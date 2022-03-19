There’s a big reason why Republicans get critiqued
Editor:
I’ve read the recent letters complaining about how your paper “picks on the Republicans” and ignores the Democrats.
Perhaps the whiners of the “poor me” mentality fail to realize some actual facts. The governor is Republican, the state Legislature is Republican controlled, every committee or state department are Republican-run and on a local note, the county commissioners of districts 1-5 are all Republicans.
They’re the ones making the decisions; they’re in the drivers seat.
Doesn’t take a lot of imagination to realize the Republicans are in charge and with that comes the warranted critique from the editorial section as well as your readers.
You wouldn’t complain about the person painting your house about how the grass is cut.
My father had a favorite saying, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Perhaps if the people in charge don’t want to be critiqued, they should resign and spare us all the crocodile tears.
Larry Basta
Venice
Planning Commission not acknowledging public’s concerns
Editor:
I have appreciated your editorials and news coverage on height, Historic Preservation Board/Architectural Review Board merger, Neal, et.al.
Today, you recommend not just waiting to appeal to Council but point out there are Planning Commission meetings for input, etc.
I have attended several such meetings, heard numerous speakers oppose the Planning Commission draft, and am aware that more than 100 emails/letters have been sent to the City Council and Planning Commission opposing these changes.
Despite this feedback, I have not witnessed one response from Planning Commission chair, etc. recognizing or acknowledging the concerns. Instead, the chair seems to be “doubling down.”
As a former elected Council member, I understand the citizens wishing to engage their elected officials when they feel they are being stonewalled by non-elected commissions, ignoring overwhelmingly negative public response.
One footnote, as part of the Planning Commission’s revised Land Development Proposals, it is suggested that important decision making be removed from the elected council and given to the Planning Commission and staff.
Sound like a good idea, given this history?
Ed Martin
Venice
I saw personally what Russia did in 1956
Editor:
As a Hungarian Freedom Fighter from 1956, I fought against the Russian invasion of Budapest. The Russians inflicted terrible damage to the city and almost 40,000 civilians died.
What the Russians are doing in Ukraine is similar to what happened in Hungary. I admire and support the Ukrainians who are resisting the onslaught against their country.
Obviously, history repeats itself.
Leslie L. Megyeri
Venice
Inflation soars while Biden blames
Editor:
“I’m sick of this stuff … The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money. Simply. Not. True.”
“Democrats did not cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did.”
Joe Biden made those statements during a Democrat policy retreat in Philadelphia March 2022. No malarkey.
Does Biden believe his supporters are that gullible, having absolutely no understanding of economics? I’m being serious. Well, look, folks. Anyway. Give me a break.
This is no joke. Where is the smartest guy Joe knows? Is he overseas brokering another 10 percent deal for the Big Guy?
Make no mistake. Inflation is a domestic crisis caused by the policies executed by this administration.
Joe is sick of being blamed for his disastrous economic policies. Let me be perfectly clear. Americans are sick of Joe’s propaganda being used to advance the progressive agenda.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Sharky’s efforts are not the answer
Editor:
Your lead article of March 16 (“Sharky’s owner to build employee housing”) describes Venice Pier Group Inc.’s plan to import foreign labor to Venice under the H2-B program, housing these workers in subsidized company housing.
Call it what you will, but that is a migrant labor camp. There is a different solution to the claimed labor shortage: Sharky’s could find local workers by paying a living wage. It is a better solution for Venice.
Steven Oglethorpe
Venice
Trump, not Biden, is most inept president
Editor:
The recent letter stating that Biden is the most inept President because Robert Gates said so tells me the letter writer missed Gates’s further statement that Trump also failed to plan properly.
He also conveniently forgot to mention Putin telling George Bush that Ukraine is not a country … and that should have been a big red flag, but wasn’t.
So there’s lots of blame to go around. Biden’s war on oil is a false tale promoted by the oil industry. There are over 9,000 oil leases on land and the Gulf that they haven’t even tapped ... and lots more that are half drilled.
Russian oil imports last year were just 3% and we’re a major exporter of oil and oil byproducts. As far as NATO, it was Trump who lambasted NATO and wanted to get us out of NATO.
Biden’s leadership has righted the NATO ship and it’s strong as ever. Domestic agenda is a mess? The largest infrastructure bill in history was passed under Biden.
Inflation? That started with Trump’s Chinese tariffs and then the backed up supply lines because of the pandemic made it worse.
Mishandling the COVID surges? He forgot that under Obama, a pandemic response system was set up that Trump dismantled. But today, under Biden, there is a system in place to respond to any new virus threats.
Crime and Southern Border mess has been ongoing for decades … even under Trump and they still can’t find the parents for some of the kids he separated them from.
Most inept? Sorry, that was former President Donald Trump.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.