Why hasn’t Trump been charged?
Editor:
Why do millions of Americans, including most Republicans, continue to follow Donald Trump and believe his lies?
Why have hundreds of people, who invaded the United States capital on January 6,2021, been tried, convicted, and sent to prison, yet Donald Trump, who instigated the insurrection, has not been indicted or accused of any crime?
Why hasn’t Donald Trump been accused of any crime or indicted for interference in the presidential election when he famously asked the then attorney general to “find me 11,870 (fictitious) votes” so he could claim he won the state in the 2020 presidential election?
Why hasn’t Donald Trump been charged with any crime, or been indicted for attempting to steal hundreds of classified documents from the United States government?
Why was the Trump organization recently convicted and fined for tax evasion over several years, yet their “leader” wasn’t charged with any crime?
Why?
Dennis Shimp
Venice
Thank you, new friend, for listening
Editor:
Good deeds and good people seldom make it to the Letters to the Editor.
I recently had a garage sale at which I met so many friendly people, and we shared many stories of various topics.
One lady shared her interest in sewing as she looked at and discussed with me several projects that were a part of my church sewing ministry, and were not for sale.
Later that morning, she returned and graciously handed me a stack of fabric that she had purchased at another sale. How kind of a complete stranger to listen to my ministry story and become a part of it with the fabric donation.
Thank you, my new friend, name unknown, for your listening ear and beautiful fabric donation.
Wilma Harris
Venice
Left is changing meaning of words
Editor:
It is fascinating to read the mindset of the left, who themselves have a way with words.
Once recent letter writer asserts Governor DeSantis uses a self-serving dystopian dictionary. I would be stunned to learn that the left does this — not! The writer asserts the Governor:
Indoctrination: Doesn’t like LGBTQ+
Biden asserts that not embracing LGBTQ+ is an existential threat to all right-thinking Americans.
History: Stories that validate my views.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone.
Lies: Truth espoused by my opponents.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone.
Fake News: Truth that I don’t like.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone.
Freedom: The power to impose my views on others.
Biden’s ilk does this better than anyone to force the Woke agenda on everyone from kindergarten-age to old age.
I will paraphrase the writer’s closing line: Woke dilettante have great power — at the moment — to change the meaning of words to serve their own purposes.
William L. Tafoya
Venice
Teacher unions are to blame for bad education
Editor:
The Gondolier’s “opinion” brought back my old concerns about the Public Ed system. First, our students were far behind before the pandemic.
As a trustee, I waited anxiously for the state test results to tell us how many students were up to grade level, or not. Rarely did the results show more than 55% at or above grade level.
Parents are mostly helpless against the teachers unions. The unions protect mediocre teachers and rarely are they fired. Did you know, because companies cannot find smart, educated people, they import every year 160,000 people to fill jobs that should be filled by Americans?
Parents know intuitively their children are failing, even while they get glowing “Happy Faces” from the teachers. Parents get lulled to sleep and by the time 3rd to 4th grade comes around, kids can’t read, nor can they do math.
When parents complain (if they dare), they are labeled and ignored as trouble makers. I support the money following the student now.
It’s my opinion that the unions, and a lot of districts, are to blame for this push by parents to leave public ed and go elsewhere.
William Soule
Venice
Allowing vouchers could cause unforeseen problems
Editor:
In the March 22 edition of the Gondolier, the beginning of the editorial stated: “ Our position: We have no problem with vouchers for all with some caveats ...”
The editorial raised the right questions but drew the wrong conclusion.
Anyone who supports vouchers and financial support for home-schooling should think long and hard about the possible consequences.
Several years ago, the public soundly defeated the proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution that would have repealed the “Blaine Amendment,” which prohibited public monies from going to religious institutions.
The voters knew giving taxpayer dollars to one religious group would mean that you could not legally deny giving funds to another religious group, even if their beliefs might be considered distasteful.
The vote affirmed the public’s support for keeping church and state separate. For example, in several municipalities, nativity scenes were erected in public spaces at Christmastime. The Church of Satan then demanded equal access to display their beliefs.
They won their case and were allowed to erect their display.
Allowing public monies in the form of vouchers and funding homeschooling runs the same risks. You don’t know what is being taught, there are no controls, and they are using your money.
We have a long history of supporting the wall of separation of church and state in this country for a reason. This wall guarantees that individual beliefs are protected and allowed to flourish as long as they do not influence our laws and cross into the public sphere.
Our legislators and the public should think very hard before they act to tear down the wall and pass the voucher bill and homeschooling bills.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
