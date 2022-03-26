County and city officials need to take action
Anyone else notice how crowded it’s getting around here lately? City and county officials love development as it increases the amount of money they receive for taxes.
Similarly, developers enjoy increased profits by building large “small home” developments. As a result, the community suffers due to increased traffic, strain on commercial resources and supplies, and destruction of the wildlife environment.
Has anyone ever asked the community if they want these changes?
We all know you can’t stop growth, but you can “control” it. Officials should consider revisions to their master plans to reduce lot densities, rezone the amount of land available for development, and higher stipulations for green space within developments.
As the recent hearing showed regarding Mr. Neal wanting to build a new Publix across from Venice Golf and River Club, developers feel a certain amount of entitlement regarding what they can or can’t build regardless of what people in the community want.
And why not when they are given carte blanche to build?
When I moved here 4 years ago, I wanted to live in “old” Florida, so I opted to buy a 25-year-old house and chose to restore it instead of building a new one and destroying the natural landscape. Community leaders should think long and hard on the issue of development.
Otherwise, all the reasons anyone wanted to move to Florida for will be gone.
Mark Metalski
Venice
County should not give grant to ‘Rumble’
The following is a copy of an email I sent to Sarasota County commissioners about “Rumble.”
To Sarasota County Commissioners:
I urge you to rescind your votes to give an incentive grant worth $825,000 of taxpayer money to the video platform, “Rumble.” It appears to be a questionable company that already has a Longboat Key address, not a company that you need to entice to move here.
Its modus operandi of unvetted, unchecked postings may actually cause harm, spread false information, and be connected to Russian state news and spread its propaganda.
Please give your approval for grants to worthy recipients.
Patricia Wellington
Venice
Think of World War II when you think of Ukraine being attacked
I am so proud of President Joe Biden. He is doing everything in his power to help cripple that warmonger, Putin. He and the NATO nations are succeeding in bankrupting Russia.
Many of you do not remember WWII. Just prior to our involvement in that war, President Franklin Roosevelt, too, did everything he could, short of entering the war, to help England who was being attacked by the Nazis. He sent tanks, jeeps, ammunition and money to help.
When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and we entered the war, he sent troops.
Are we suffering shortages and higher prices because of this? Sure, but I will gladly pay $5 for a gallon of gas rather than sit on a cold concrete floor with my cat in a subway tunnel wondering and hoping I have a house to go home to ... alive.
Unless you lived during WWII, you have no idea of the concept of shortages and rationing. Tighten your belt and drive less. Most of us in this country could afford to lose a few pounds.
Like my dear mama use to say: quit your bellyaching.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Steps to curtail growth should be taken now
Let’s do our part to support Ukraine — without bellyaching
