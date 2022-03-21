Inflation soars while Biden blames
Editor:
“I’m sick of this stuff … The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money. Simply. Not. True.”
“Democrats did not cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did.”
Joe Biden made those statements during a Democrat policy retreat in Philadelphia March 2022. No malarkey.
Does Biden believe his supporters are that gullible, having absolutely no understanding of economics? I’m being serious. Well, look, folks. Anyway. Give me a break.
This is no joke. Where is the smartest guy Joe knows? Is he overseas brokering another 10 percent deal for the Big Guy?
Make no mistake. Inflation is a domestic crisis caused by the policies executed by this administration.
Joe is sick of being blamed for his disastrous economic policies. Let me be perfectly clear. Americans are sick of Joe’s propaganda being used to advance the progressive agenda.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Sharky’s efforts are not the answer
Editor:
Your lead article of March 16 (“Sharky’s owner to build employee housing”) describes Venice Pier Group Inc.’s plan to import foreign labor to Venice under the H2-B program, housing these workers in subsidized company housing.
Call it what you will, but that is a migrant labor camp. There is a different solution to the claimed labor shortage: Sharky’s could find local workers by paying a living wage. It is a better solution for Venice.
Steven Oglethorpe
Venice
Trump, not Biden, is most inept president
Editor:
The recent letter stating that Biden is the most inept President because Robert Gates said so tells me the letter writer missed Gates’s further statement that Trump also failed to plan properly.
He also conveniently forgot to mention Putin telling George Bush that Ukraine is not a country … and that should have been a big red flag, but wasn’t.
So there’s lots of blame to go around. Biden’s war on oil is a false tale promoted by the oil industry. There are over 9,000 oil leases on land and the Gulf that they haven’t even tapped ... and lots more that are half drilled.
Russian oil imports last year were just 3% and we’re a major exporter of oil and oil byproducts. As far as NATO, it was Trump who lambasted NATO and wanted to get us out of NATO.
Biden’s leadership has righted the NATO ship and it’s strong as ever. Domestic agenda is a mess? The largest infrastructure bill in history was passed under Biden.
Inflation? That started with Trump’s Chinese tariffs and then the backed up supply lines because of the pandemic made it worse.
Mishandling the COVID surges? He forgot that under Obama, a pandemic response system was set up that Trump dismantled. But today, under Biden, there is a system in place to respond to any new virus threats.
Crime and Southern Border mess has been ongoing for decades … even under Trump and they still can’t find the parents for some of the kids he separated them from.
Most inept? Sorry, that was former President Donald Trump.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Keep watching for the socialist agenda
Editor:
Given the actions of this administration to fix our infrastructure, get inflation under control, encourage actual growth in the job market, and get this virus eradicated intelligently, there is little hope left for most Americans.
We cannot continue to build our future on the idea that things will get better if we just slip in more of the progressive blueprint. They have shown time and again that socialism is their main agenda.
As the blueprint for this plan continues to be unveiled, the American people continue to suffer even greater. Thankfully, we have people like Sen. Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Manchin (D-WV) who have been unwavering in their quest to keep the socialist agenda out of our country.
These two have prevented Biden from making things even worse in the country or making his jobs report even worse if his plans had gone through.
Now the Feds have raised the interest rates. That surely will make the economy Grow. Not.
William Loader
Venice
County and city officials need to take action
Editor:
Anyone else notice how crowded it’s getting around here lately? City and county officials love development as it increases the amount of money they receive for taxes.
Similarly, developers enjoy increased profits by building large “small home” developments. As a result, the community suffers due to increased traffic, strain on commercial resources and supplies, and destruction of the wildlife environment.
Has anyone ever asked the community if they want these changes?
We all know you can’t stop growth, but you can “control” it. Officials should consider revisions to their master plans to reduce lot densities, rezone the amount of land available for development, and higher stipulations for green space within developments.
As the recent hearing showed regarding Mr. Neal wanting to build a new Publix across from Venice Golf and River Club, developers feel a certain amount of entitlement regarding what they can or can’t build regardless of what people in the community want.
And why not when they are given carte blanche to build?
When I moved here 4 years ago, I wanted to live in “old” Florida, so I opted to buy a 25-year-old house and chose to restore it instead of building a new one and destroying the natural landscape. Community leaders should think long and hard on the issue of development.
Otherwise, all the reasons anyone wanted to move to Florida for will be gone.
Mark Metalski
Venice
Think of World War II when you think of Ukraine being attacked
Editor:
I am so proud of President Joe Biden. He is doing everything in his power to help cripple that warmonger, Putin. He and the NATO nations are succeeding in bankrupting Russia.
Many of you do not remember WWII. Just prior to our involvement in that war, President Franklin Roosevelt, too, did everything he could, short of entering the war, to help England who was being attacked by the Nazis. He sent tanks, jeeps, ammunition and money to help.
When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and we entered the war, he sent troops.
Are we suffering shortages and higher prices because of this? Sure, but I will gladly pay $5 for a gallon of gas rather than sit on a cold concrete floor with my cat in a subway tunnel wondering and hoping I have a house to go home to ... alive.
Unless you lived during WWII, you have no idea of the concept of shortages and rationing. Tighten your belt and drive less. Most of us in this country could afford to lose a few pounds.
Like my dear mama use to say: quit your bellyaching.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.