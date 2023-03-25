We are going back in time
Editor:
We are going back, back, back into time.
Anti black.
Anti gay.
Anti Jew.
No abortion.
No birth control pills.
We don’t need to bother about that war over there.
America first, take care of our own (white people).
White wash history.
No slavery or Indian relocation.
Suppress voting.
Arrest people for voting.
Build monuments to the confederacy.
Burn books.
The Tallahassee taliban and thought police proscribes all of this and (wave your flags here) does all of this in the name of “Freedom”
How far back are we going to go?
Jane Murrell
Venice
Let’s go with Eastern Standard Time
Editor:
Why are people pushing for all year Daylight Savings Time instead of Eastern Standard Time? Why do we need sunshine until 9 p.m. in the summer and no sun until 9 a.m. in the winter? What are the benefits?
Daylight savings in summer: Children putting on jammies before dark does not work; no fireworks before 10 p.m.; most are tucked into their favorite TV shows by 8 p.m.
Winter: school bus pickup in dark until 9 a.m.; walking your dog before 9 a.m. means bait for gators, owls, bobcats; taking your walk means human bait for the same as well as cars that can’t see you in the dark.
What is the upside of all this? Changing the time twice a year is a pain. Eastern Standard Time is the way to go.
Kathleen Champion
Venice
SMH deserves our applause for their effort
Editor:
The entire patient care team at SMH has faced danger equal in risk and for as long as a major war. They fought an invisible and unknown alien enemy to a standstill.
Working to exhaustion for long days and longer months, they faced the very real fear of acquiring the disease or bringing COVID home.
Twenty to 30 percent of public health and health care workers have left jobs because of stress and PTSD, sadly compounded by threats.
The Sarasota staff sought best medical practices with care and concern by joining national studies to determine best treatment protocols. Those successes are clearly shown in the recent study.
The Joint Commission on Accreditation, medical licensure boards, and malpractice insurers expect standards coming from analysis of observed science. Loss is hard, but opinions from non-professional sources on the internet or from celebrities are not the judge of quality of care.
SMH employees are true heroes. As the apostle Paul said, honor those to whom honor is due.
Thank you for your service, your dedication, and the risks you took.
Brian R Smith
Venice
Kudos to unsung heroes fighting for our rights
Editor:
I send out a huge thank you to those citizens fighting to protect our rights in Florida and across the U.S. They step out of their everyday lives, out of their comfort zones to take on governments, corporations etc. who are attacking our freedoms and sometimes our lives.
A recent example is two separate lawsuits filed against the Stop Woke Act declaring it to be unconstitutional — one filed by Professor Adriana Novoa and student Sam Rechek, both from USF, and the other led by Florida A&M law professor LeRoy Pernell.
Both allege that the law illegally prevents frank discussions about the nation’s racial history in classrooms. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ordered Florida to stop enforcing its Stop Woke Act at the state’s public colleges and universities, finding the Act reminiscent of Orwell’s 1984. Kudos to all of them.
So often, I find myself writing or phoning against some action or someone. I find it pleasant to acknowledge positive actions being taken on my behalf.
What about you? Is there an unsung hero or two you want to acknowledge? What are you waiting for?
Elana Carnes
Nokomis
Why hasn’t Trump been charged?
Editor:
Why do millions of Americans, including most Republicans, continue to follow Donald Trump and believe his lies?
Why have hundreds of people, who invaded the United States capital on January 6,2021, been tried, convicted, and sent to prison, yet Donald Trump, who instigated the insurrection, has not been indicted or accused of any crime?
Why hasn’t Donald Trump been accused of any crime or indicted for interference in the presidential election when he famously asked the then attorney general to “find me 11,870 (fictitious) votes” so he could claim he won the state in the 2020 presidential election?
Why hasn’t Donald Trump been charged with any crime, or been indicted for attempting to steal hundreds of classified documents from the United States government?
Why was the Trump organization recently convicted and fined for tax evasion over several years, yet their “leader” wasn’t charged with any crime?
Why?
Dennis Shimp
Venice
Thank you, new friend, for listening
Editor:
Good deeds and good people seldom make it to the Letters to the Editor.
I recently had a garage sale at which I met so many friendly people, and we shared many stories of various topics.
One lady shared her interest in sewing as she looked at and discussed with me several projects that were a part of my church sewing ministry, and were not for sale.
Later that morning, she returned and graciously handed me a stack of fabric that she had purchased at another sale. How kind of a complete stranger to listen to my ministry story and become a part of it with the fabric donation.
Thank you, my new friend, name unknown, for your listening ear and beautiful fabric donation.
Wilma Harris
Venice
Left is changing meaning of words
Editor:
It is fascinating to read the mindset of the left, who themselves have a way with words.
Once recent letter writer asserts Governor DeSantis uses a self-serving dystopian dictionary. I would be stunned to learn that the left does this — not! The writer asserts the Governor:
Indoctrination: Doesn’t like LGBTQ+
Biden asserts that not embracing LGBTQ+ is an existential threat to all right-thinking Americans.
History: Stories that validate my views.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone.
Lies: Truth espoused by my opponents.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone.
Fake News: Truth that I don’t like.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone.
Freedom: The power to impose my views on others.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone to force the Woke agenda on everyone from kindergarten-age to old age.
I will paraphrase the writer’s closing line: Woke dilettante have great power — at the moment — to change the meaning of words to serve their own purposes.
William L. Tafoya
Venice
Teacher unions are to blame for bad education
Editor:
The Gondolier’s “opinion” brought back my old concerns about the Public Ed system. First, our students were far behind before the pandemic.
As a trustee, I waited anxiously for the state test results to tell us how many students were up to grade level, or not. Rarely did the results show more than 55% at or above grade level.
Parents are mostly helpless against the teachers unions. The unions protect mediocre teachers and rarely are they fired. Did you know, because companies cannot find smart, educated people, they import every year 160,000 people to fill jobs that should be filled by Americans?
Parents know intuitively their children are failing, even while they get glowing “Happy Faces” from the teachers. Parents get lulled to sleep and by the time 3rd to 4th grade comes around, kids can’t read, nor can they do math.
When parents complain (if they dare), they are labeled and ignored as trouble makers. I support the money following the student now.
It’s my opinion that the unions, and a lot of districts, are to blame for this push by parents to leave public ed and go elsewhere.
William Soule
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.