Disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal is Biden’s fault
Editor:
We all watched Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan on nightly TV. Thirteen Americans were killed by a bomber who was in the sights of an American sniper, who could not get permission to “take him out.”
Who can forget the dramatic pictures of Afghans trying to hang onto U.S. planes as they took off. Now, we get the administration’s formal self-”evaluation” of the situation.
Of course, it was all Donald Trump’s fault.
Donald Trump did not order the abandonment of Bagram AF Base in the middle of the night, without notifying our allies. Donald Trump did not order our troops to leave without getting all Americans and Afghan collaborators out first.
Donald Trump did not order hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment to be left behind. Donald Trump did not randomly evacuate thousands of Afghans without vetting them.
Biden’s feckless departure fully displayed his weakness on the world stage. It is no accident that Russia soon felt emboldened to invade Ukraine.
Biden was President for seven months before he undertook this disaster, ignoring the advice of all his military advisors. He was not bound by any Trump decisions, most of which he quickly reversed on assuming office.
The manner of the withdrawal was his fault, and his fault alone.
Roger Roess
Venice
Maybe we should rewrite Pledge of Allegiance
Editor:
Maybe it’s time to rewrite the Pledge of Allegiance. The revisited version would be “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” Note, I left out the second half.
“One nation under God.” When I was growing up in the midwest in the 1950s, almost everyone went to church on Sunday. The Jewish folks went to synagogue on Saturday.
Most businesses were closed. Citizens often visited family or friends on Sunday afternoon. It truly was a day of rest.
Today, many churches and synagogues are suffering financially due to lack of attendance. I doubt even one-half of Americans regularly attend religious services.
America and other countries in the world are having a lot of problems. Maybe God is telling us “If you don’t care about me, I won’t care about you.”
“Indivisible.” Americans are more divided, mostly along political lines, than perhaps the Civil War.
“With liberty and justice for all.” Native Americans and black Americans haven’t had this for hundreds of years. Now the LGBTQ community is under attack.
Maybe we should just scrap the Pledge of Allegiance. Or, we should all try harder to live up to what we are saying.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
Thank you for your help with food
Editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Venice and Nokomis,
Between VFD, VPD, City Hall, Venice Yacht Club and NFD, the Venice Yacht Club collected 14 boxes of food, all to be delivered to the three food pantries in Venice.
We appreciate the cooperation of the cities and the generosity of the residents.
Thank you again for all your help.
John Holic
Venice
Almost overnight, our greenery disappeared
Editor:
We now know how Amazon jungle Indians must feel when outsiders forcibly slash and burn their lands and forests. Almost the same is happening in Venice, along Jacaranda Boulevard near Center Road.
The lush green wall for a mile or so between Center and Venice Avenue has been decimated overnight and the healthy forest green now looks like a slash and burn landscape from a major disaster.
Only wisps of smoke or glowing embers are missing from the efficient denuding of nature — bulldozers and chain saws are so effective.
The desires and opinions and welfare of a few thousand people living in the area or traveling daily that stretch of road are trumped for the economic welfare/greed of one developer or one business entity.
Living in the general vicinity, I’m certainly not aware of any public hearings or choice about the matter. It came like a middle-of-the-night raid on the greenery, and, of course, the greenery are defenseless.
In the face of developers bent on filling every square inch of landscape with concrete and asphalt, the environment, or the people, have no chance.
Where were the agencies, the county and city officials, supervisors, and government bureaucrats charged with making wise decisions for the benefit of the voters who elected them?
Probably shaking in their boots when facing monied overlords and well-paid lawyers, the group that funds their campaigns. Ah yes … you can’t beat the monied elite and their lawyers when they decide to ram their agenda or zoning laws through for personal benefit.
Andrew Rafalski
Venice
Biden is not an effective communicator
Editor:
When White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took to the stage last Tuesday, nobody could have guessed the utter nonsense that would come from her mouth.
KJP proclaimed that Joe Biden was “the best communicator that we have in the White House” during the recent press briefing. Clearly, she has failed to consider his long history of gaffes and apparent memory lapses when forming her opinion.
After all, Biden has been caught plagiarizing speeches multiple times throughout his career and often appears incoherent or confused during public appearances.
Not only has he struggled to convey information in different settings, from set pieces to impromptu remarks, but also has frequently gone off-script and lost track of what he was originally trying to say.
This often leads him into dangerous territory as he is prone to making false claims or unsubstantiated statements.
Furthermore, Biden’s frequent stumblings over words or mispronunciations not only detract from his message but also makes him appear incompetent and out of touch with modern language.
Bill Loader
Venice
Complex next to rookery should not have been OK’d
Editor:
I am so disheartened by the recent approval of a new apartment and retail complex, which has great potential for disturbing the more than 100 species of birds at our beloved Rookery, and creating additional traffic to the already congested intersection of Route 41 and Jacaranda Boulevard.
This senseless disregard for both our natural environment and for tax-paying citizens is totally unconscionable.
I think it’s time for my fellow Sarasota County voters to respond at the ballot box. I know that I will.
Marion Mendelson
Venice
Fiedler represents all Venice residents
Editor:
In the April 12th edition of the Gondolier, you published a letter to the editor written by a Venetian Golf and River Club resident. This letter was was replete with inaccuracies, misinformation and misleading remarks.
The letters asked the question, “Who does Mitzie Fiedler represent?”
The true answer to that question is Mitzie Fiedler represents all Venice residents, not just residents of Milano, VGRC, Willow Chase, Aria, Cielo and others.
Mrs. Fiedler has served this community well with honesty, intelligence and integrity, and always within the confines of Florida law.
She is not connected to the real estate business in Venice, as other city council members clearly are. And I consider this a plus.
In regard to the very much unwanted Neal shopping center at Laurel and Jacaranda, the letter writer fails to understand that the quasi-judicial nature of this issue requires city council members to remain neutral, unbiased and silent on the matter.
The writer’s strong feelings against the project, with which I fully agree, would be better directed toward the two VGRC residents who spoke in favor of the project at the Planning Commission meeting and the one VGRC resident on the Planning Commission who voted in favor of it.
I submit that Venice voters should fully support Mitzie Fiedler in her bid for reelection and allow her to continue serve this community in the admirable way she has in her previous terms.
Venice voters who want to know more about the real Mitzie Fiedler should go to mitziefiedler.com, for honest, factual information and then vote for her in the upcoming election.
John Thackray
North Venice
