personally is in favor of the construction of the development of a grocery store (Publix) and restaurant at the corner of Laurel and Jacaranda by Mr. Neal, I was totally embarrassed by the rude, angry, and disrespectful comments made to Mr. Neal.
Mr. Neal owns the property and it does not have to be rezoned. He relies on traffic, environmental and other experts to guide his company in development of similar projects throughout SW FL.
He came here voluntarily to meet to try to work with this community. He was not required to do so, nor did he owe us any explanation.
I was surprised that the Gondolier did not take into consideration the other point of view on this issue held by many residents of the VGRC.
Michael W. Dukes
North Venice
Venice should hold public workshops when public can attend
Editor:
Will the staff of the city of Venice be offering any public workshops on second draft changes to the present Land Development Regulations?
I encourage the staff to hold such workshops at a time when the working public can attend, say 5:30 p.m. or later, at the library or Community Center.
Offering public comments at 9 a.m. before City Council, or 1:30 p.m, before the Planning Commission, really doesn’t accommodate the working public.
There are issues for residents and taxpayers to become educated on: building heights downtown; protection of contributing structures built after 1929; protection of the Edgewood District in Nolen’s Plan;
Application of Venice to be a Certified Local Government; designation process of an historic district; protection of tortoises on building lots; leaving out the City’s Historic Resources Department to update a 30 year old evaluation of structures, etc. for potential historic preservation; and the stated roles of City Council, and the Planning Commission.
A public workshop would be most appreciated.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Vice President paying attention to wrong border
Editor:
It was laughable but pitiful when Kamala Harris went to Munich to discuss Ukraine ‘s border but can’t find her way to the Mexican border to do her job there.
They both pay no attention to the thousands of illegal immigrants disappearing somewhere in our country or the stress on our border employees. These immigrants are not masked or vaccinated.
This socialist, progressive Democrat administration ignores this, but with Ukraine in the forefront of the news, it keeps our minds off the miserable mess they have created here.
How’s the fuel and food prices going for you? They want us to believe whatever the billionaire controlled media outlets have brainwashed us with as their version of the supposed news and only their version, mostly of excuses, cover ups and misinformation.
America can be self-sufficient again, doing it with a stroke of Biden’s pen but he wants the fossil fuel-hating progressive Democrats support to get elected. Meanwhile, terrible expenses are placed on the middle class who were promised no tax increases.
God help us all if truth and common sense doesn’t prevail in America.
Marjorie Bovee
Nokomis
There’s a big reason why Republicans get critiqued
Editor:
I’ve read the recent letters complaining about how your paper “picks on the Republicans” and ignores the Democrats.
Perhaps the whiners of the “poor me” mentality fail to realize some actual facts. The governor is Republican, the state Legislature is Republican controlled, every committee or state department are Republican-run and on a local note, the county commissioners of districts 1-5 are all Republicans.
They’re the ones making the decisions; they’re in the drivers seat.
Doesn’t take a lot of imagination to realize the Republicans are in charge and with that comes the warranted critique from the editorial section as well as your readers.
You wouldn’t complain about the person painting your house about how the grass is cut.
My father had a favorite saying, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Perhaps if the people in charge don’t want to be critiqued, they should resign and spare us all the crocodile tears.
Larry Basta
Venice
I saw personally what Russia did in 1956
Editor:
As a Hungarian Freedom Fighter from 1956, I fought against the Russian invasion of Budapest. The Russians inflicted terrible damage to the city and almost 40,000 civilians died.
What the Russians are doing in Ukraine is similar to what happened in Hungary. I admire and support the Ukrainians who are resisting the onslaught against their country.
Obviously, history repeats itself.
Leslie L. Megyeri
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.