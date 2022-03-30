You should attend barbershop group, ‘The Venice Gondoliers’
Editor:
Your Wednesday, March 23 edition had a commentary by John Hackworth that spoke, in part, about barbershop singing at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
As a barbershop singer, I was interested in reading the article but disappointed that no mention was made of “The Venice Gondoliers” barbershop singers right here in Venice.
Apparently, in spite of two large ads we ran in the Venice Gondolier recently, he was unaware of a concert we put on last Saturday and Sunday at which hundreds of local people attended. Our singing group held together with over 52 Zoom rehearsals during COVID-19 and has been meeting in person with fully vaccinated members since last October.
We, too, have lost members for various reasons since our last concert in March of 2019 when we had 29 members on stage. But we had 20 members singing and comments from attendees said it was one of our best performances ever.
Our show included performances by “Venetian Harmony,” a Sweet Adelines women’s chorus; quartet performances by “String of Pearls;” a women’s quartet from their chorus, “3 Jacks and a Queen;” a quartet group from our chorus; and special guests from the Clearwater area, “Dewey, Singum and Howe, a well known quartet throughout Florida.
Barbershop singing is great fun and great entertainment. You do not have to know how to read music or have any formal singing training.
We meet each Monday evening at Lakeside Lutheran Church at 6:15 p.m. at 2401 S. Tamiami Trail, just two blocks north of the Jacaranda Blvd. and U.S. 41 intersection.
All are welcome, men and women. Join us and have some fun.
Ken Jordan
Venice
We should teach our history, both good and bad
Editor:
I was fortunate enough to be on a river cruise through Europe a few years ago. One of our stops was in Nuremberg, Germany.
I took a tour that stopped at Zeppelin Field, where the Nazis held huge rallies in the 1930s. It was a bit chilling to stand where so many people cheered Hitler. (Watch the documentary made by Leni Riefenstahl, “Triumph of the Will”.)
We also stopped in the courtroom where the Nuremberg war crime trials were held. Our tour guide stressed throughout the tour that his group was dedicated to keeping the memory alive of what happened in Germany so that it never happens again.
So I am struck by the laws being passed these days that seek to outlaw the teaching of anything that might make a school child feel any discomfort about things that happened in our country’s history.
Shouldn’t we be OK with acknowledging the good things and bad things that have happened in our history?
The Florida “Stop Woke Act” would ban mandated lessons or workplace training that could cause individuals to experience discomfort, guilt or another form of “psychological distress” based on actions committed in the past by members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.
Seriously? Talk about a bunch of snowflakes! I think we should feel a great deal of discomfort about the way Blacks, Native Americans, Chinese immigrants (Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882), Japanese Americans sent to internment camps, and others have been treated.
We should be more like the Germans when it comes to our uncomfortable history.
Richard Herrema
Venice
Be careful of government’s involvement in area growth
Editor:
In response to a letter claiming that the developers are overbuilding and the cause of crowded conditions, city council/county commissioners have two options:
1) The city/county government decides on new development (where, when they should be built and if they can find developers willing to participate) and if the project fails, the taxpayer pays.
2) The city/county government has no say in new development and if it fails, the developer pays.
When I started working in architectural offices in 1965, we never had contact with the government until a project was completely designed with plans completed for building permits.
It has only been in the past 30 years that government has been involved. And this brings up the question, how is an elected official with no experience in development qualified to vote on these issues? If the project goes bankrupt, they are not responsible.
Is it going to come to a time if a citizen wants to make widgets in Venice, elected officials can say no?
One other thing, as the city/county elected officials come and go, the philosophy of the board will change in the middle of a project’s design, which can lead to projects being denied after months of work.
Ron Ireland
Venice
Biden not handling Ukraine situation correctly
Editor:
As a 76-year-old Vietnam Veteran, I cannot believe what this country is going through under this Biden administration. While humanitarian aid has been adequate thus far, had proper preparation been made prior to Russia’s advance into Ukraine, all would have been unnecessary.
We have lost control of the southern border in our own country, inflation is eating our retirement and our standing in the world has been diminished due to our country’s fiasco departure from Afghanistan, leaving behind $85 billion of U.S. weapons.
Millions of people are on the move across the globe since this current administration has come into power. As to Ukraine, how can a so-called civilized western society not give all the country to defend itself while dithering as to what to do next?
Read history. You will find nearly the same type of forces in play before World War II. As a nation and with our so-called allies, we should have properly prepared Ukraine.
I have never been so concerned over the fate of our country since the Cuban missile crisis. President Biden’s “important” speech in Brussels had to be cleaned up by the White House staff no less than three times.
Had Trump misspoke, the press would have been ballistic.
Ukraine needs more serious military weaponry and at the same time, serious negotiations. Biden is unqualified to lead the forces for peace other than capitulation.
Right now, Russia is blackmailing the West in the fear of nuclear conflict and blackmail. Is about time to switch the pressure around. Russia will not stop until serious resistance to their invasion is met.
Read what Germany did in Europe prior to World War II. The autocrat of Russia is of a similar mindset. Also, what is the U.N. doing to stop this attack on humanity?
Bob Ash
Nokomis
