One day, you may be sued for writing a letter
Editor:
I read the opinion column in Saturday’s Gondolier by Bobby Block, executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, about DeSantis’s proposed Bill HB991.
The further I read, the more horrified I became. You print all my letters I send to you. In most of them I am criticizing some public official or group. In my opinion, that’s my job to make people aware of what the big guy is doing behind their backs. And here’s another one.
The governor wants to pass a law that allows public people — read governors, senators, members of Congress, members of the Legislature, local county commissioners and members of city councils — to sue anyone who they think defames them.
Our demented Governor says it’s to give the “little guy” the right to clear his name if someone defames them. That’s a whole lot of baloney.
Hey, that’s me and any of you who write letters to the newspapers criticizing government officials. Will DeSantis sue me because I just called him demented.
That’s my opinion and under our Constitution, I have a right to say it. Scary, isn’t it?
The opinion column went on to encourage voters to contact their representatives to throw out HB991. What a waste of time that is when DeSantis controls the State Legislature.
They’re all dupes doing what he wants. (There I go again).
Okay, Florida Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court, get involved.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
We should not have a tower at the airport
Editor:
Venice Planning? First, congrats to Venice Unites. Someone needs to hold this Council accountable. Your work isn’t done.
Let’s reexamine the Master Plan and make changes. These following items are not endorsed by the majority of Venice residents. My guess is they would be overwhelmingly voted down.
A Council that endorses an airport expansion, a control tower, and added lighting to help night flying?
Staffing a tower so we can have even more planes flying over the beach?
A Council that endorses a “Light Industrial Zone” near the airport on 60 acres? Keep in mind that there is needed “environmental remediation of many sites “ at the current light industry area on Seaboard.
This is all proposed between the Intracoastal and some of the finest beaches in Venice — beaches that often don’t even have enough parking available because they are so popular.
There are all one lane roads in the area. Let’s put light industrial trucks on them, deliveries to and from.
Let’s have huge lights for planes at night, great for the turtles, a large tower to be in the center of this mess.
Let’s bring more pollution to a beautiful place. EV cars for five or six people in government but let’s put more planes and trucks in the area.
Great job, Council!
Who are the planners for Venice? Dumb & Dumber
Industry away from beaches. More planes away from beaches. It’s really simple with the right people.
James Cannon
Venice
I’ve seen so many
close calls for pedestrians, cyclists
Editor:
I am responding to the Sun “Our View” editorial published on Saturday, Feb. 18, titled, “Some solutions needed for more pedestrian safety.”
I bike the Venetian and Legacy Trails almost daily. To get to the trailhead at the historic train depot, I must use the crosswalk at the corner of U.S. 41 Bypass and Venice Ave (600-700 block).
Seventy percent of the time, when the “Yield to Peds” sign lights up for cars turning right, along with the “WALK” sign signaling that I can cross, cars ignore both— including me and other pedestrians and bikers — and immediately turn into the crosswalk anyway.
I’ve seen many close calls that are in no way the fault of the cyclist or pedestrian. They are due to the driver of the car ignoring the traffic signals and the people around them.
I chalk this up to the entitlement many drivers feel due to their being protected by a large, intimidating vehicle—along with their sheer self-centered impatience: drivers caring more about speeding off to one’s destination than about the precious lives of fellow citizens.
Barb Harwood
Venice
I think Trump,
DeSantis should run
as a third party
Editor:
As a Florida resident and lifelong Republican, the more I hear Governor DeSantis speak, the more I dislike his ideas, politics and cliche’s.
Is his constant reminder “there’s a new sheriff in town” trying to stimulate thoughts of simpler times with Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry, while he reminds me of Barney Fife?
Is his new book title “Courage to be Free” an insult to all soldiers who fought for our freedoms?
If he doesn’t like “polls,” is it because his numbers dropped since his book tour began?
Florida residents want infrastructure, hospitals, hurricane storm shelters, affordable housing, updated sewer lines, rails and roads, insurance, clean water and rivers, LGBTQ and woman’s rights, non-political school boards and universities where teachers don’t fear becoming felons because of DeSantis book bans and AP classes.
Cancel his open-carry gun laws without any training or permits!
We want a safe haven, the kind of environment Disney provided under their own leadership without a government telling them how to provide it.
I was done when he disrespected Dr. Fauci by calling him an “Elf.” That’s what Trump and the Q/RINO party favors.
While succumbing to a red tide lockdown, I considered conducting a telephone poll to question if DeSantis/Trump should create a third political party.
They are not Republicans I would vote for.
Kim Eudy
Venice
DeSantis’ actions against Disney
raise questions
Editor:
Once upon a time, the Magic Kingdom issued a proclamation (actually just a letter) that disagreed with its landlord’s recent order (re. education in the land). So the thin-skinned landlord was going to punish and do away with the kingdom.
You get the picture. The governor was going to dissolve the Disney authority. But who would pay its bills? The governor said don’t worry about it, and Disney didn’t, and the governor didn’t actually dissolve the kingdom.
Simple economics won out, but the kingdom’s governance was changed. The governor appointed a supervisory board that is now in charge. Of what, not quite certain? Creative projects — Song of the South II coming soon. Hope not.
If the Board is now legally in charge, the possibility exists that any future lawsuit against Disney might now involve the state. Congrats. Another solution to a problem that didn’t exist previously.
Hope these supervisors are not compensated via the bloated pay scale that elevated the New College president to crazy economic success.
It’s real easy to satirize state actions when previous bills (anti riot measure, to address BLM gatherings) and future bills (redefine defamation law; insulating insurance companies from large payouts; cancelling the Democratic party) are not in line with good governance.
This elected guy’s oath of office included: “support, protect, and defend” the Constitution and government of the U.S. and Florida.
The oath does not say “eliminate, reinterpret and deconstruct existing law.”
Mike O’Leary
Venice
We can find the
crazies — in Congress
Editor:
Where are the decent Democrats and Republicans? Apparently sitting in the Senate and House twiddling their thumbs while our degenerate President spends billions we don’t have.
Men in white coats are usually known to come for the crazies to put them in the nut house. In this case, the crazies are already there (White House, Congress, etc.) and need to be removed.
Republican candidates for any office should wear white coats or jackets to remind voters the white coats are coming along with the red hats.
A perfect 2024 Republican ticket would be Trump for President, DeSantis for Vice President. Both patriotic men love America and would protect its citizens.
Their ideas toward immigration, saving Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, energy independence, better law enforcement, military strength, etc. are almost identical.
We need Trump’s business acumen now more than ever and his cooperation with DeSantis and both men’s common sense will make an unbeatable team.
The white coats theme will probably be degraded, of course, by the Democrats as “KKK wannabes without hoods” and a political stunt to be ignored.
The American public can no longer be ignored or taxed without fiscal restraint. I urge all Republicans to send the white coats after the crazies. Go get ‘em!
Marjorie Bovee
Nokomis
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.