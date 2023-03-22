We are now using DeSantis’ dictionary
Editor:
At the G20 conference, Russia’s top diplomat, Segey Lavrov, sparked sustained laughter when he said: the war in Ukraine was “launched against us.”
This reminded me of the Devil’s Dictionary of Ambrose Bierce, where he defined diplomacy as: “The art of lying for one’s country.”
It has lately become clear that another dictionary is being used in Florida courtesy of our governor.
The DeSantis Dictionary
Freedom: The power to impose my views on others
Fake news: Truth that I don’t like
Lies: Truth espoused by my opponents
History: Stories that validate my views
Indoctrination: The teaching of truth I don’t like
LGBTQ+: An existential threat to all right-thinking Americans
You have great power if you can change the meaning of words to serve your own purposes.
David Workman
Venice
Planes flying over my home at 5 a.m.
Editor:
Here we are on a pleasant Friday. Our famous Venice airport decides to let planes start flying at 5 am.
Yes, I guess we in the neighborhood need to rise and shine with the noise. This is the same airport that wants an industrial center. Oh, it will have no impact on the area.
This is another snow job in Venice. Smile because it’s coming and you as taxpayers have no say.
On another note, where is the tower that this airport needs? We need someone other than pilots running the show.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
Our thanks go to Englewood Tennis Center
Editor:
When Jacaranda West Country Club announced in December they were closing the Tennis Center, tennis members and our pro were left scrambling to find a club where we could play.
It being “season,” this presented additional complications.
I would like to send a big thank you to Bob Zipay at Englewood Tennis Center. Bob and his staff supported us through this difficult transition, allowing a large segment of our tennis family to remain together, including many who had played together for 15+ years.
Englewood Tennis Center sustained much damage from Hurricane Ian, but Bob managed to get the club back up and running. He loves tennis and the people who love to play it.
He shows this to us every day.
Fran Copeland
Venice
Advisory boards serve an important role
Editor:
Thank you for covering the Advisory Board issue.
So few people realized this was being done and I would have missed it if Mr. Mudge hadn’t written about the agenda prior to the meeting.
Advisory boards importance is very much overlooked.
When they run as they should and are adequately supported by liaisons and staff, they are an asset. That hasn’t happened the past few years, and the result has been boards that are rather lost and directionless.
Term limits and smaller boards with alternates can be a good starting point for a new Board structure.
Clearer direction and training specific to the board are needed, too. I’ve requested and saw the “training” Ms. Fiedler claims they get “ad nauseum.” It’s about the Sunshine Law, how a meeting runs, city procedures —sometimes 70-plus pages of it.
It doesn’t help a new Parks Advisory Board member doesn’t even know what parks are in the city.
It doesn’t help that they are often ignored. An example is public art being placed without the Public Art Advisory Board being consulted or included in the process.
Jackie Mineo
Venice
We are going back in time
Editor:
We are going back, back, back into time.
Anti black.
Anti gay.
Anti Jew.
No abortion.
No birth control pills.
We don’t need to bother about that war over there.
America first, take care of our own (white people).
White wash history.
No slavery or Indian relocation.
Suppress voting.
Arrest people for voting.
Build monuments to the confederacy.
Burn books.
The Tallahassee taliban and thought police proscribes all of this and (wave your flags here) does all of this in the name of “Freedom”
How far back are we going to go?
Jane Murrell
Venice
Let’s go with Eastern Standard Time
Editor:
Why are people pushing for all year Daylight Savings Time instead of Eastern Standard Time? Why do we need sunshine until 9 p.m. in the summer and no sun until 9 a.m. in the winter? What are the benefits?
Daylight savings in summer: Children putting on jammies before dark does not work; no fireworks before 10 p.m.; most are tucked into their favorite TV shows by 8 p.m.
Winter: school bus pickup in dark until 9 a.m.; walking your dog before 9 a.m. means bait for gators, owls, bobcats; taking your walk means human bait for the same as well as cars that can’t see you in the dark.
What is the upside of all this? Changing the time twice a year is a pain. Eastern Standard Time is the way to go.
Kathleen Champion
Venice
SMH deserves our applause for their effort
Editor:
The entire patient care team at SMH has faced danger equal in risk and for as long as a major war. They fought an invisible and unknown alien enemy to a standstill.
Working to exhaustion for long days and longer months, they faced the very real fear of acquiring the disease or bringing COVID home.
Twenty to 30 percent of public health and health care workers have left jobs because of stress and PTSD, sadly compounded by threats.
The Sarasota staff sought best medical practices with care and concern by joining national studies to determine best treatment protocols. Those successes are clearly shown in the recent study.
The Joint Commission on Accreditation, medical licensure boards, and malpractice insurers expect standards coming from analysis of observed science. Loss is hard, but opinions from non-professional sources on the internet or from celebrities are not the judge of quality of care.
SMH employees are true heroes. As the apostle Paul said, honor those to whom honor is due.
Thank you for your service, your dedication, and the risks you took.
Brian R Smith
Venice
