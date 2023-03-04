We do not need an authoritarian governor
Editor:
Governor Ron DeSantis is not an educator. Yet, he is requiring all Florida school librarians to review all their books and literature, then remove, and presumably destroy, any relating to LGBTQ topics.
This reminds me of World War II when Adolph Hitler ordered the burning of all books and literature relating to Judaism. Except here there is no fire.
The governor is threatening teachers with felony charges if they teach on LGPTQ topics.
Governor DeSantis is attempting to block the teaching of American Black History in the Florida state colleges and universities. This is probably not a good way to attract black voters.
He is attempting to turn the liberal New College into a conservative, Christian-oriented college.
The Governor is legally attacking the Disney company because they dared to disagree with his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
Unfortunately, he has a “rubber stamp” legislature that will pass his conservative ideas.
Floridians do not want an authoritarian governor.
America does not need an authoritarian president.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
Another tax season without full Child Tax Credit
Editor:
Tax season is upon us and low-income families face another year without the full Child Tax Credit.
In 2021, Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and sent it to them in monthly payments. Child poverty immediately plummeted and parents finally had the freedom and flexibility to cover rent, food, and utilities when they needed it most — monthly bill time.
But 51 senators let the payments expire in December 2021. Now that progress has all but disappeared. Child poverty has increased, parents can’t afford childcare, and millions still struggle to afford basic necessities.
We have the solution to child poverty. A lack of political will in Congress is the only thing stopping us from doing it.
Our representatives and senators have power to make this right. If Congress passes tax legislation this year, an expansion of the CTC to all low-income families — with monthly payments — must be in it.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
We should trust Fox News
Editor:
There must be something big about to happen. Liberal Joe Conason’s column, in your paper on 2/22/23, implores everyone to not trust Fox News.
This coming from the man who published the Oct. 15, 2020 hit piece trying to discredit the criminal evidence on Hunter’s laptop right before an election. I’m still waiting for his retraction on that attempt to mislead America.
Yet you published his opinion as if he was a reliable source.
While your paper seems to have missed it, the security video the Democrats suppressed, of the January 6th capitol incident, are about to be made public on, you guessed it, Fox.
It should be obvious to you what his intention is.
Everyone has a right to see that video and make their own educated decisions. Why does it seem you are trying to fool your readers?
Robert Goerke
Venice
Full details of Carter’s life should be told
Editor:
For the past week, print and network news media broadcast numerous stories about President Jimmy Carter beginning hospice care.
Without exception, every story has referred to him as a one term president and no story has mentioned that he won the Nobel Piece Prize, graduated from the Naval Academy, and was a nuclear submarine captain.
How is it that every disparate media outlet runs the exact story? Does the public in reality have in effect only one news source with verbatim coverage of every story?
Roger Crigler
Venice
Situation has gotten bad under Biden’s leadership
Editor:
On January 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated: a) the average price of gasoline was $2.34.gal, b) inflation was 1.4%, c) the southern border was relatively secure, d) Russia had not invaded Ukraine, and had not mobilized to do so, and e) the U.S. was energy independent.
All of this, of course, has badly deteriorated under the Biden presidency. Gasoline is now $3.38/gal, inflation is 6.5%, the southern border leaks like a sieve, Russia is systematically destroying Ukraine, and threatening to use nuclear weapons, and the U.S. is importing oil.
Somehow, President Biden thinks these numbers are good. He takes credit for “reducing” them. That is because gasoline prices soared much higher, and inflation topped 9% in the interim.
Biden thinks that reducing them from their “highs,” all of which occurred under his watch, is an accomplishment!
In the modern world of political relativism, this is often portrayed by the media as an improvement over the Trump Administration. I don’t particularly like or admire Trump on a personal level, but there is no doubt that his presidency and policies produced a nation that was on a much better footing than it is now.
Roger Roess
Venice
SMH does what the government says
Editor:
In response to your editorial, “Hospital critics have their own agenda,” are you seriously suggesting that the hospital doesn’t?
SMH faithfully follows the rules and regulations established by the CDC and NIH — no exceptions — because they get paid accordingly.
You state that you “lament the continuing politicization of a public health care emergency.” Where have you been? Covid has been a political issue since it was unleashed on our great nation.
I blame President Trump for giving Anthony Fauci too much say over health policies and procedures but the President, just like most of the country, didn’t know what we were dealing with and we were all afraid.
By the time Biden found his way to the White House, the CDC and NIH had firmly established their control of the now “covid pandemic.”
I attended the hospital board meeting on Feb 21 and, though I was among the first to sign up to speak, I was not called on for more than two hours.
That was long after dozens of their hospital staff members and their invited friends spoke in glowing terms of their employer — mostly not exactly on point about the newly unveiled report.
My message was simple and on point: I’ve advised my family and friends not to take me to SMH under any circumstances — ever.
I don’t want my health care directed by the government and that’s what happens to SMH patients — even those who don’t actually have covid.
I suggested to the board that if they aren’t familiar with “The Great Reset,” they might want to read up on it because they’re now part of it.
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
Compare Florida to New York
Editor:
Florida governor Ron DeSantis traveled this week to New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago to insist those Democratic-led cities were crime-ridden, although as human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid pointed out, Florida has a 19% higher rape rate, 66% higher murder rate, and 280% higher burglary rate than New York.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
