We should teach our history, both good and bad
Editor:
I was fortunate enough to be on a river cruise through Europe a few years ago. One of our stops was in Nuremberg, Germany.
I took a tour that stopped at Zeppelin Field, where the Nazis held huge rallies in the 1930s. It was a bit chilling to stand where so many people cheered Hitler. (Watch the documentary made by Leni Riefenstahl, “Triumph of the Will”.)
We also stopped in the courtroom where the Nuremberg war crime trials were held. Our tour guide stressed throughout the tour that his group was dedicated to keeping the memory alive of what happened in Germany so that it never happens again.
So I am struck by the laws being passed these days that seek to outlaw the teaching of anything that might make a school child feel any discomfort about things that happened in our country’s history.
Shouldn’t we be OK with acknowledging the good things and bad things that have happened in our history?
The Florida “Stop Woke Act” would ban mandated lessons or workplace training that could cause individuals to experience discomfort, guilt or another form of “psychological distress” based on actions committed in the past by members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.
Seriously? Talk about a bunch of snowflakes! I think we should feel a great deal of discomfort about the way Blacks, Native Americans, Chinese immigrants (Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882), Japanese Americans sent to internment camps, and others have been treated.
We should be more like the Germans when it comes to our uncomfortable history.
Richard Herrema
Venice
Be careful of government’s involvement in area growth
Editor:
In response to a letter claiming that the developers are overbuilding and the cause of crowded conditions, city council/county commissioners have two options:
1) The city/county government decides on new development (where, when they should be built and if they can find developers willing to participate) and if the project fails, the taxpayer pays.
2) The city/county government has no say in new development and if it fails, the developer pays.
When I started working in architectural offices in 1965, we never had contact with the government until a project was completely designed with plans completed for building permits.
It has only been in the past 30 years that government has been involved. And this brings up the question, how is an elected official with no experience in development qualified to vote on these issues? If the project goes bankrupt, they are not responsible.
Is it going to come to a time if a citizen wants to make widgets in Venice, elected officials can say no?
One other thing, as the city/county elected officials come and go, the philosophy of the board will change in the middle of a project’s design, which can lead to projects being denied after months of work.
Ron Ireland
Venice
Biden not handling Ukraine situation correctly
Editor:
As a 76-year-old Vietnam Veteran, I cannot believe what this country is going through under this Biden administration. While humanitarian aid has been adequate thus far, had proper preparation been made prior to Russia’s advance into Ukraine, all would have been unnecessary.
We have lost control of the southern border in our own country, inflation is eating our retirement and our standing in the world has been diminished due to our country’s fiasco departure from Afghanistan, leaving behind $85 billion of U.S. weapons.
Millions of people are on the move across the globe since this current administration has come into power. As to Ukraine, how can a so-called civilized western society not give all the country to defend itself while dithering as to what to do next?
Read history. You will find nearly the same type of forces in play before World War II. As a nation and with our so-called allies, we should have properly prepared Ukraine.
I have never been so concerned over the fate of our country since the Cuban missile crisis. President Biden’s “important” speech in Brussels had to be cleaned up by the White House staff no less than three times.
Had Trump misspoke, the press would have been ballistic.
Ukraine needs more serious military weaponry and at the same time, serious negotiations. Biden is unqualified to lead the forces for peace other than capitulation.
Right now, Russia is blackmailing the West in the fear of nuclear conflict and blackmail. Is about time to switch the pressure around. Russia will not stop until serious resistance to their invasion is met.
Read what Germany did in Europe prior to World War II. The autocrat of Russia is of a similar mindset. Also, what is the U.N. doing to stop this attack on humanity?
Bob Ash
Nokomis
Proposed Venice LDR changes should be examined
Editor:
Your recent editorial was right on for the public to express their opinions and questions to City Council and the Planning Commission before final decisions are made.
However, the real stockholders of the City of Venice, the taxpayers, have little information in their hands to defend. As the second draft of the Land Development Regulations are being revised, it would be in the public interest to read of some of these revisions that could be detrimental to: historic preservation of the John Nolen Plan of Venice, historic districts, environmental issues, etc.
Among these revisions are: renaming the Historical Preservation Board to Historical “ Architectural” Preservation, thus limiting historic preservation of anything of historic significance built after 1929.
In addition, creating any new historic districts is eliminated, as well as the process of educating homeowners in efforts to preserve historic homes or list them on the Historic Register.
New demolition standards for historic homes only apply to pre-1929 homes, leaving out Edgewood and any of the Sarasota School of Architecture, or other mid-century homes.
What other revisions of the present LDRs are detrimental to Venice?
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Are you still believing lies of ‘Main Stream Media?’
Editor:
Did I miss the big write-up from Main Stream Media that Trump “was” innocent of the Russian Collusion hoax? Did they admit it was perpetrated by Hillary and her campaign? Of course not.
But then, Main Stream Media has been lying to you for years and you believed those lies. Watch Fox or NewsMax, and they will show the proof. Everything is recorded now. Does CNN show the proof from the lies they spew daily? No, they just repeat them over and over until you believe it.
Don’t you think it is time to stop listening to the radical media who disenfranchises any one who disagrees with the Biden agenda? Thankfully, the New York Times has finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop is authentic. Remember the boastful story Joe tells how he got the Ukraine prosecutor fired? The prosecutor was investigating a corrupt company that Hunter had ties with.
And how’s that Green New Deal working out for you? Is your family safer and more financially secure?
Remember this past year when you vote in November. Remember that this country was safer and more prosperous under Republican guidance.
Patti Butzlaff
Osprey
The Sun editors need to remember who there customers are. Floridians who appreciate a Governor that speaks plainly, and doesn’t back down to woke ridiculousness. While not a homophobe, nor a registered republican, I support the banning of physical males who identify as females from sport awards, not the competition. The Suns use of the slang slogan defining the educational bill signed in to law is lazy journalism and backs a view of a minority of Floridians and your customers. Disney does not run the state. Your advertisers will take notice. Maybe California is where you wanna go.
Glenn Albert
573 Briarwood, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.